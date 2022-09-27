So i spoke to L&C, to remortgage we were rejected on affordability. Need to push our term from 18 years to 22 to make it affordable. Also i get the pleasure of paying £300 a month extra.



Feel for you mate, thats shite. I think well be in the same boat come September next year. Well still owe £180k or so then and probably will have to go up from our 23 years to 30 just to avoid selling the place. We absolutely cannot afford for the mortgage to leap £400+ which is what it would do if we go from our current to 6% or above.I also have my first house that I rent out, Id imagine that will go from being a nice little bit of income that pays my half of the mortgage to being an additional cost or at the very best, breaking even and making no money.Modern life has enough worries and anxieties without worrying that something like a 5-year bad patch for the economy could make you mortgage prisoners that massively impacts your potential future affluence. Were lucky, well probably find a way to scrape by. I feel so bad for people who took what were affordable mortgages where they stretched a bit on house value and will now be fucked by this government of ours.The argument of 6% is historically about right for mortgages is utterly stupid. During those times, savings gave a hell of a lot more than 0.1% and it was £100k for a big luxury family house, whereas that now gets you a small 2 up 2 down in a small northern town. Higher percentages but on far less money. Nowadays most peoples homes are £250k+ having put down the standard 10%.