« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 272704 times)

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4200 on: April 23, 2022, 05:14:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2022, 07:14:30 pm
I hope so,the darker the better for me & that is something that DC do better than the other lot.

It'd be nice if that was merely the tone of the movie rather than a lighting direction.  ;D
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,225
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4201 on: May 13, 2022, 10:07:52 am »
Finally got round to watching Peacemaker. Really fucking good. Super funny and good action. Found it to be better than half the MCU shows to be honest.

Cena is bloody perfect in it. He's so much better when he's playing the muscular doofus as opposed to playing something straight like Fast 9 which he's fucking awful and woefully miscast in.

Looking forward to season 2 and would be cool if they gave him a standalone movie as well.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • Klopptimist
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4202 on: June 5, 2022, 01:46:06 am »
Finally seen this new Batman movie. Shockingly poor, I was bored throughout. Nothing happened in the first hour, then there was a car chase, then the movie seemed to end, except there was almost an hour left of the runtime.

The overarching plot of there being some grand criminal conspiracy and literally all of the ranking cops and politicians being in on it was some terrible B movie awfulness. The whole premise of the movie was silly, but played not just straight, but uber-serious. Riddler went from "expose and take out the corrupt elites" to "flood the entire city and just start murdering everybody" for... some reason, I guess. The Alfred hospital scene was eye-rollingly trite - "He was a good man"... jeez.

And why doesn't Batman dance anymore?




Still, one thing I did gain from it was Robert Pattinson being the ideal choice to star in a Robert Smith biopic, should one ever be made.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4203 on: June 8, 2022, 03:13:10 pm »
Looks like a sequel to Joker is going ahead.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,631
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4204 on: June 8, 2022, 03:23:25 pm »
Good stuff, the first one was excellent.

The whole DC 'universe' really is a clusterfuck though. Thats two Jokers on the go at the same time. Is Jared Letos one still going in Suicide Squad? That'd be three. You've then got Pattinson as Batman, you've got Affleck as Batman in the new Flash movie, you've got Keaton as Batman in the same movie. I assume none of them are the Batman in the Joker, so maybe thats another Batman (because I'm not sure you can really do more than one Joker movie without Batman) and he obviously exists in that 'universe' (well Bruce Wayne does anyway). And fuck knows who or where Superman is.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4205 on: June 8, 2022, 03:27:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw</a>
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4206 on: June 8, 2022, 03:36:08 pm »
Looks like it might be a fun popcorn flick, but I won't be paying to watch it in the cinema.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4207 on: June 8, 2022, 03:36:58 pm »
Looks like something you'd enjoy on the big screen
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4208 on: June 14, 2022, 10:24:03 am »
I shit you not, the Joker sequel is going to be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-todd-phillips-in-musical-1235154135/
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4209 on: June 14, 2022, 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 14, 2022, 10:24:03 am
I shit you not, the Joker sequel is going to be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-todd-phillips-in-musical-1235154135/

Hahahaha sounds fucking great.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm »
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
The test screenings had been largely positive.  The Variety article says the decision has nothing to do with the quality of the film.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,279
  • Trada
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.

Yes it seems it so bad the will take a $90m lose on it. It most very bad if they do that

The Flash has been cancelled
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.
LOL

Now I really wish they would release it. I mean, they released Halle Berry's Catwoman and all, and other absolute shite like Ben Affleck's Daredevil. If it's worse than those, then it most be something to behold.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm »
Michael Keaton must be absolutely livid he agreed to come back as Batman. Could end up neither of his appearances ever see the light of day.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,681
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 03:18:00 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
The test screenings had been largely positive.  The Variety article says the decision has nothing to do with the quality of the film.

Sounds like a financial/accounting decision after the merger last year. Its not the only project theyve cancelled. Writing it off now means they can use it as a tax write-down immediately. Continuing with production and releasing on a streaming platform means the costs would have to be apportioned, or written down, against revenue each year even if that revenue was poor.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 08:35:28 am »
Yep. The whole 'bad test screening' thing originated from US tabloid redtop equivalents. They really need to cancel The Flash though otherwise this really isn't a good look for DC/WB.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 08:47:25 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm

The Flash has been cancelled

Haven't seen anything on the Flash being binned, is that right? There are a lot of reasons to do it, considering Ezra Miller's behaviour...
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 09:12:08 am »
If the test screenings were fine the film would just have been released to HBO Max, as was the original plan. The fact they're completely burying it should tell people everything they need to know about the quality of the film, especially given some of the toss Warners has actually put out in recent years. What 'insiders' tell their mates at Variety to try and salvage their reputations after this debacle is meaningless.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 09:52:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:47:25 am
Haven't seen anything on the Flash being binned, is that right? There are a lot of reasons to do it, considering Ezra Miller's behaviour...

Think he was talking about the tv show?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:52:50 am
Think he was talking about the tv show?

Ahhh got you. Yeah saw that - nine seasons is a fair innings.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:12:08 am
If the test screenings were fine the film would just have been released to HBO Max, as was the original plan. The fact they're completely burying it should tell people everything they need to know about the quality of the film, especially given some of the toss Warners has actually put out in recent years. What 'insiders' tell their mates at Variety to try and salvage their reputations after this debacle is meaningless.
The only 'insider' at the play is the 'unnamed source' who leaked the bad test screening angle to the NYP, a US tabloid who would jump at the chance to trash a female led franchise. Credible outlets are all citing the tax angle and post-takeover creative decisions. The test screenings were ages ago and nothing that negative was leaking then.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:01:45 pm
The only 'insider' at the play is the 'unnamed source' who leaked the bad test screening angle to the NYP, a US tabloid who would jump at the chance to trash a female led franchise. Credible outlets are all citing the tax angle and post-takeover creative decisions. The test screenings were ages ago and nothing that negative was leaking then.

From the Variety article you were citing:
Quote
Studio insiders insist the decision to axe Batgirl was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studios slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.

Even reading between the lines here, in the context of a $90m film with no stars that was already heavily over budget, 'not blockbuster scale' means it looks cheap, something backed up by the few stills that have been released. If it was part of a corporate rejiggle to feature films and the film is so good, why don't they they just do a few reshoots to bump it up to that level? Wouldn't that be the logical decision for a CEO apparently obsessed with saving money? Doesn't the fact they aren't suggest that it is in fact "irredeemable"?

I completely understand why people involved with the film would like to blame the guy who made the decision, but there's nothing to indicate it has anything to do with a female-led franchise. Keep stanning all you want based on nothing though, the film is dead either way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 