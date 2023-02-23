Same happening by me. 300k with balcony for view of main road and car park entrance.

Wycombe, Amersham and the like.



Think Uxbridge should be in a better position though?



High Wycombe is meant to be cheaper than Uxbridge/Ickenham/Ruislip/Eastcote/Pinner, but people buying in these areas come from old money, I went drinking around there a few weeks ago, and they were all raving about their dad's shops/businesses. All good.The thing is, that area is where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's constituency, and while Sadiq Khan is mayor, he's been trying to build more in congested areas, just for shits and giggles. There is big push for grammar schools in this area, and people tend to try move closer to Langley, Burnham and Iver, cos you do find better value, but also good quality education.People want houses now. We've built a lot of flats over the years, and quality of life in them are not good for long term (just my opinion, dont be offended). Usually flats dont allow pets, and the outdoor communal area's dont allow for barbecues. Another thing is, when the Electric Car requirement hits in 2030, who is going to foot the bill for Electric Car chargers?Might be worth looking at new build properties right now, as prices are stagnating and dropping on houses. Ive seen a few properties drop in price in my area after being on the market for a while. Good luck everyone.