Just finished watching it. Not sure I could have sat in a cinema for it, but watching it in two big chunks over two nights and it certainly didn't feel like four hours.



I really liked it. I think it helped that I wasn't prejudiced by the theatrical version, so the whole thing was pretty much a clean slate for me, with only a few of the better known scenes in my head.



Seemed much more cohesive than Batman V Superman, but the ending clearly had to set a few things up that couldn't really be slipped into the movie in a more convenient place, so elements of it have a tacked on feeling. Still, a very good watch. Can't remember the last time something held my attention so well.