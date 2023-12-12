We've had through some paperwork from the solicitor today, all the terms are agreed and it just needs us to go through all the documentation, pretend we can understand legalese and give them confirmation in the morning that we want to proceed. As long as the sellers can sort out their onward purchase (etc etc up the chain) then we're set...



Basically the back story is this. In mid-January we got an scary-looking letter from a solicitor representing one of the big banks, turned out our landlord is in mortgage arrears and had 2 months to pay up or they would potentially start proceedings to repossess the house. The letter was addressed to any occupants in the property as a courtesy as essentially we would be evicted when the back took possession. Looking into the purchase history and the numbers in the letter, the landlord put down a 10% deposit 20 years ago and has only ever paid the interest since, as they still owe the 90% balance. The letting agents have told us the landlord has assured them it's all some big mistake and there is no mortgage at all, but they have no way to confirm that. And separately, we've raised a maintenance ticket over the hot tap in the bath not working and despite being classified as an 'emergency' on their system, weeks later they haven't even contacted us about it to even inspect it. This tells me all I need to know about their confidence they'll still be managing the property down the line!



Those 2 months ended on Tuesday this week, but the solicitors now won't even respond to me asking them if there's still an ongoing case against the landlord so we're entirely in the dark about current proceedings. I did at least find out from a legal charity that the earliest we could be chucked out would be 4 weeks after that date, but we wouldn't even know about it until 2 weeks before that deadline, a notice that could come any time after April begins...



So anyway! The plan was always to buy a property together and we'd managed to put a fair bit aside, but we started that journey just before Truss detonated the economy and skyrocketed the interest rates which put it on the backburner. As things have settled a little we went househunting and found a place the right sort of size, right sort of price and in the same area we're now, just a few minutes less convenient for the commute & public transport. With the still-slowed market our offer probably could have been a little less but I didn't want to risk losing out and having to wait on the market to throw up another good option. So here we are, potentially 10 days away from the keys!



