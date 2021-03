He runs so fast that he can time travel. It's one of his main powers.



Ares was the one who axed him. The David Thewlis character from Wonder Woman.



Which didn't make any sense to me... first intro of your big bad and he gets maimed by a guy we've seen Wonder Woman beat singlehandedly in a previous film. Think it sums up Snyder though - he wants the cool visuals and the WTF moments, which he can do very well it has to be said, but doesn't have any storytelling nuance or patience to build up to them.