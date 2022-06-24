« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 190782 times)

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2360 on: June 24, 2022, 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on June 24, 2022, 05:31:56 pm
Hi! That last sentence intrigued me, do you mean the economy being in the toilet is the plan or have I missed some further context?
The government in the UK are happy to allow inflation to run riot, because the things that are most rising in price are pennies to them, and the people in power have their own financial interests in artificially raising the price of unaffected items/materials and services under the guise of inflation.

A failing market like this allows a lot of shitbag politicians to make a lot of money, so why would they rescue the economy?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2361 on: June 25, 2022, 02:00:04 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 10:39:30 pm
The government in the UK are happy to allow inflation to run riot, because the things that are most rising in price are pennies to them, and the people in power have their own financial interests in artificially raising the price of unaffected items/materials and services under the guise of inflation.

A failing market like this allows a lot of shitbag politicians to make a lot of money, so why would they rescue the economy?

Thanks for the reply, yeah I get what you're saying now - I just wasn't clear if you were alluding to some conspiracy agenda or just naked self interest/greed. It's fucking mad either way and I don't know where this ends up. All feels a bit like the end of Rome.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2362 on: June 25, 2022, 09:22:35 am »
Its just greed and self-interest that gets weakly highlighted but never punished. Like nothing has come from all of the horrific inflated PPE contracts that were handed to under-qualified friends of Tory peers who had no experience or background.

This country really is going to absolute shite and so much damage has been done in the last decade Im not sure well ever have a stable and sensible enough government to reverse it all.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2363 on: June 25, 2022, 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 03:30:32 pm
We've got two kids, one is 14 tomorrow and the other is 12 this year and we're already saving for their deposits, fuck knows how much they will eventually need but at least we are giving them a helping hand. The eldest doesn't want to stay in this broken cuntry though, he wants to fuck off abroad as soon as he can. He wants to be a pilot, so either he joins the RAF, or he gets his commerical licence and gets a job abroad with an airline.

Aww good on you matey. The eldest might have the right idea even at that age :D My neighbour is an ex pilot, heard some great tales.. good luck to your kids fella!

 I'd hate to be trying to escape the rent trap right now as  you just need so much behind you. I don't envy youth.  (Wait til my knees go though..   ;D )
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2364 on: June 26, 2022, 03:52:29 pm »
Such a headache this process.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2365 on: June 27, 2022, 12:05:23 am »
Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city.  They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid.  I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now.  Can anyone help? 
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2366 on: June 27, 2022, 06:56:17 am »
Quote from: blink on June 27, 2022, 12:05:23 am
Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city.  They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid.  I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now.  Can anyone help? 

It would depend on there budget but the two blocks I would recommend would be either Waterloo warehouse or wapping  dock , both were  built in the 80s and 90s . Both have probably the best size in the centre , are a well insulated and soundproofed structure , have generally allocated Parking spaces and the management structure is pretty decent from what I know .

I worked on both from start to finish a d visit Waterloo dock still for maintenance and it still has communal areas and facilities that have been maintained unlike other blocks I go to which seem to deteriorate after a period of time .

Waterloo dock is on the edge of the centre but with all the changes happening at Liverpool waters it is becoming more inclusive than it was when first opened and is just a five minute walk to old hall street .

The one downside though is the sinking fund which hits the seller , when you sell you have a cost to pay to the management company ( residents controlled ) of 0.5% of the selling cost times by every year you have been there . I have known people there who bought in 1990 to sell a few years ago and had to pay a 13% levy on the full asking price .

I think Craig has lived in Town a lot so Im sure he will have a good insight into it .
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2367 on: June 28, 2022, 02:18:47 am »




Gazzam1963:

Thanks for your quick and informative response; it is very much appreciated.  I will pass it on to them; I'm sure it help them a lot, especially the bit about the 'sinking fund.'

I  have told them how helpful Liverpool people are.  The fact that you have been willing to help strangers like this proves my point :) Thanks!


Quote
It would depend on there budget but the two blocks I would recommend would be either Waterloo warehouse or wapping  dock , both were  built in the 80s and 90s . Both have probably the best size in the centre , are a well insulated and soundproofed structure , have generally allocated Parking spaces and the management structure is pretty decent from what I know .

I worked on both from start to finish a d visit Waterloo dock still for maintenance and it still has communal areas and facilities that have been maintained unlike other blocks I go to which seem to deteriorate after a period of time .

Waterloo dock is on the edge of the centre but with all the changes happening at Liverpool waters it is becoming more inclusive than it was when first opened and is just a five minute walk to old hall street .

The one downside though is the sinking fund which hits the seller , when you sell you have a cost to pay to the management company ( residents controlled ) of 0.5% of the selling cost times by every year you have been there . I have known people there who bought in 1990 to sell a few years ago and had to pay a 13% levy on the full asking price .

I think Craig has lived in Town a lot so Im sure he will have a good insight into
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2368 on: June 29, 2022, 10:54:55 am »
A house across the road from us has just sold 'prior to marketing' for more than twice what it cost in 2016;the house next door to it has been on the market for almost a year and it's had one viewing.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2369 on: June 29, 2022, 11:14:02 am »
Quote from: blink on June 27, 2022, 12:05:23 am
Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city.  They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid.  I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now.  Can anyone help?

Yeah I lived in the centre for nearly 6 years, in 4 different apartments and viewed probably most buildings (seriously!).

I really does depend what they're looking to achieve. The docks leading down to Costco and back up towards the financial district (Old Hall St and that area) tend to see higher rents as you'll get a more professional, slightly older crowd. There has been, and is, a lot of investment going on around this area so it's still very much still "up and coming", as it has been for a while now and there are plenty of nice bars and restaurants nearby, with the rest of town a walk away and you're right on the river.

In that area I'd stay well away from Beetham Tower (next to Radisson on Old Hall) - it should be amazing in there as apartments are a good size but the management company don't give a shit, neither do the concierge, so it's full of dickheads to treat the communal areas like shite. West Tower was amazing and by far the nicest place I lived in the city centre - communal areas always immaculate as really professional concierge, apartments high spec, but you rarely find an apartment with a parking space. I agree with what was said about Waterloo Warehouse, they are normally quite big and you can find them on the ground floor with a bit of waterside outdoor space - a lot are older and need some work though to bring up to spec and make sure they are fully aware of the sinking fund. The last I stayed in was just beyond Waterloo Warehouse and was brand new (there are lots of plans for expansion between there and where the new Everton stadium is (supposed) to end up being), it was Quay Central. It was OK, decent sized apartment and to a decent spec, parking was a bit of an issue if you didn't have a space and there were some pricks in the buildings as they are slightly lower cost to rent so it definitely helped attract them.

As for other areas, you'll find you end up getting a much younger or student sort and the issues which come with this. There are some nicer buildings but I've not stayed in any personally to be able to comment properly.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2370 on: June 29, 2022, 01:12:09 pm »
CraigDS

Thanks for that Mate; it's really kind of you to give such a detailed reply.  I'm sure that will help them a lot :)


Quote from: CraigDS on June 29, 2022, 11:14:02 am
Yeah I lived in the centre for nearly 6 years, in 4 different apartments and viewed probably most buildings (seriously!).

I really does depend what they're looking to achieve. The docks leading down to Costco and back up towards the financial district (Old Hall St and that area) tend to see higher rents as you'll get a more professional, slightly older crowd. There has been, and is, a lot of investment going on around this area so it's still very much still "up and coming", as it has been for a while now and there are plenty of nice bars and restaurants nearby, with the rest of town a walk away and you're right on the river.

In that area I'd stay well away from Beetham Tower (next to Radisson on Old Hall) - it should be amazing in there as apartments are a good size but the management company don't give a shit, neither do the concierge, so it's full of dickheads to treat the communal areas like shite. West Tower was amazing and by far the nicest place I lived in the city centre - communal areas always immaculate as really professional concierge, apartments high spec, but you rarely find an apartment with a parking space. I agree with what was said about Waterloo Warehouse, they are normally quite big and you can find them on the ground floor with a bit of waterside outdoor space - a lot are older and need some work though to bring up to spec and make sure they are fully aware of the sinking fund. The last I stayed in was just beyond Waterloo Warehouse and was brand new (there are lots of plans for expansion between there and where the new Everton stadium is (supposed) to end up being), it was Quay Central. It was OK, decent sized apartment and to a decent spec, parking was a bit of an issue if you didn't have a space and there were some pricks in the buildings as they are slightly lower cost to rent so it definitely helped attract them.

As for other areas, you'll find you end up getting a much younger or student sort and the issues which come with this. There are some nicer buildings but I've not stayed in any personally to be able to comment properly.
Yeah I lived in the centre for nearly 6 years, in 4 different apartments and viewed probably most buildings (seriously!).

I really does depend what they're looking to achieve. The docks leading down to Costco and back up towards the financial district (Old Hall St and that area) tend to see higher rents as you'll get a more professional, slightly older crowd. There has been, and is, a lot of investment going on around this area so it's still very much still "up and coming", as it has been for a while now and there are plenty of nice bars and restaurants nearby, with the rest of town a walk away and you're right on the river.

In that area I'd stay well away from Beetham Tower (next to Radisson on Old Hall) - it should be amazing in there as apartments are a good size but the management company don't give a shit, neither do the concierge, so it's full of dickheads to treat the communal areas like shite. West Tower was amazing and by far the nicest place I lived in the city centre - communal areas always immaculate as really professional concierge, apartments high spec, but you rarely find an apartment with a parking space. I agree with what was said about Waterloo Warehouse, they are normally quite big and you can find them on the ground floor with a bit of waterside outdoor space - a lot are older and need some work though to bring up to spec and make sure they are fully aware of the sinking fund. The last I stayed in was just beyond Waterloo Warehouse and was brand new (there are lots of plans for expansion between there and where the new Everton stadium is (supposed) to end up being), it was Quay Central. It was OK, decent sized apartment and to a decent spec, parking was a bit of an issue if you didn't have a space and there were some pricks in the buildings as they are slightly lower cost to rent so it definitely helped attract them.

As for other areas, you'll find you end up getting a much younger or student sort and the issues which come with this. There are some nicer buildings but I've not stayed in any personally to be able to comment properly.[/i][/i][/i]
« Reply #2371 on: August 4, 2022, 12:39:49 pm »
Interest rates up 0.5%. I have a 2-year fix ending in Feb 2023 and am hoping I can get to it without a shit load more rises.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2372 on: August 4, 2022, 12:51:29 pm »
I just started a 5 year fixed mortgage, I was a bit hesitant with the length but it seemed likely the rates would go up so probably the best call.

I was surprised at how easy it was to get a flat after everything I've heard about the market, but this thread helped put it into perspective a bit. It's a flat without a garden which seems less in demand since lockdown happened, and I live in the north east which sounds like it's been less effected by rising prices than the southern parts of England.

It also helped that I was already renting the place, I could keep it looking less than perfect for when other prospective buyers viewed it, and me buying it made life a lot easier for the seller as I could keep renting right up until the sale was completed, which I made clear I wouldn't be doing if someone else bought it.

I'm aiming to get a bit ahead of the mortgage now, just in case there are issues during the fixed term. Managed to save a few payments up before it started so I've put it all in as an overpayment so I can underpay if I need to later. The rates and terms are still a bit confusing though, I was told overpaying doesn't necessarily reduce the length of the mortgage, which seems a bit strange.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2373 on: August 4, 2022, 01:21:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2022, 12:39:49 pm
Interest rates up 0.5%. I have a 2-year fix ending in Feb 2023 and am hoping I can get to it without a shit load more rises.

Our fix is up in November  ::) but we're trying to sell so don't really want to enter into another fix. Annoying.

Not had much interest in our flat. How long do you wait before dropping the price?  I thought all along it was priced too high  ::)
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

« Reply #2374 on: August 4, 2022, 01:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on August  4, 2022, 01:21:23 pm
Our fix is up in November  ::) but we're trying to sell so don't really want to enter into another fix. Annoying.

Not had much interest in our flat. How long do you wait before dropping the price?  I thought all along it was priced too high  ::)

Usually its anywhere from 6-8 weeks but viewings and appointments can drive that as well. If there is an initial burst but then nobody for a couple of weeks and no enquiries then maybe something to look at.
« Reply #2375 on: August 4, 2022, 01:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August  4, 2022, 12:51:29 pm
I just started a 5 year fixed mortgage, I was a bit hesitant with the length but it seemed likely the rates would go up so probably the best call.

I was surprised at how easy it was to get a flat after everything I've heard about the market, but this thread helped put it into perspective a bit. It's a flat without a garden which seems less in demand since lockdown happened, and I live in the north east which sounds like it's been less effected by rising prices than the southern parts of England.

It also helped that I was already renting the place, I could keep it looking less than perfect for when other prospective buyers viewed it, and me buying it made life a lot easier for the seller as I could keep renting right up until the sale was completed, which I made clear I wouldn't be doing if someone else bought it.

I'm aiming to get a bit ahead of the mortgage now, just in case there are issues during the fixed term. Managed to save a few payments up before it started so I've put it all in as an overpayment so I can underpay if I need to later. The rates and terms are still a bit confusing though, I was told overpaying doesn't necessarily reduce the length of the mortgage, which seems a bit strange.

If overpaying doesn't reduce the length of the mortgage, it reduces future payments, so you can bring them down to very low. Usually you can ask to reduce the term instead though.

Check if there's a cap on how much you can overpay without penalty, sometimes its only a certain percentage, otherwise you pay extra fees. Also if you're overpaying and think you might be able to pay off the whole thing early, check if there's a fee for that.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

« Reply #2376 on: August 4, 2022, 02:08:39 pm »
Yeah, if you make a large overpayment you'll usually be asked if you want to reduce the term or the payments. That's certainly how it worked with my last two banks.

If you're making small overpayments on a monthly basis, I don't think they adjust either the term or the payments. Worth checking.

Most mortgages will allow 10% of the balance at Jan 1st to be paid as penalty-free overpayments that year. You'll usually get a full year in your first partial year too (so between now and 31 Dec 2022, you'll probably be able to overpay up to 10% of what you originally borrowed without penalty).
« Reply #2377 on: August 4, 2022, 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August  4, 2022, 12:51:29 pm
I just started a 5 year fixed mortgage, I was a bit hesitant with the length but it seemed likely the rates would go up so probably the best call.

I was surprised at how easy it was to get a flat after everything I've heard about the market, but this thread helped put it into perspective a bit. It's a flat without a garden which seems less in demand since lockdown happened, and I live in the north east which sounds like it's been less effected by rising prices than the southern parts of England.

It also helped that I was already renting the place, I could keep it looking less than perfect for when other prospective buyers viewed it, and me buying it made life a lot easier for the seller as I could keep renting right up until the sale was completed, which I made clear I wouldn't be doing if someone else bought it.

I'm aiming to get a bit ahead of the mortgage now, just in case there are issues during the fixed term. Managed to save a few payments up before it started so I've put it all in as an overpayment so I can underpay if I need to later. The rates and terms are still a bit confusing though, I was told overpaying doesn't necessarily reduce the length of the mortgage, which seems a bit strange.

I'm on the South coast, and the prices have gone absolutely crazy down here.  Places are going within half an hour of being put up for sale!  The prices of everything (flats and houses) have gone through the roof!
« Reply #2378 on: August 4, 2022, 02:19:25 pm »
With Nationwide you can change it online, whether you want to reduce term or payments.

I personally have it set to reduce payments, and it's a bit overkill, but I gradually increase the amount I'm putting into my S&S ISA each month to compensate for the reduced payments. That way over time the weighting is moving from being focused on overpayments to investments.

Doing it that way also means that if I end up in bad circumstances like losing my job I can drop down to lower monthly outgoings easily and my savings will last longer.
« Reply #2379 on: August 4, 2022, 02:29:55 pm »
House opposite went up for sale yesterday, there's been loads viewing it today. Its up at £265k, it's going to go for around £285/290K I reckon.
Fuck the Tories

« Reply #2380 on: August 4, 2022, 02:40:02 pm »
Meanwhile the flat above mine has been on the market for 18 months and has had barely any viewings..... lots of nice cheap housing up here now, but don't expect it to rise in value any time soon.
« Reply #2381 on: August 4, 2022, 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  4, 2022, 02:40:02 pm
Meanwhile the flat above mine has been on the market for 18 months and has had barely any viewings..... lots of nice cheap housing up here now, but don't expect it to rise in value any time soon.

Isn't it a nationwide thing that flats aren't selling as everyone wants houses and gardens these days?
Fuck the Tories

« Reply #2382 on: August 4, 2022, 02:57:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2022, 02:46:20 pm
Isn't it a nationwide thing that flats aren't selling as everyone wants houses and gardens these days?

It's particularly bad (or good depending on perspective) in Aberdeen as back in the oil boom days (up to 2015), all the oil companies rented or even owned a huge amount of flats in the city for contractors etc to use, as there was never enough hotel space. Now the market has been flooded with those as the oil companies don't need them.
« Reply #2383 on: August 4, 2022, 03:38:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  4, 2022, 01:43:09 pm
If overpaying doesn't reduce the length of the mortgage, it reduces future payments, so you can bring them down to very low. Usually you can ask to reduce the term instead though.

Check if there's a cap on how much you can overpay without penalty, sometimes its only a certain percentage, otherwise you pay extra fees. Also if you're overpaying and think you might be able to pay off the whole thing early, check if there's a fee for that.

I'm assuming I'll just be able to renegotiate the length since the payments are fixed, but it's a bit too early to be stressing about that. The limit for overpayment is 10% yeah, so not much chance of that being a problem for a few years, though obviously the closer it gets to being paid off the more restrictive it becomes.
« Reply #2384 on: August 4, 2022, 03:47:10 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August  4, 2022, 02:08:39 pm
Yeah, if you make a large overpayment you'll usually be asked if you want to reduce the term or the payments. That's certainly how it worked with my last two banks.

If you're making small overpayments on a monthly basis, I don't think they adjust either the term or the payments. Worth checking.

Most mortgages will allow 10% of the balance at Jan 1st to be paid as penalty-free overpayments that year. You'll usually get a full year in your first partial year too (so between now and 31 Dec 2022, you'll probably be able to overpay up to 10% of what you originally borrowed without penalty).

and its only a penalty if you're overpaying within the fixed term of the deal - if your on variable, you can pay the whole thing off if you can/could.
« Reply #2385 on: August 4, 2022, 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August  4, 2022, 02:08:39 pm
Yeah, if you make a large overpayment you'll usually be asked if you want to reduce the term or the payments. That's certainly how it worked with my last two banks.

If you're making small overpayments on a monthly basis, I don't think they adjust either the term or the payments. Worth checking.

Most mortgages will allow 10% of the balance at Jan 1st to be paid as penalty-free overpayments that year. You'll usually get a full year in your first partial year too (so between now and 31 Dec 2022, you'll probably be able to overpay up to 10% of what you originally borrowed without penalty).

We were overpaying about £150 a month and our mortgage stayed the same, once we were out of the time were overpayments were limited and we were free to pay what we wanted, we started taking huge chunks out of it, as in £18k and then £32k, the building society automatically changed the monthly amount, they didn't offer to shorten the mortgage term though. Our payments are now £42 a month
« Reply #2386 on: August 4, 2022, 04:56:22 pm »
For Nationwide the threshold is £500. Payments below that they don't change the term or payment amount. That's why I do overpayments every second month rather than every month.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2387 on: August 4, 2022, 10:30:10 pm »
Not sure which way its going to swing with our mortgage in light of the rises. We got a reasonable rate in September 2021 and bought the house at maybe £15k less than it was worth at that time. Since then, theres been even more of a boom and weve renovated the entire downstairs, doubling the size of the kitchen, putting a new kitchen in, adding a dining room extension with bifolds as well as adding a downstairs bathroom whereas there was previously only one toilet. Done it without reducing garden space too as we built on the footprint of the conservatory we pulled down. Also, Im booked in to have our drive widened so well be able to fit up to five cars on.

Im hoping amongst all of that, the market rises and the bit weve paid off in the two years, by September next year, the above will hopefully more than offset the brutal interest rises but you never know.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

« Reply #2388 on: August 4, 2022, 10:56:34 pm »
Sounds like you will have added a lot of value with all that work so when you remortgage your loan to value may be a Lot better which gets you the best rates , I done similar to you and went from 80% loan to value to less than 40%
« Reply #2389 on: August 5, 2022, 08:16:11 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August  4, 2022, 10:56:34 pm
Sounds like you will have added a lot of value with all that work so when you remortgage your loan to value may be a Lot better which gets you the best rates , I done similar to you and went from 80% loan to value to less than 40%
Im hoping so. We only put 10% down because we needed the rest of the money to do the house up, but realistically speaking Im hoping weve gone from 10% to 30% - 35% based on what weve spent and the market increase in that time.

Genuinely feel sorry for any young people or people in general trying to get onto the property ladder. Each day that more shite economic news comes out, it makes you feel slightly hopeless. As recently as 5 years ago, you had £5k - £10k and you had a reasonable deposit on small house (in the North West) and now for that same small house you need £20k. And both Sunak and Trusss position on economic control tells me two things: shes braindead and hes a psychopath.
« Reply #2390 on: August 5, 2022, 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  4, 2022, 04:56:22 pm
For Nationwide the threshold is £500. Payments below that they don't change the term or payment amount. That's why I do overpayments every second month rather than every month.

Do you know if there's a way to see when your current fixed ends with Nationwide? Been looking in the app but not seeing anything other than the term.
« Reply #2391 on: August 5, 2022, 01:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August  5, 2022, 11:54:19 am
Do you know if there's a way to see when your current fixed ends with Nationwide? Been looking in the app but not seeing anything other than the term.

I can't see it anywhere in my app. You can see the redemption date so you should be able to work it out from that - assuming you remember how many years you fixed for and what your total term was!
« Reply #2392 on: August 5, 2022, 02:56:27 pm »
Therein lies the problem... :D I'm pretty sure it was 5 years, cos I think I did 2 year, then 3 year and the last one was 5 cos I was convinced something like what is happening would happen with Brexit and Tories, which would mean next year it's up... should've gone for 10!
« Reply #2393 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm »
So we need to sell the family home to pay for my father's dementia

In a society where apparently you can be too poor to be treated

So that's me out the family home, nothing to show for it

I have to grasp this: I have to get my new place and make it all it can be. So, Merseyside, I'm coming closer baby, need the train links for work (London) but I will stand on my own two feet

Wish me luck folks!
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 03:24:04 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm
So we need to sell the family home to pay for my father's dementia

In a society where apparently you can be too poor to be treated

So that's me out the family home, nothing to show for it

I have to grasp this: I have to get my new place and make it all it can be. So, Merseyside, I'm coming closer baby, need the train links for work (London) but I will stand on my own two feet

Wish me luck folks!

Is it just you who lives in the family home?

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementia-together-magazine-febmar-20/selling-home-pay-dementia-care-advice?gclid=Cj0KCQjworiXBhDJARIsAMuzAuwE4xVzUP157nDjE_jj21NJgt6mgFuGxI3aQiP8pf1v1cBTinKRiz8aAjinEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Also read this

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/health-wellbeing/health-services/nhs-continuing-healthcare/

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-01/813LP%20-%20when%20does%20the%20nhs%20pay%20for%20care.pdf
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 08:16:39 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:24:04 am
Is it just you who lives in the family home?

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementia-together-magazine-febmar-20/selling-home-pay-dementia-care-advice?gclid=Cj0KCQjworiXBhDJARIsAMuzAuwE4xVzUP157nDjE_jj21NJgt6mgFuGxI3aQiP8pf1v1cBTinKRiz8aAjinEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Also read this

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/health-wellbeing/health-services/nhs-continuing-healthcare/

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-01/813LP%20-%20when%20does%20the%20nhs%20pay%20for%20care.pdf

Just me and the budgie. Moved in to nurse me mum when she got cancer and my dad in the pandemic (alzheimers in a pandemic - I've posted before about it but put it this way, I still have nightmares about that period)

Thanks for the links. I don't think I am qualifying person, I'm under forty, work, single.

Have popped in a message to citizens advice. He needs an assessment and such, he's medically not capable of existing without care - he isn't comatose or A and E style sick, it's total cognitive decline and frailty

But I am operating on the basis I am effed - it's my wages to rely on only and my own stability and lookout for my future, it isn't to be compromised

My dad's will and his own wishes of course would not want this

But it's a bomb that dropped on me. I had plans to sell up and move anyway, but wow. Just, wow
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 08:47:46 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:16:39 am
Just me and the budgie. Moved in to nurse me mum when she got cancer and my dad in the pandemic (alzheimers in a pandemic - I've posted before about it but put it this way, I still have nightmares about that period)

Thanks for the links. I don't think I am qualifying person, I'm under forty, work, single.

Have popped in a message to citizens advice. He needs an assessment and such, he's medically not capable of existing without care - he isn't comatose or A and E style sick, it's total cognitive decline and frailty

But I am operating on the basis I am effed - it's my wages to rely on only and my own stability and lookout for my future, it isn't to be compromised

My dad's will and his own wishes of course would not want this

But it's a bomb that dropped on me. I had plans to sell up and move anyway, but wow. Just, wow

Definitely ask for an assessment for the NHS continuing care.  They were going to fast track my Mum for that after she had the stroke but unfortunately she died in hospital.

Advantage of the continuing care,  if you qualify, is NHS fund all their care.  To qualify you have to have a primary health need.  But it's always worth a try.
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:47:46 am
Definitely ask for an assessment for the NHS continuing care.  They were going to fast track my Mum for that after she had the stroke but unfortunately she died in hospital.

Advantage of the continuing care,  if you qualify, is NHS fund all their care.  To qualify you have to have a primary health need.  But it's always worth a try.

Yeah my mum qualified as she was an insulin dependent diabetic. 



