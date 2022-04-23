The only 'insider' at the play is the 'unnamed source' who leaked the bad test screening angle to the NYP, a US tabloid who would jump at the chance to trash a female led franchise. Credible outlets are all citing the tax angle and post-takeover creative decisions. The test screenings were ages ago and nothing that negative was leaking then.

Quote

Studio insiders insist the decision to axe Batgirl was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studios slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.

From the Variety article you were citing:Even reading between the lines here, in the context of a $90m film with no stars that was already heavily over budget, 'not blockbuster scale' means it looks cheap, something backed up by the few stills that have been released. If it was part of a corporate rejiggle to feature films and the film is so good, why don't they they just do a few reshoots to bump it up to that level? Wouldn't that be the logical decision for a CEO apparently obsessed with saving money? Doesn't the fact they aren't suggest that it is in fact "irredeemable"?I completely understand why people involved with the film would like to blame the guy who made the decision, but there's nothing to indicate it has anything to do with a female-led franchise. Keep stanning all you want based on nothing though, the film is dead either way.