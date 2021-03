You’re actually seeing a lot more information with the 4:3 ratio, if you were to go back and compare shots that were in both cuts you’d have more vertical detail in Synders cut and more wasted horizontal screen space on the theatrical. Its all about the initial composition.



As for the actual film, it is an improvement and certain characters have more room to breathe, Cyborg is a much more rounded character, but its still messy. I watched it in one sitting and wasn’t bored though.