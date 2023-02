There's still work and it's picked up a bit in last year (thanks Putin.... ) but still way below what it was 10 years ago.



There's advantages, even before it dropped since I bought it, my mortgage is extremely affordable.



I guess that's the main difference since the crash, the deposits are high enough that there's still equity despite values dropping and the mortgages are more affordable even though interest rates are rising.Thankfully we got ours at way below what they were asking due to a very cheeky offer and we don't have a mortgage.