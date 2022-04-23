« previous next »
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
April 23, 2022, 05:14:47 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2022, 07:14:30 pm
I hope so,the darker the better for me & that is something that DC do better than the other lot.

It'd be nice if that was merely the tone of the movie rather than a lighting direction.  ;D
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
May 13, 2022, 10:07:52 am
Finally got round to watching Peacemaker. Really fucking good. Super funny and good action. Found it to be better than half the MCU shows to be honest.

Cena is bloody perfect in it. He's so much better when he's playing the muscular doofus as opposed to playing something straight like Fast 9 which he's fucking awful and woefully miscast in.

Looking forward to season 2 and would be cool if they gave him a standalone movie as well.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
June 5, 2022, 01:46:06 am
Finally seen this new Batman movie. Shockingly poor, I was bored throughout. Nothing happened in the first hour, then there was a car chase, then the movie seemed to end, except there was almost an hour left of the runtime.

The overarching plot of there being some grand criminal conspiracy and literally all of the ranking cops and politicians being in on it was some terrible B movie awfulness. The whole premise of the movie was silly, but played not just straight, but uber-serious. Riddler went from "expose and take out the corrupt elites" to "flood the entire city and just start murdering everybody" for... some reason, I guess. The Alfred hospital scene was eye-rollingly trite - "He was a good man"... jeez.

And why doesn't Batman dance anymore?




Still, one thing I did gain from it was Robert Pattinson being the ideal choice to star in a Robert Smith biopic, should one ever be made.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 03:13:10 pm
Looks like a sequel to Joker is going ahead.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 03:23:25 pm
Good stuff, the first one was excellent.

The whole DC 'universe' really is a clusterfuck though. Thats two Jokers on the go at the same time. Is Jared Letos one still going in Suicide Squad? That'd be three. You've then got Pattinson as Batman, you've got Affleck as Batman in the new Flash movie, you've got Keaton as Batman in the same movie. I assume none of them are the Batman in the Joker, so maybe thats another Batman (because I'm not sure you can really do more than one Joker movie without Batman) and he obviously exists in that 'universe' (well Bruce Wayne does anyway). And fuck knows who or where Superman is.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 03:27:29 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw</a>
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 03:36:08 pm
Looks like it might be a fun popcorn flick, but I won't be paying to watch it in the cinema.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 03:36:58 pm
Looks like something you'd enjoy on the big screen
