« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 280008 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,705
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4240 on: October 26, 2022, 05:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 26, 2022, 04:46:04 pm
He's in the next Flash movie, isn't he?

Along with Michael Keaton yeah. But I'm assuming for solo movies they'll stick with Pattinson
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4241 on: October 26, 2022, 09:59:36 pm »
While I think that's a brilliant direction for the DCEU, I really hope those two stay away from The Batman. That really needs to be completely seperate and not like the other movies in tone at all.

What I do want, and this could use Batfleck in a support role, is a Batman Beyond movie. I think Terry McGinnis is a FANTASTIC new age batman, it's different enough from The Batman movies, and I really like Afleck as Bruce Wayne but I feel having two Bruce Batman series going at once is a bit too overkill (and generally I feel that The Batman is a better place to go that Batfleck personally)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,419
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4242 on: October 29, 2022, 11:39:19 pm »
Was t it all right dicks that got Gunn fired from Guardians 3? Probably a similar demographic to Snyder fanboys. Now Gun. Controls all of DCU, got the Guardians gif back, plus a Christmas special.

Well done, arseholes!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4243 on: October 30, 2022, 11:49:39 pm »
Titans is back next month,Superman and Lex are in it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,055
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4244 on: October 31, 2022, 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 25, 2022, 03:29:44 pm
Is Black Adam shite then?

I enjoyed it.

Wasn't great, wasn't a huge pile of shit.

Although can't say I know anything about the comic books regarding Black Adam.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4245 on: October 31, 2022, 05:12:13 pm »
Like this - Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the Penguin show with Colin Farrell (spin off series from the RBatz film). Focus of the show will be the war between the Falcones and Cobblepot for control of the city.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4246 on: November 11, 2022, 04:01:02 pm »
Kevin Conroy has reportedly passed away. The definitive Batman?
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,311
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4247 on: November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm »
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>
« Last Edit: November 11, 2022, 09:13:29 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Ground Control
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4248 on: November 13, 2022, 01:56:38 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>

There's Kevin Conroy, then there's everyone else who played Batman. Devastating loss.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,366
  • Trada
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4249 on: December 8, 2022, 12:59:04 pm »
Wonder woman 3 has been cancelled and it seems that Gunn will reboot the whole DCU once the film in production are released sounds like a total clear out
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,181
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4250 on: December 8, 2022, 03:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  8, 2022, 12:59:04 pm
Wonder woman 3 has been cancelled and it seems that Gunn will reboot the whole DCU once the film in production are released sounds like a total clear out

I really hope this does the trick. DC is LOADED with potential, and I like the Guardians movies a lot more than the rest of the Marvel slate.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4251 on: December 8, 2022, 11:30:08 pm »
the main thing for me, whatever the fallout, gunn is talking the right shit in that today he said everything will be done in service of the STORY and DC CHARACTERS we have cherished our whole lives (his caps)

if that proves true, it's safe hands, cos marvel have fucked themselves over with messing with characters for diminishing returns, hulk and thor have been done dirty imo (and lost their two strongest characters in Stark and Capt) and there's more but that's not this thread

as they're overseeing everything from films/tv, animation to games and have been locked away drawing that all up, some house cleaning was inevitable

all we want is what i detailed in the caps up there - just be true to the comics and characters and tell a good fucking story with quality writing, it's not rocket science, the heavy lifting was done decades ago in creating these things, just make your stewardship reflect that and be true to it
« Last Edit: December 8, 2022, 11:33:56 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 09:44:59 am »
This should have happened 5 years ago when they decided they werent going ahead with the Synderverse. Instead theyve had half a decade of limbo; is Affleck Batman, is Keaton, is Pattinson? What is canon, what is going on with Cavill? Even hits theyve had in the DCEU have been followed up poorly, Wonder Woman 1984 was a disaster, Aquaman which took over a billion has taken 4 years to have a follow up, even with covid in the middle thats too long. They always seem to kill any momentum.

Pushing the reset button, might show more than anything how much theyve messed up the last 10 years but with Gunn at the helm I think its whats needed
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,405
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 am »
Feels like they just keep copying what worked for Marvel and the MCU....many years ago. Gunn has done a couple of good superhero movies, he's also been involved in some crap and some flops. They should be trying to do something different, the two best movies they've done were standalone movies in The Batman and Joker. Plus probably Shazam. We're coming up to twenty years since a half decent Superman movie, just concentrate on doing good movies for the big guns rather than shite like Black Adam.

Giving the keys to the 'DCCU' because he did a couple of movies in the MCU (which is now starting to fall apart a little) doesnt really seem like the most forward thinking move.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 11:23:02 am »
That's a relief.

Was about time we had a new Batman and new Joker.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 12:52:56 pm »
The whole things a mess, you had the 2 bigger films The Flash and Aquaman 2 both shunted to 2023. They then initially scheduled Shazam 2 to come out right after Avatar 2 before realising it would get flattened and moving that to 2023.

They randomly cancel Batwoman, there's 2 completely different cuts of Justice League. Black Adam was OK but it's budget was insanely high for a film based around a character no one has heard of.

Mad that Marvel without any A list characters at the beginning were able to achieve what they did whilst WB/DC who have all their A list characters readily at hand keep on falling over themselves at every opportunity.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 12:56:31 pm »
I don't really see this going anywhere. James Gunn is a filmmaker. I can't see him being a Feige type character dealing with all the behind the scenes crap. You need a dedicated Producer for that. Sooner or later he'll want to be behind the camera.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
The first big smart move DC/Warner have made in a long time. How could you not be excited after seeing what he did with GoTG and then Suicide Squad and Peacemaker?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Has he binned the sequels off completely or just redoing them ?

Be funny if the white wolf is left hanging.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 12:30:20 am »
as far as i can tell he's definitely dumped the script for the next wonder woman, whether that means a new script or scrapped until further notice i've no idea (not sure anyone does outside of those making decisions)

man of steel 2 is reportedly under threat (as is cavil in the role), i think most of this stems from a hollywood reporter article where beyond the wonder woman script thing, it seems to be speculation rife

gunn himself has said some shit is correct (from the article), some wrong, some undecided
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 