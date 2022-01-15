« previous next »
Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,165
  • Trada
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4120 on: January 15, 2022, 09:42:13 pm »
Loved the 1st episode of Peacemaker took me by surprise loved the anti woke stuff and I say that be totally woke.

And him looking though the 80s rock albums I have nearly all of them in my collection

Looking forward to watching the next one.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4121 on: January 19, 2022, 11:21:30 am »
Apparently 'The Batman' has a runtime of nearly 3 hours.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4122 on: January 19, 2022, 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 19, 2022, 11:21:30 am
Apparently 'The Batman' has a runtime of nearly 3 hours.

I've watched the three teasers/trailers for this more than I'd care to admit, I don't tend to get excited for DC movies given their history but this really does look like it could be incredible. I hope it doesn't suffer the usual DC fate of getting cut to shreds weeks before release and ending up a mess.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4123 on: February 9, 2022, 04:20:30 pm »
Heads up that tickets for The Batman go on sale tomorrow.
Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4124 on: February 15, 2022, 12:59:27 am »
Quote from: Trada on January 15, 2022, 09:42:13 pm
Loved the 1st episode of Peacemaker took me by surprise loved the anti woke stuff and I say that be totally woke.

And him looking though the 80s rock albums I have nearly all of them in my collection

Looking forward to watching the next one.

Can't quite put my finger on it
Sometimes it's genius, other times i think WTF

I have watched 7 episodes and it has gotten a lot better - just waiting on the 8th now - so must be invested  ;D ;D ;D

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,338
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4125 on: February 18, 2022, 09:50:31 am »
Peacemaker was excellent, really enjoyed it. They also nailed the ending.

And how can you not love those opening credits!
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,627
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4126 on: February 18, 2022, 09:54:28 am »
Vigilante is  brilliant. Him an NoHo Hank 2 of my fave characters the last few years
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4127 on: February 28, 2022, 05:22:09 pm »
Mostly rave reviews for The Batman. Maybe a little overlong by the sounds of it, but sounds like Pattinson is fantastic and Reeves has created a brilliant Gotham. Can't wait for Friday night now.
Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4128 on: February 28, 2022, 08:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 28, 2022, 05:22:09 pm
Mostly rave reviews for The Batman. Maybe a little overlong by the sounds of it, but sounds like Pattinson is fantastic and Reeves has created a brilliant Gotham. Can't wait for Friday night now.

Saw it last week. Got some free popcorn out of it as well.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4129 on: March 1, 2022, 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on February 28, 2022, 08:15:38 pm
Saw it last week. Got some free popcorn out of it as well.

Was it good?

Im going Friday.
Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4130 on: March 1, 2022, 06:37:25 pm »
It's long. I won't give away any plot as such in the spoiler but just an overall view

Spoiler
So it is long - I was a bit restless towards the end but my daughter said she never got bored through it. It's dark -  as in its filmed in a very gloomy almost always dull lighting. I guess to give it the whole dark and gritty feel. I thought Pattinson was good - had my reservations when I found out he was batman. But got used to him. He is (as my daughter would say) a bit "emo" when he is Bruce Wayne. Quite the opposite of Christian Bale. More like a recluse/oddball/nerd which I suppose if you bear in mind what happens to batman as a child (losing parents to murder) makes probably more sense than say the Christian bale's bruce wayne. He always seems to have dark eyeliner on and a weird nerd hairdo as Bruce but didn't bother me that much.
Colin Farrell is good - unrecognisable. Cat woman also good.
Paul Dano - I felt like he knows if you play a good villain in batman you might be up for an oscar so for me he was a little bit over the top. I actually like him as an actor he plays oddball well but at times I was sort of laughing at him and so were a couple of others around the cinema as it was a bit much at times.

So not going to go into the plot but there were some scenes that were a bit silly - Like the unveiling of the Batmobile which is kind of cool looking in a retro way and they get you hyped up with the engine revving and turbo like flashing coming out the back. But when its involved in a chase down the motorway it's like it is just keeping up with the Penguin's car. It's quite a long chase scene and I was thinking batman may as well have been in a normal car. They Hype the car up but you feel it should have been a bit more impressive in that scene.

In all honesty I would probably say 3 or 3 1/2 out of five. Could have been shorter and probably would have been better for it but it's not bad - not great. There were a couple of plot things as well that I sort of weren't keen on but can leave that for when a few people have seen it.

Weirdly had problems hearing understanding some of the dialogue but that could just be my age - probably need subs :)

[close]
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4131 on: March 1, 2022, 06:39:45 pm »
Nice one mate! You done well there without giving much at all away haha!
Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4132 on: March 1, 2022, 07:18:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  1, 2022, 06:39:45 pm
Nice one mate! You done well there without giving much at all away haha!

:D

In truth I personally try to not read reviews before seeing a film but would rather just see what score people give it - didn't have that problem with this film as the press/review embargo lasted till 5pm yesterday so got to watch it with no outside influence - which I think is the best way.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4133 on: March 5, 2022, 12:24:37 am »
Loved The Batman, although it is flawed. Full spoilers:

Spoiler
From the off, it felt like a gritty Batman comic come to life. Loved the shots of the various crimes taking place, with the criminals all fearful of the shadows especially with the Batsignal in the sky. That hes only one man doesnt matter - he could be anywhere, and it might be your unlucky night.

It just all felt so different to anything weve seen in terms of Batman on film before. Pattinson was in the suit 80% of the film, reflecting how hes totally consumed by his mission. Great to see those scenes of him and Gordon actually doing detective work together, and the bond between the two.

Visually an absolutely gorgeous film. Especially the shot of Batman and Catwoman at sunrise over Gotham. Catwoman was fantastic in general, and really great chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz. Giacchinos score is incredible too.

The Riddlers mystery didnt pack a punch, sadly. Bruce having to confront the sins of his father was interesting, only for Alfred to clarify that, actually, he didnt do what he was accused of. Dano was incredibly creepy.

Quite the abrupt shift for the final act too, which was a mixed bag. The idea that Gotham could all of a sudden be completely flooded came from nowhere, but it does set up some Zero Year/No Mans Land possibilities. And I did enjoy the transition of Batman from the pure vigilante to more of a hero, even if it felt rushed.

The Joker scene felt tacked on, as if the studio mandated a sequel tease. Cant say I particularly liked what Keoghan was doing - his Joker sounded almost like a teenager. But too little to judge on. I just hope that hes a supporting villain in the sequel rather than the main one. Curious to see the full look, from the glimpse we got it felt proper comic booky.

One thing I noticed, randomly, were the nods to the 60s TV series. The Batmobile really reminded me of the one from the show, and there were little nods like the Shakespeare bust and the female housekeeper. Also the fact they got the four classic villains from the 60s series in there - Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman.

Lovely nod to Hush/Tommy Elliott too.

Loads of potential for the sequel. Batmans rogues gallery is elite, and the best thing for me with the comics is how you can have a massive villain appear in just one small section of the story. Thats what I think well see in the next one - Riddler will probably be in it, but just for a scene or two. Joker takes on an extended role. Penguin in there as the new mob boss, Catwoman involved too. But none have to be the focus - you can still build it out further. Pretty sure the next one will have Harvey Dent as the DA, and Ive got my fingers crossed for the Court of Owls (who would have fit well here). Id expect to see more of Bruce too, stepping up and becoming more of a philanthropist.

So yeah, some bits that didnt land but overall it felt, to me, like being in a graphic novel. The length didnt bother me either - yeah, itd probably have benefited from being 20 minutes shorter but I never felt like it dragged.

 [\spoiler]

[close]
Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4134 on: March 5, 2022, 09:13:40 am »
I concur with most of that barefoot doctor

Spoiler
I thought the ending seemed incredibly rushed. I actually initially thought is Batman dreaming this ending. Out of nowhere everywhere is flooded and he can't do anything about it. It was almost like they were saying he wasn't smart enough to work out how to stop him. And it all sort of happens in 5 minutes at the end.

I liked how Batman did feel like a Vigilante in the early stages of the film but felt the lifting of the child at the end was a little bit cheesy but understand that they were trying to transform him into a superhero, but personally I rather the "darker" batman. Another thing I wasn't too keen on was Commissioner Gordon. I felt he was there to say the obvious - almost like he was the person explaining the plot through out the film, just in case the audience didn't understand. Overall I gave it maybe a 3 or 3.5 out of five. It could and should get better in a sequel and I certainly thought Pattinson was better than what I thought he would be. 
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,359
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4135 on: March 5, 2022, 10:35:12 am »
Agree with both of the posters above.

I thought the first 2 acts played out like a police procedural / serial killer movie. Which from my personal tastes is a really good thing.

This could so easy be mistaken as a Fincher movie. Again, not a criticism.  Think Se7en or Mindhunter.

Good movie. I love DC and their ballsy plays. :)
Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4136 on: March 5, 2022, 06:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  5, 2022, 10:35:12 am
Agree with both of the posters above.

I thought the first 2 acts played out like a police procedural / serial killer movie. Which from my personal tastes is a really good thing.

This could so easy be mistaken as a Fincher movie. Again, not a criticism.  Think Se7en or Mindhunter.

Good movie. I love DC and their ballsy plays. :)


Seven is a good shout
Spoiler
same grittiness and kind of felt like that mysterious psycho element. However lacked the mind blowing ending.
[close]
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4137 on: March 5, 2022, 09:25:28 pm »
Im going tomorrow night. By the sounds of it the third act is a let down along with The Riddler?
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4138 on: March 6, 2022, 10:33:02 am »
Nah I think the Riddler is great, perfect for our times.

I also liked the 3rd act/ending for what its worth; it doesnt turn into a massive Marvel sky fight and fits well with the film, links it all together.

I think those saying its rushed are probably too used to the marvel formula which is too far the other way.

Great film, really liked it and lived up to expectations.

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,371
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4139 on: March 6, 2022, 08:27:07 pm »
Just got back from seeing Batman.

I enjoyed it, as someone above said, it feels like a graphic novel brought to life.

Its very slow in parts, rushed in others, but its got that gritty realism that Ive always wanted from a Batman film.

Loved Riddler as well, felt he played him perfectly, as did Farrell as Penguin.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4140 on: March 6, 2022, 10:18:58 pm »
Loved it. Thought Pattinson was brilliant as was the Riddler.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4141 on: March 6, 2022, 10:58:17 pm »
Thought it was really good, definitely the best Batman related film since The Dark Knight.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4142 on: March 7, 2022, 09:23:42 am »
Quote from: Phineus on March  6, 2022, 10:33:02 am
Nah I think the Riddler is great, perfect for our times.

I also liked the 3rd act/ending for what its worth; it doesnt turn into a massive Marvel sky fight and fits well with the film, links it all together.

I think those saying its rushed are probably too used to the marvel formula which is too far the other way.

Great film, really liked it and lived up to expectations.

On the third act:

Spoiler
It just felt like quite a tonal shift for me, going from this relatively small (in terms of scale) serial killer plot to Gotham all of a sudden being flooded. What I did like is that Batman didn't actually save the day - Riddler succeeded in flooding the city. So it was less about stopping this cataclysmic event, and more about saving the people affected. And the third act still had great moments. Batman dropping through the glass roof to take on Riddler's followers felt quintessential Batman, and I loved him lighting the flare to lead people to safety.
[close]

On another note, Matt Reeves said yesterday that the planned 'Gotham Central' style show set in Year One of RPatz has evolved. Apparently it's now focused on Arkham Asylum, and by the sounds of it it'll be set after this film... which means the characters we see at the end will probably be in this. Should be a great opportunity to build the Rogues Gallery even further, especially some of the lower-tier villains who probably wouldn't get a starring role in one of the sequels. I'm thinking the likes of Maxie Zeus, Calendar Man, Ventriloquist... and Dr Hugo Strange and Dr Harleen Quinzel as some of the staff...
Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
  • Epic Swindler
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4143 on: March 7, 2022, 11:20:33 am »
Went and saw The Batman last night.

I thought it was absolutely class, really enjoyed it, it being more "real" was great and honestly I just really got lost in it, very good acting and world building all around, haven't liked a DC movie this much since TDK.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4144 on: March 7, 2022, 06:48:08 pm »
I thought it was incredible, I was just utterly absorbed for the entire runtime.

Spoiler
The ending was very much in the grey, The Batman didn't stop the bombs going off but he saved a lot of lives, Riddler lost but in a way he also set something in motion that may stop others suffering like he did. Crime in Gotham wasn't stopped in a night, it might even become worse for a while, but the hold that one man had over the city is gone now so there's a chance it can be saved.
[close]

It's rare to get out of a 3 hour movie and want more immediately (well, after a piss and some food).
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4145 on: March 7, 2022, 06:50:16 pm »
Red Viper on here is going to absolutely hate it due to how dark it is!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,131
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on March  6, 2022, 08:27:07 pm
Just got back from seeing Batman.

I enjoyed it, as someone above said, it feels like a graphic novel brought to life.

Its very slow in parts, rushed in others, but its got that gritty realism that Ive always wanted from a Batman film.

Loved Riddler as well, felt he played him perfectly, as did Farrell as Penguin.

Grittier than Adam West and the shark attack!?



Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 04:37:21 pm »
I loved it as well. As someone else said, it really felt like a Se7en type movie and most characters did actually feel a bit believable, even The Batman character, up to a point.

I think they filmed in Glasgow for 3 weeks, but the only bit I recognised from the city with motorbike scene at the end. Given the amount of the rain though, most of it could have filmed there.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm »
All episodes of Peacemaker available on Sky/Now TV from 22 March.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 03:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:47:59 pm
All episodes of Peacemaker available on Sky/Now TV from 22 March.

Yes! Everything Ive heard about this sounds great.
