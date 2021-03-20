to put this in personal context, all i remembered from the first film was the resurrection and the ending fight, and that i was meh about the whole thing, i literally remember fuck all else but know it came across as a clusterfuck mess for me



i liked this take, a lot, the 4 hours length was no problem for me (my fav flim of all time is good, bad and the ugly, so im good with long films as long as they're quality) and watched it in one go (which i'd recommend). as a whole it made sense to me, as did the fleshed out character lines, i think the first film didn't. comparing the two is like chalk and cheese of my enjoyment of the productions, as my above comments make clear.



in reference to the post a few up, i loved man of steel - by far my fav superman movie, i expected batman vs superman to be utter trash (cos just the idea of it is ridiculous to me), but it was better than i'd thought but as my expectation was so low i dont think that says much



i'm no DC guru tho from a kid always loved Batman as i date back to adam fucking west lol and the comics about at that time (not a fan of aflick but as least it's not clooney, dont get me started on that shit), so im no deepdive on this shit but as a movie buff and superhero fan in general i think snyder has done a great job compared to the original release which was pretty shite judging by my rather vauge impressions i've related above



oh, the one thing that grated on me was the music, score and incidental music was fine but the 'pop' songs that popped up here and there were poorly chosen (this aint no tarantino masterclass) and would have been better left out altogether, they actually took away from those scenes rather than adding to them