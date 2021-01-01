« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
How come mate?  Are people just not buying flats anymore?

Aberdeen is a city that was booming with very expensive property until 2015 when the oil price crashed. Sinc e then its been limping along and in decline.

Combine that with the desire to move out to the suburbs and the country since covid...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Aberdeen is a city that was booming with very expensive property until 2015 when the oil price crashed. Sinc e then its been limping along and in decline.

Combine that with the desire to move out to the suburbs and the country since covid...

There's still work on the rigs though isn't there though I guess they don't actually live in Aberdeen? 

A friend of my niece from her royal navy days now works on the rigs but his family still live in Plymouth.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
There's still work on the rigs though isn't there though I guess they don't actually live in Aberdeen? 

A friend of my niece from her royal navy days now works on the rigs but his family still live in Plymouth.

There's still work and it's picked up a bit in last year (thanks Putin....  :-X) but still way below what it was 10 years ago.

There's advantages, even before it dropped since I bought it, my mortgage is extremely affordable.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
There's still work and it's picked up a bit in last year (thanks Putin....  :-X) but still way below what it was 10 years ago.

There's advantages, even before it dropped since I bought it, my mortgage is extremely affordable.

I guess that's the main difference since the crash, the deposits are high enough that there's still equity despite values dropping and the mortgages are more affordable even though interest rates are rising.

Thankfully we got ours at way below what they were asking due to a very cheeky offer and we don't have a mortgage.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
How come they're depreciating where you are? 
Insane number of flats being built.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Insane number of flats being built.

Ah yes the same thing happened in Leeds a decade or so ago and most of them sat empty for years.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Insane number of flats being built.

Where in buckinghamshire? I know Amersham did decline and not come back up. I'm getting my flat valued next week, i live near Uxbridge, i have a feeling the value of my flat has declined because there are larger flats built near by.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Ah yes the same thing happened in Leeds a decade or so ago and most of them sat empty for years.
Same happening by me. 300k with balcony for view of main road and car park entrance.

Where in buckinghamshire? I know Amersham did decline and not come back up. I'm getting my flat valued next week, i live near Uxbridge, i have a feeling the value of my flat has declined because there are larger flats built near by.
Wycombe, Amersham and the like.

Think Uxbridge should be in a better position though?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
We were supposed to exchange contracts today, but the buyer of our flat had a sale fall through previously, and their previous solicitors had already requested money from their Help to Buy ISA, and then when the sale fell through, didn't return the money. So when the new solicitor has requested the funds for this purchase, they're not there. FML. I don't think I've ever been through a more frustrating process than buying / selling a flat.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
We were supposed to exchange contracts today, but the buyer of our flat had a sale fall through previously, and their previous solicitors had already requested money from their Help to Buy ISA, and then when the sale fell through, didn't return the money. So when the new solicitor has requested the funds for this purchase, they're not there. FML. I don't think I've ever been through a more frustrating process than buying / selling a flat.

Ah that is shite that Rhi, hope it gets sorted soon

How did the previous solicitor "forget" to return the money and where the hell is it?

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Same happening by me. 300k with balcony for view of main road and car park entrance.
Wycombe, Amersham and the like.

Think Uxbridge should be in a better position though?

High Wycombe is meant to be cheaper than Uxbridge/Ickenham/Ruislip/Eastcote/Pinner, but people buying in these areas come from old money, I went drinking around there a few weeks ago, and they were all raving about their dad's shops/businesses. All good.

The thing is, that area is where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's constituency, and while Sadiq Khan is mayor, he's been trying to build more in congested areas, just for shits and giggles. There is big push for grammar schools in this area, and people tend to try move closer to Langley, Burnham and Iver, cos you do find better value, but also good quality education.

People want houses now. We've built a lot of flats over the years, and quality of life in them are not good for long term (just my opinion, dont be offended). Usually flats dont allow pets, and the outdoor communal area's dont allow for barbecues. Another thing is, when the Electric Car requirement hits in 2030, who is going to foot the bill for Electric Car chargers?

Might be worth looking at new build properties right now, as prices are stagnating and dropping on houses. Ive seen a few properties drop in price in my area after being on the market for a while. Good luck everyone.
