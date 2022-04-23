Finally seen this new Batman movie. Shockingly poor, I was bored throughout. Nothing happened in the first hour, then there was a car chase, then the movie seemed to end, except there was almost an hour left of the runtime.



The overarching plot of there being some grand criminal conspiracy and literally all of the ranking cops and politicians being in on it was some terrible B movie awfulness. The whole premise of the movie was silly, but played not just straight, but uber-serious. Riddler went from "expose and take out the corrupt elites" to "flood the entire city and just start murdering everybody" for... some reason, I guess. The Alfred hospital scene was eye-rollingly trite - "He was a good man"... jeez.



And why doesn't Batman dance anymore?









Still, one thing I did gain from it was Robert Pattinson being the ideal choice to star in a Robert Smith biopic, should one ever be made.