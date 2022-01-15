Spoiler

From the off, it felt like a gritty Batman comic come to life. Loved the shots of the various crimes taking place, with the criminals all fearful of the shadows especially with the Batsignal in the sky. That hes only one man doesnt matter - he could be anywhere, and it might be your unlucky night.



It just all felt so different to anything weve seen in terms of Batman on film before. Pattinson was in the suit 80% of the film, reflecting how hes totally consumed by his mission. Great to see those scenes of him and Gordon actually doing detective work together, and the bond between the two.



Visually an absolutely gorgeous film. Especially the shot of Batman and Catwoman at sunrise over Gotham. Catwoman was fantastic in general, and really great chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz. Giacchinos score is incredible too.



The Riddlers mystery didnt pack a punch, sadly. Bruce having to confront the sins of his father was interesting, only for Alfred to clarify that, actually, he didnt do what he was accused of. Dano was incredibly creepy.



Quite the abrupt shift for the final act too, which was a mixed bag. The idea that Gotham could all of a sudden be completely flooded came from nowhere, but it does set up some Zero Year/No Mans Land possibilities. And I did enjoy the transition of Batman from the pure vigilante to more of a hero, even if it felt rushed.



The Joker scene felt tacked on, as if the studio mandated a sequel tease. Cant say I particularly liked what Keoghan was doing - his Joker sounded almost like a teenager. But too little to judge on. I just hope that hes a supporting villain in the sequel rather than the main one. Curious to see the full look, from the glimpse we got it felt proper comic booky.



One thing I noticed, randomly, were the nods to the 60s TV series. The Batmobile really reminded me of the one from the show, and there were little nods like the Shakespeare bust and the female housekeeper. Also the fact they got the four classic villains from the 60s series in there - Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman.



Lovely nod to Hush/Tommy Elliott too.



Loads of potential for the sequel. Batmans rogues gallery is elite, and the best thing for me with the comics is how you can have a massive villain appear in just one small section of the story. Thats what I think well see in the next one - Riddler will probably be in it, but just for a scene or two. Joker takes on an extended role. Penguin in there as the new mob boss, Catwoman involved too. But none have to be the focus - you can still build it out further. Pretty sure the next one will have Harvey Dent as the DA, and Ive got my fingers crossed for the Court of Owls (who would have fit well here). Id expect to see more of Bruce too, stepping up and becoming more of a philanthropist.



So yeah, some bits that didnt land but overall it felt, to me, like being in a graphic novel. The length didnt bother me either - yeah, itd probably have benefited from being 20 minutes shorter but I never felt like it dragged.



[\spoiler]



