Honestly the way this mini-budget has been handled, the banks have become the new kingmaker with the next party in power. They will be looking to shoe the Tories out very shortly. This could heavily influence an early election. Satta is right, the one thing the banks wont want and cant cope with is a near-terminal decline in property values. 5% would be a correction, 10% a disaster, 20% an economy-tanking catastrophe.
I agree with Killer that the 10 year fixed at that rate is tempting, but also that there genuinely is likely to be enough change coming that accepting a fairly crap 2 year fixed at like 4% might be the money saver in the long run. Id take a 5 year fixed at that rate, not a 10 year. Economies have a somewhat cyclical nature and theres hopefully big change coming that will precipitate some actual good news for the first time in over a decade, politically.