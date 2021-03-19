« previous next »
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 12:40:30 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on March 19, 2021, 01:02:53 pm
Watched it, definitely an improvement on the theatrical cut, but it's 4 hours for gods sake, you'd be worried if it wasn't.

All I can really be bothered saying is I never want to see another fucking movie in this over-stylized shallow Snyder-verse ever again. While I'm glad the man got to deliver his original vision, hopefully his weird little cult of fanboys can take their precious and piss off now. 

This is exactly how I feel about it.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 04:05:32 pm »
Online redan

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm »
I actually really loved this film and now have a craving for more Snyderverse. It was always brave to put a director as polarising as Snyder in charge of some of the most iconic fictional characters ever so understand why WB got cold feet but as a fan of all 3 of his DC films, I just dont want the teases this film sets up to be wasted.

Completely get it wont be for everyone but for me it was excellent
Offline Raaphael

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
It`s great.
Offline Red Berry

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm »
Just finished watching it.  Not sure I could have sat in a cinema for it, but watching it in two big chunks over two nights and it certainly didn't feel like four hours. 

I really liked it.  I think it helped that I wasn't prejudiced by the theatrical version, so the whole thing was pretty much a clean slate for me, with only a few of the better known scenes in my head.

Seemed much more cohesive than Batman V Superman, but the ending clearly had to set a few things up that couldn't really be slipped into the movie in a more convenient place, so elements of it have a tacked on feeling.  Still, a very good watch.  Can't remember the last time something held my attention so well.
Offline Rush 82

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Solid watch this - fixed the abomination released in 2017.

4 hours flew by
Offline RedSince86

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 01:40:08 am »
Just finished 2 hours of it, will watch the rest of it tomorrow night, really transfixed and enjoyed it so far.

Really warming to Affleck actually being a fantastic Batman, shame he won't be doing anymore, i think he's the only Batman actor who's pulled of both roles with ease of Wayne and Batman.

I should clarify i never watched the prior version.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 07:28:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:40:08 am
Just finished 2 hours of it, will watch the rest of it tomorrow night, really transfixed and enjoyed it so far.

Really warming to Affleck actually being a fantastic Batman, shame he won't be doing anymore, i think he's the only Batman actor who's pulled of both roles with ease of Wayne and Batman.

I should clarify i never watched the prior version.

Same. I was sure I had. But in hindsight. I have a feeling I started watching it on a flight to/from Vegas and didn't get very far.

I'd be interested in watching the original film to see the difference.

I think it would have made sense to cut it into two films. There's a sensible cut point too. Would have been a great ending
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:28:41 am
Same. I was sure I had. But in hindsight. I have a feeling I started watching it on a flight to/from Vegas and didn't get very far.

I'd be interested in watching the original film to see the difference.

I think it would have made sense to cut it into two films. There's a sensible cut point too. Would have been a great ending


Whoever made the decision to cut the original how they did needs sacking.

They had the chance to make an amazing trilogy starting with Darksides first attempt.

Massive balls up,it would've been up there with the last two Marvels if not better imo and I loved those.
Online Skeeve

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
At least as far as the synder cut, the reason why they haven't split it up is purely a financial one, they'd have had to renegotiate with the cast if it had become multiple movies or a mini-series.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:33:00 pm
At least as far as the synder cut, the reason why they haven't split it up is purely a financial one, they'd have had to renegotiate with the cast if it had become multiple movies or a mini-series.

Absolutely and I get that. But you could have totally seen this working.

I finished it this morning and it's really good. I've always leaned towards DC and despite it borrowing pretty heavy on the Avengers I preferred it. All that I would like to have seen a little more of Affleck in the actual Batsuit
Offline Red Berry

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 08:12:54 pm »
There's been a lot of talk whether the Snyder Cut was originally intended to be two films, so maybe that was actually in the actors' contract from the beginning?  I guess there's no real way of knowing.

In other news, stumbled into this.  Spoiler warning, obviously.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xD7eHzAtL5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xD7eHzAtL5M</a>

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 08:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:12:54 pm
There's been a lot of talk whether the Snyder Cut was originally intended to be two films, so maybe that was actually in the actors' contract from the beginning?  I guess there's no real way of knowing.

In other news, stumbled into this.  Spoiler warning, obviously.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xD7eHzAtL5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xD7eHzAtL5M</a>



It was all set up for a second but thinking about it they could easily have made 4.
