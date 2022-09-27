« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
So, the gf and I got back from holiday towards the end of last week. Plan was to start making moves towards house ownership after, starting with looking at what we can do together mortgage-wise and trying to get something agreed in principle.

Thanks, Kwasi.

The situation is this. I'm currently renting in Fife, Scotland but own a house outright in SE England. It's currently worth more than the sort of property we'd be trying to buy here but I've long had my eye on using it as rental income given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years. I've got a decent chunk saved for a new deposit and we're median household earners (from what I can make out).

Right now it seems I've got a choice of imminently-horrendous mortgage terms, selling off my only tangible asset and rolling the dice on retirement, or doing nothing and continuing to throw away money in rent payments.

And I'm one the lucky ones with a choice. So many out there going to be locked out... and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 12:26:50 pm
Quote from: Riquende on September 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
... given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years.

Out of interest, why do you think this?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 01:17:07 pm
Quote from: Riquende on September 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.

I think this too, though can the investors rent the houses out if people can't afford to pay it.

Its a tricky one, the world is so connected nowadays so theres more 'buyers' from lots of different countries that can buy up the assets in this country so maybe this will be the case?

An apartment I was looking at buying in Northern Ireland was on the market for 9 days and its gone already, so demand is there...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 05:10:00 pm
Quote from: Riquende on September 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
So, the gf and I got back from holiday towards the end of last week. Plan was to start making moves towards house ownership after, starting with looking at what we can do together mortgage-wise and trying to get something agreed in principle.

Thanks, Kwasi.

The situation is this. I'm currently renting in Fife, Scotland but own a house outright in SE England. It's currently worth more than the sort of property we'd be trying to buy here but I've long had my eye on using it as rental income given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years. I've got a decent chunk saved for a new deposit and we're median household earners (from what I can make out).

Right now it seems I've got a choice of imminently-horrendous mortgage terms, selling off my only tangible asset and rolling the dice on retirement, or doing nothing and continuing to throw away money in rent payments.

And I'm one the lucky ones with a choice. So many out there going to be locked out... and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.

I'm confused by this.  I have no idea what house prices are like in Fife and also no clue where in SE England your house is. But I can't imagine that a similar sized house in Fife would be valued at more than 1 third of the value of the house in SE England (unless of course you're looking to buy a mansion in Fife).  You also say that you own the house in SE England outright, so I assume no mortgage.  You could borrow against the value of that house and the rental income you expect to achieve and still get a good buy-to-let mortgage interest rate. The rental income will likely more than adequately cover the mortgage.  Then you use your combined income, deposit and the equity you've released from the SE England house to buy a place in Fife.

If you consider the house in SE England to be your pension (or at leat part of it) you're keeping it for the long term and there is no doubt it will increase in value even over a 15 year period. So what's the problem?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 06:05:23 pm
Quote from: Riquende on September 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
So, the gf and I got back from holiday towards the end of last week. Plan was to start making moves towards house ownership after, starting with looking at what we can do together mortgage-wise and trying to get something agreed in principle.

Thanks, Kwasi.

The situation is this. I'm currently renting in Fife, Scotland but own a house outright in SE England. It's currently worth more than the sort of property we'd be trying to buy here but I've long had my eye on using it as rental income given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years. I've got a decent chunk saved for a new deposit and we're median household earners (from what I can make out).

Right now it seems I've got a choice of imminently-horrendous mortgage terms, selling off my only tangible asset and rolling the dice on retirement, or doing nothing and continuing to throw away money in rent payments.

And I'm one the lucky ones with a choice. So many out there going to be locked out... and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.

Remember, if you are not replacing your main residence (sold within 3 years, either side, of completing the purchase) then you will have to pay the additional stamp duty.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 06:16:01 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 27, 2022, 05:10:00 pm
I'm confused by this.  I have no idea what house prices are like in Fife and also no clue where in SE England your house is. But I can't imagine that a similar sized house in Fife would be valued at more than 1 third of the value of the house in SE England (unless of course you're looking to buy a mansion in Fife).  You also say that you own the house in SE England outright, so I assume no mortgage.  You could borrow against the value of that house and the rental income you expect to achieve and still get a good buy-to-let mortgage interest rate. The rental income will likely more than adequately cover the mortgage.  Then you use your combined income, deposit and the equity you've released from the SE England house to buy a place in Fife.

If you consider the house in SE England to be your pension (or at leat part of it) you're keeping it for the long term and there is no doubt it will increase in value even over a 15 year period. So what's the problem?

There will be big differences in prices in Fife between the East Neuk and the grim hellhole that is Methil, but it's generally going to be much cheaper than SE England.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 06:43:58 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 27, 2022, 05:10:00 pm
I'm confused by this.  I have no idea what house prices are like in Fife and also no clue where in SE England your house is. But I can't imagine that a similar sized house in Fife would be valued at more than 1 third of the value of the house in SE England (unless of course you're looking to buy a mansion in Fife).  You also say that you own the house in SE England outright, so I assume no mortgage.  You could borrow against the value of that house and the rental income you expect to achieve and still get a good buy-to-let mortgage interest rate. The rental income will likely more than adequately cover the mortgage.  Then you use your combined income, deposit and the equity you've released from the SE England house to buy a place in Fife.

Totally agree with this logic.

Loan against what you have to buy your 'second house'. Although as I'm writing this there will be complications as it is a commercial property of sorts with renters. Even so, seems an easier bet to me to go this route.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 06:47:08 pm
Quote from: Craig S on September 27, 2022, 06:05:23 pm
Remember, if you are not replacing your main residence (sold within 3 years, either side, of completing the purchase) then you will have to pay the additional stamp duty.

Also the the rates on LBTT (Scottish equivalent of Stamp Duty) are higher than England for additional homes (extra 4% compared to 3%), and the cuts announced by Kami-Kwasi don't apply here.
« Last Edit: September 27, 2022, 06:49:57 pm by Elmo! »
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 27, 2022, 09:42:06 pm
You could probably sell the house in the SE and buy one in Fife to live in and one in the NE of England to rent out. You'd get less rent than in the SE, but I think rents are less different across the country than house prices. And you'd be mortage free.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 28, 2022, 11:06:26 am
10- year fixes are currently lower than 2-5 year ones.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 28, 2022, 01:12:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 28, 2022, 11:06:26 am
10- year fixes are currently lower than 2-5 year ones.
Annoyed at myself for not finding the few grand needed to get out of my mortgage a few months back. I couldve probably swung it but held money back for doing up the house instead. Were now going to be remortgaging roughly a year from now and it could be an absolute shitshow.

Im not sure Id personally get myself into a 10 year fixed, but a good 5 year, definitely.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 28, 2022, 04:35:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 28, 2022, 01:12:51 pm
Annoyed at myself for not finding the few grand needed to get out of my mortgage a few months back. I couldve probably swung it but held money back for doing up the house instead. Were now going to be remortgaging roughly a year from now and it could be an absolute shitshow.

Im not sure Id personally get myself into a 10 year fixed, but a good 5 year, definitely.

10-years does seem extreme but I saw some at around 3.5% right now, which sounds awfully tempting.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 28, 2022, 11:41:31 pm
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 29, 2022, 12:54:36 am
House prices rose so high because of the low interest rates, now that they are high, its going to suck for those re-mortgaging in the short term, but i cant see the interest going higher under a labour government. This is why i wouldnt recommend fixing your mortgage for 10 years. I managed to get 2% for 3 years just before this shit kicked off. I have my fingers crossed!

If it does stay high, house prices will crash. And that is something the banks definitely dont want. Lower valued properties with lower loans, lower aggregate interest rates etc. its a downward spiral. there was a reason it was important to stimulate growth in the housing market during the pandemic with the stamp duty holiday.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 29, 2022, 09:33:59 am
Honestly the way this mini-budget has been handled, the banks have become the new kingmaker with the next party in power. They will be looking to shoe the Tories out very shortly. This could heavily influence an early election. Satta is right, the one thing the banks wont want and cant cope with is a near-terminal decline in property values. 5% would be a correction, 10% a disaster, 20% an economy-tanking catastrophe.

I agree with Killer that the 10 year fixed at that rate is tempting, but also that there genuinely is likely to be enough change coming that accepting a fairly crap 2 year fixed at like 4% might be the money saver in the long run. Id take a 5 year fixed at that rate, not a 10 year. Economies have a somewhat cyclical nature and theres hopefully big change coming that will precipitate some actual good news for the first time in over a decade, politically.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 30, 2022, 09:15:38 am
Or, as as a potential counter-point, zoom out...





The period of low interest rates since 2009 is the outlier. If the era of quantitive easing is over, maybe we're returning to the 'old normal' of interest rates somewhere around the 5% mark.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
September 30, 2022, 06:45:42 pm
Quote from: .adam on September 30, 2022, 09:15:38 am
Or, as as a potential counter-point, zoom out...





The period of low interest rates since 2009 is the outlier. If the era of quantitive easing is over, maybe we're returning to the 'old normal' of interest rates somewhere around the 5% mark.

But houses have never been as overvalued.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 3, 2022, 06:12:43 pm
My fixed rate ends on December 31st. Mortgage payments will be going up £232.55 a month from January. My rate is going from 1.78% to 4.46%

Fixing for 5 years, can get 2 year fixed for 5.06% but theres nothing to say this mess will be sorted out by then so will take the security of lower payments for 5 years rather than higher for 2 and not knowing after that. Tory twats.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 3, 2022, 06:23:05 pm
Quote from: Graeme on October  3, 2022, 06:12:43 pm
My fixed rate ends on December 31st. Mortgage payments will be going up £232.55 a month from January. My rate is going from 1.78% to 4.46%

Fixing for 5 years, can get 2 year fixed for 5.06% but theres nothing to say this mess will be sorted out by then so will take the security of lower payments for 5 years rather than higher for 2 and not knowing after that. Tory twats.

hopefully your loan is low mate. ive got £210k to pay off still. 5% will destroy me.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 3, 2022, 06:26:38 pm
Yeah feeling pretty grateful housing is fairly affordable up around mine, and that I didn't overstretch myself when I bought 3 years ago.

Got 2 years left on fix and should only have about £70k left to pay off by then. Putting those figures into a calculator on todays rates would put my payments up by about £40-50pm so not too bad. Still a bit annoying as you expect to get better interest rates after the first fix and moving into a better LTV bracket...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 4, 2022, 03:36:42 pm
Quote from: Graeme on October  3, 2022, 06:12:43 pm
My fixed rate ends on December 31st. Mortgage payments will be going up £232.55 a month from January. My rate is going from 1.78% to 4.46%

Fixing for 5 years, can get 2 year fixed for 5.06% but theres nothing to say this mess will be sorted out by then so will take the security of lower payments for 5 years rather than higher for 2 and not knowing after that. Tory twats.

Exact same boat as us, ours is going up by £221. We've been abit loose with money this year, so tightening that up with a few bills dropping away in Jan should help limit the impact. Awaiting on job promotion outcome, and suddenly feel the pressure on that.

I can't imagine how this is hitting people in worse situations than ourselves.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 4, 2022, 05:12:53 pm
Quote from: frag on October  4, 2022, 03:36:42 pm
Exact same boat as us, ours is going up by £221. We've been abit loose with money this year, so tightening that up with a few bills dropping away in Jan should help limit the impact. Awaiting on job promotion outcome, and suddenly feel the pressure on that.

I can't imagine how this is hitting people in worse situations than ourselves.

Yeah Im in a similar boat, we can absorb the cost but its still a pain in the arse. I work in Local Government and our pay award from April 2022 looks set to be finally agreed which will cover off the cost but its still frustrating.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 5, 2022, 03:09:40 am
Quote from: sattapaartridge on October  3, 2022, 06:23:05 pm
hopefully your loan is low mate. ive got £210k to pay off still. 5% will destroy me.

That's £202 per week just to meet the interest payments.

Down here in Oz the average mortgage is $600k. With the rate rises this year alone (May-Oct) repayments have increased by about $824 per month.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 5, 2022, 06:59:20 am
Quote from: sattapaartridge on October  3, 2022, 06:23:05 pm
hopefully your loan is low mate. ive got £210k to pay off still. 5% will destroy me.

£166k. Property value about £300k. We do have a help to buy equity loan (20%) to consider at some point but we are only 2 years in so another 3 interest free on that yet.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 5, 2022, 07:08:58 am
Mine is up almost £400 if i were to fix as of today and I dont fix until 1st April. Eek.

The thing that is concerning is that when I fix Ill have to factor in 2 x childcare costs, something which i never have had before. So I dont know whether i will get screwed over by affordability checks.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 5, 2022, 07:14:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October  5, 2022, 07:08:58 am
Mine is up almost £400 if i were to fix as of today and I dont fix until 1st April. Eek.

The thing that is concerning is that when I fix Ill have to factor in 2 x childcare costs, something which i never have had before. So I dont know whether i will get screwed over by affordability checks.

The tip I read is that you can generally start getting offers 6 months before your current fix ends and lock in the rate without having to commit, so you can probably start looking round and getting offers now, and lock them in and then you can wait and see if you get any better offers in the coming months.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 5, 2022, 08:51:54 am
Quote from: Elmo! on October  5, 2022, 07:14:53 am
The tip I read is that you can generally start getting offers 6 months before your current fix ends and lock in the rate without having to commit, so you can probably start looking round and getting offers now, and lock them in and then you can wait and see if you get any better offers in the coming months.

Yep. Thinking of getting a tracker mortgage as well.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 6, 2022, 10:50:09 pm
On Adams point, its an interesting thing to think about. The economy only copes if you can get something concomitant on savings with inflation remaining low. In this economy with massive inflation and next to zero earnings on savings, Im not sure many can afford for those sort of outcomes.

The economy is in literal tatters. Its a joke. How millions cant see the truth about this government in painful.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 17, 2022, 06:07:19 pm
Hello all, do the stamp duty cuts apply to second time buyers? Its hard to keep up with exactly what the hell is going on with all these cuts and u-turns.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 19, 2022, 09:51:59 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on October 17, 2022, 06:07:19 pm
Hello all, do the stamp duty cuts apply to second time buyers? Its hard to keep up with exactly what the hell is going on with all these cuts and u-turns.

Yes, the stamp duty changes are effective to all buyers and has not be reversed in the recent bout of u-turns.

Here's a good page which summarises:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/stamp-duty-land-tax-reductions-for-residential-properties/stamp-duty-land-tax-reduction-threshold-changes
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
October 19, 2022, 12:18:03 pm
So i spoke to L&C, to remortgage we were rejected on affordability. Need to push our term from 18 years to 22 to make it affordable. Also i get the pleasure of paying £300 a month extra.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 19, 2022, 12:18:03 pm
So i spoke to L&C, to remortgage we were rejected on affordability. Need to push our term from 18 years to 22 to make it affordable. Also i get the pleasure of paying £300 a month extra.
Feel for you mate, thats shite. I think well be in the same boat come September next year. Well still owe £180k or so then and probably will have to go up from our 23 years to 30 just to avoid selling the place. We absolutely cannot afford for the mortgage to leap £400+ which is what it would do if we go from our current to 6% or above.

I also have my first house that I rent out, Id imagine that will go from being a nice little bit of income that pays my half of the mortgage to being an additional cost or at the very best, breaking even and making no money.

Modern life has enough worries and anxieties without worrying that something like a 5-year bad patch for the economy could make you mortgage prisoners that massively impacts your potential future affluence. Were lucky, well probably find a way to scrape by. I feel so bad for people who took what were affordable mortgages where they stretched a bit on house value and will now be fucked by this government of ours.

The argument of 6% is historically about right for mortgages is utterly stupid. During those times, savings gave a hell of a lot more than 0.1% and it was £100k for a big luxury family house, whereas that now gets you a small 2 up 2 down in a small northern town. Higher percentages but on far less money. Nowadays most peoples homes are £250k+ having put down the standard 10%.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 09:20:29 am
Historically high interest rates comparative to today also had lower house prices against income. The way we are heading we would have both, house prices need resetting and to be lowered. Can be like 10 times salary now can't they?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:02:11 am
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 09:20:29 am
Historically high interest rates comparative to today also had lower house prices against income. The way we are heading we would have both, house prices need resetting and to be lowered. Can be like 10 times salary now can't they?
This is the issue. People saying oh its normal I had a mortgage of 10% in the 80s. Yes Graham that house was also a four bed detached in leafy suburbs that cost you £70k when you were earning £25k a year. Now, people earning £25k a year with a partner on the same are in a smaller, less intrinsically valuable house but its worth £300k instead.

Wages have stagnated horribly. House prices are higher than ever. Interest on savings is lower than ever and now the interest rate is rapidly spiralling upwards. Something needs to be done. The Tories wanted to crash the economy short term so they could hoover up more assets easily, it wouldnt surprise me if this whole thing was done as a short term alleviation of the housing shortage (for their buying purposes), as stupid and moronic as that sounds.

We need a reset. House prices need to be more stable and rise more slowly, wages need to catch up, housing solutions for those in need have to improve, massively.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:50:32 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:02:11 am
This is the issue. People saying oh its normal I had a mortgage of 10% in the 80s. Yes Graham that house was also a four bed detached in leafy suburbs that cost you £70k when you were earning £25k a year. Now, people earning £25k a year with a partner on the same are in a smaller, less intrinsically valuable house but its worth £300k instead.

Wages have stagnated horribly. House prices are higher than ever. Interest on savings is lower than ever and now the interest rate is rapidly spiralling upwards. Something needs to be done. The Tories wanted to crash the economy short term so they could hoover up more assets easily, it wouldnt surprise me if this whole thing was done as a short term alleviation of the housing shortage (for their buying purposes), as stupid and moronic as that sounds.

We need a reset. House prices need to be more stable and rise more slowly, wages need to catch up, housing solutions for those in need have to improve, massively.

I had a £40,000 mortgage in the  early 90's.  The rate went up to more than 10% and I was not earning anything like 25K, more like 9 to 10K.  But I agree with your comments about the current situation.
