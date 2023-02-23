« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 209835 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2520 on: February 23, 2023, 07:44:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2023, 07:32:50 pm
How come mate?  Are people just not buying flats anymore?

Aberdeen is a city that was booming with very expensive property until 2015 when the oil price crashed. Sinc e then its been limping along and in decline.

Combine that with the desire to move out to the suburbs and the country since covid...
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2521 on: February 23, 2023, 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 23, 2023, 07:44:25 pm
Aberdeen is a city that was booming with very expensive property until 2015 when the oil price crashed. Sinc e then its been limping along and in decline.

Combine that with the desire to move out to the suburbs and the country since covid...

There's still work on the rigs though isn't there though I guess they don't actually live in Aberdeen? 

A friend of my niece from her royal navy days now works on the rigs but his family still live in Plymouth.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2522 on: February 23, 2023, 08:08:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2023, 08:04:03 pm
There's still work on the rigs though isn't there though I guess they don't actually live in Aberdeen? 

A friend of my niece from her royal navy days now works on the rigs but his family still live in Plymouth.

There's still work and it's picked up a bit in last year (thanks Putin....  :-X) but still way below what it was 10 years ago.

There's advantages, even before it dropped since I bought it, my mortgage is extremely affordable.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2523 on: February 23, 2023, 08:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 23, 2023, 08:08:44 pm
There's still work and it's picked up a bit in last year (thanks Putin....  :-X) but still way below what it was 10 years ago.

There's advantages, even before it dropped since I bought it, my mortgage is extremely affordable.

I guess that's the main difference since the crash, the deposits are high enough that there's still equity despite values dropping and the mortgages are more affordable even though interest rates are rising.

Thankfully we got ours at way below what they were asking due to a very cheeky offer and we don't have a mortgage.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,045
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2524 on: February 23, 2023, 08:34:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2023, 07:31:53 pm
How come they're depreciating where you are? 
Insane number of flats being built.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2525 on: February 23, 2023, 09:20:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2023, 08:34:16 pm
Insane number of flats being built.

Ah yes the same thing happened in Leeds a decade or so ago and most of them sat empty for years.
Logged

Online sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • @sattapaal
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2526 on: February 24, 2023, 12:28:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2023, 08:34:16 pm
Insane number of flats being built.

Where in buckinghamshire? I know Amersham did decline and not come back up. I'm getting my flat valued next week, i live near Uxbridge, i have a feeling the value of my flat has declined because there are larger flats built near by.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,045
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2527 on: February 24, 2023, 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2023, 09:20:57 pm
Ah yes the same thing happened in Leeds a decade or so ago and most of them sat empty for years.
Same happening by me. 300k with balcony for view of main road and car park entrance.

Quote from: sattapaartridge on February 24, 2023, 12:28:50 am
Where in buckinghamshire? I know Amersham did decline and not come back up. I'm getting my flat valued next week, i live near Uxbridge, i have a feeling the value of my flat has declined because there are larger flats built near by.
Wycombe, Amersham and the like.

Think Uxbridge should be in a better position though?
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2528 on: February 24, 2023, 04:48:04 pm »
We were supposed to exchange contracts today, but the buyer of our flat had a sale fall through previously, and their previous solicitors had already requested money from their Help to Buy ISA, and then when the sale fell through, didn't return the money. So when the new solicitor has requested the funds for this purchase, they're not there. FML. I don't think I've ever been through a more frustrating process than buying / selling a flat.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2529 on: February 24, 2023, 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on February 24, 2023, 04:48:04 pm
We were supposed to exchange contracts today, but the buyer of our flat had a sale fall through previously, and their previous solicitors had already requested money from their Help to Buy ISA, and then when the sale fell through, didn't return the money. So when the new solicitor has requested the funds for this purchase, they're not there. FML. I don't think I've ever been through a more frustrating process than buying / selling a flat.

Ah that is shite that Rhi, hope it gets sorted soon

How did the previous solicitor "forget" to return the money and where the hell is it?

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • @sattapaal
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2530 on: February 24, 2023, 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 24, 2023, 12:37:24 pm
Same happening by me. 300k with balcony for view of main road and car park entrance.
Wycombe, Amersham and the like.

Think Uxbridge should be in a better position though?

High Wycombe is meant to be cheaper than Uxbridge/Ickenham/Ruislip/Eastcote/Pinner, but people buying in these areas come from old money, I went drinking around there a few weeks ago, and they were all raving about their dad's shops/businesses. All good.

The thing is, that area is where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's constituency, and while Sadiq Khan is mayor, he's been trying to build more in congested areas, just for shits and giggles. There is big push for grammar schools in this area, and people tend to try move closer to Langley, Burnham and Iver, cos you do find better value, but also good quality education.

People want houses now. We've built a lot of flats over the years, and quality of life in them are not good for long term (just my opinion, dont be offended). Usually flats dont allow pets, and the outdoor communal area's dont allow for barbecues. Another thing is, when the Electric Car requirement hits in 2030, who is going to foot the bill for Electric Car chargers?

Might be worth looking at new build properties right now, as prices are stagnating and dropping on houses. Ive seen a few properties drop in price in my area after being on the market for a while. Good luck everyone.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2531 on: February 24, 2023, 06:46:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2023, 04:56:11 pm
Ah that is shite that Rhi, hope it gets sorted soon

How did the previous solicitor "forget" to return the money and where the hell is it?

I know, it's fucking criminal really. Stealing a living most of these conveyancers. Literally! Probably had that cash sat in a little 3% interest account! And don't ask me how the buyer didn't even notice! We've been ready to exchange contracts for 3 weeks now but been waiting for the buyer / buyer's solicitor to sort themselves out. Infuriating. Fingers crossed for Monday ::)

And thanks! Just needed to vent really :)
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,045
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2532 on: February 24, 2023, 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on February 24, 2023, 05:24:25 pm
High Wycombe is meant to be cheaper than Uxbridge/Ickenham/Ruislip/Eastcote/Pinner, but people buying in these areas come from old money, I went drinking around there a few weeks ago, and they were all raving about their dad's shops/businesses. All good.

The thing is, that area is where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's constituency, and while Sadiq Khan is mayor, he's been trying to build more in congested areas, just for shits and giggles. There is big push for grammar schools in this area, and people tend to try move closer to Langley, Burnham and Iver, cos you do find better value, but also good quality education.

People want houses now. We've built a lot of flats over the years, and quality of life in them are not good for long term (just my opinion, dont be offended). Usually flats dont allow pets, and the outdoor communal area's dont allow for barbecues. Another thing is, when the Electric Car requirement hits in 2030, who is going to foot the bill for Electric Car chargers?

Might be worth looking at new build properties right now, as prices are stagnating and dropping on houses. Ive seen a few properties drop in price in my area after being on the market for a while. Good luck everyone.

It's not cheap around these areas. You was in Wycombe recently?

Yeah they do want houses. Who can blame them. Short term or investment wise flats are beneficial. Not longer term if you want to expand your family...
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
    • @hartejack
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2533 on: March 27, 2023, 03:24:04 pm »
After a couple of failed attempts last year and this, I've this morning had an offer on a house accepted for the first time ever.

Found the not knowing (whether my offer was accepted or not) on a place earlier this year stressful enough, and don't know whether or not I feel more/less stressed after having cleared this hurdle!

Cracking little house anyway, which has been stripped back to the brick and re-done entirely over the course of the last four or five years.

Strapping myself in for all that's to come in the next few weeks...!  :-X
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 04:22:33 pm by jackh »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,576
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2534 on: March 27, 2023, 03:25:00 pm »
Congrats - hopefully all goes nice and easy and won't be any need for stressing  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,045
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2535 on: March 27, 2023, 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on March 27, 2023, 03:24:04 pm
After a couple of failed attempts last year and this, I've this morning had an offer on a house accepted for the first time ever.

Found the not knowing (whether my offer was accepted or not) on a place earlier this year stressful enough, and don't know whether or not I feel more/less stressed after having cleared this hurdle!

Cracking little house anyway, which has been stripped back to the brick and re-done entirely over the course of the last four or five years.

Strapping myself in for all that's to come in the next few weeks...!  :-X
Congrats!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
    • @hartejack
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2536 on: March 29, 2023, 03:25:47 pm »
Cheers both.

Had a bit of a stress today about who to ultimately work through my mortgage application with - got a mate who's an advisor and who I'd alerted to the fact I was going to be searching for houses about 6-9 months ago, and so some underlying loyalties there, but you of course get drawn in to discussions with the selling agent's in-house/partner finance team very easily too (who I had a very good chat with, I should add). Ultimately opted to remain loyal to my friend, but I can't help but feel it's the first snag in the process (that I've offended the agents somehow!). Had a chat with the sales advisor after letting the mortgage advisor know, and that felt like a reassuring chat. Just felt like I was caught between a rock & a hard place!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2537 on: March 29, 2023, 03:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on February 24, 2023, 04:48:04 pm
We were supposed to exchange contracts today, but the buyer of our flat had a sale fall through previously, and their previous solicitors had already requested money from their Help to Buy ISA, and then when the sale fell through, didn't return the money. So when the new solicitor has requested the funds for this purchase, they're not there. FML. I don't think I've ever been through a more frustrating process than buying / selling a flat.

the process used in the UK to buy/sell houses always makes me shake my head in bewilderment.

who TF invented it, and why is it allowed to continue?

it's ridiculous that in such a massive life-altering event people are allowed to back out of a deal at the last minute - with impunity I believe - leaving innocent people in the lurch after committing huge money and disrupting their lives. 

the whole thing seems akin to buying a used toaster online, where the seller or buyer can just say "nah, changed me mind".
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2538 on: March 29, 2023, 07:42:24 pm »
Quote from: jackh on March 29, 2023, 03:25:47 pm
Cheers both.

Had a bit of a stress today about who to ultimately work through my mortgage application with - got a mate who's an advisor and who I'd alerted to the fact I was going to be searching for houses about 6-9 months ago, and so some underlying loyalties there, but you of course get drawn in to discussions with the selling agent's in-house/partner finance team very easily too (who I had a very good chat with, I should add). Ultimately opted to remain loyal to my friend, but I can't help but feel it's the first snag in the process (that I've offended the agents somehow!). Had a chat with the sales advisor after letting the mortgage advisor know, and that felt like a reassuring chat. Just felt like I was caught between a rock & a hard place!
.

The sellers agent isnt strike is it ?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
    • @hartejack
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2539 on: Yesterday at 12:45:22 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 29, 2023, 07:42:24 pm
.

The sellers agent isnt strike is it ?

No, Move.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2540 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:45:22 am
No, Move.

Ah okay , I had an offer accepted on a buy to let flat last June which was being sold by strike , my wife whose in housing said I hope the sellers not using strikes recommended solicitors as they are crap . Still not gone through after nine months due to the sellers solicitor being so slow and consistently sending wrong info . Had a mortgage offer that expired on the 31st December and the lender wouldnt extend so ended up needed a new application with an interest rate double the one of my original offer last June .
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,045
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
So House Prices are falling according to an article on the BBC. Predicted that it could fall as much as 10% within the next 12 months or so.

Will it lower mortgage rates?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 