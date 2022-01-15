So it is long - I was a bit restless towards the end but my daughter said she never got bored through it. It's dark - as in its filmed in a very gloomy almost always dull lighting. I guess to give it the whole dark and gritty feel. I thought Pattinson was good - had my reservations when I found out he was batman. But got used to him. He is (as my daughter would say) a bit "emo" when he is Bruce Wayne. Quite the opposite of Christian Bale. More like a recluse/oddball/nerd which I suppose if you bear in mind what happens to batman as a child (losing parents to murder) makes probably more sense than say the Christian bale's bruce wayne. He always seems to have dark eyeliner on and a weird nerd hairdo as Bruce but didn't bother me that much.
Colin Farrell is good - unrecognisable. Cat woman also good.
Paul Dano - I felt like he knows if you play a good villain in batman you might be up for an oscar so for me he was a little bit over the top. I actually like him as an actor he plays oddball well but at times I was sort of laughing at him and so were a couple of others around the cinema as it was a bit much at times.
So not going to go into the plot but there were some scenes that were a bit silly - Like the unveiling of the Batmobile which is kind of cool looking in a retro way and they get you hyped up with the engine revving and turbo like flashing coming out the back. But when its involved in a chase down the motorway it's like it is just keeping up with the Penguin's car. It's quite a long chase scene and I was thinking batman may as well have been in a normal car. They Hype the car up but you feel it should have been a bit more impressive in that scene.
In all honesty I would probably say 3 or 3 1/2 out of five. Could have been shorter and probably would have been better for it but it's not bad - not great. There were a couple of plot things as well that I sort of weren't keen on but can leave that for when a few people have seen it.
Weirdly had problems hearing understanding some of the dialogue but that could just be my age - probably need subs