The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

thank you all for the advice the hurt out there is unbelivable best wishes to you all

Thank you Millie & reddebs x

Quote from: rob1966:
Its a disgrace. It's about £550 a week for the one her Ma is in and she takes no real looking after, the one her Dad was in was just over £3k a month. Luckily they have rented the Mums house out so that covers 3/4 of the bill and the lad has a pension that covered the cost.

Too right Rob. I am asking the citizen's advice about this. It's a scandal

My father is a grandfather who worked all his life, lost his wife and his assets (this house) are seizeable by the care home industry

I want him happy; he's medically sick, but in this tier that seeks to drain the elderly or frail or ANYBODY I mean does the system have to rinse everyone


Hi folks.

If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.
Quote from: rawcusk8:
Hi folks.

If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.

If it's your primary residence you won't generally have to pay CGT at all, unless you have rented it out in the past, or some other situations.

Private Residence Relief

You do not pay Capital Gains Tax when you sell (or dispose of) your home if all of the following apply:

    you have one home and youve lived in it as your main home for all the time youve owned it
    you have not let part of it out - this does not include having a lodger
    you have not used a part of your home exclusively for business purposes (using a room as a temporary or occasional office does not count as exclusive business use)
    the grounds, including all buildings, are less than 5,000 square metres (just over an acre) in total
    you did not buy it just to make a gain
Quote from: rawcusk8:
Hi folks.

If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.
If you've lived in it as your main residence and never rented it out, capital gains would not apply. If it's been rented during the period of ownership and not been your main residence you'll get Private Residence Relief.

If the house you're selling isn't your home, CGT will apply. There's a calculator on GOV I think.

Edit: Elmo beat me to it. It's worth noting that I don't think what you're going to do with the money has any bearing on what's owed.
Thanks for the responses. Having a look through some of the things Elmo has listed none of them apply to me so I think Ill be alright.
Was speaking to my financial advisor last week and he seems to think the government will have to or will do something to replace the help to buy scheme or help homeowners in general with schemes to move up the property ladder. I'd be surprised if that's the case.

We've had a break from house hunting and it's been a relief. Will wait another few weeks before starting it again.
Reports of a stamp duty holiday being announced
Do you think the stamp duty thing will just drive costs up further because people will know a lot have the stamp duty money in reserve anyway?

Won't it also just drive demand further, which will increase too.

Have a feeling the stamp duty saving will be wiped out in a day or so by general rises as a result.

Good for sellers I guess.
