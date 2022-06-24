Yeah I lived in the centre for nearly 6 years, in 4 different apartments and viewed probably most buildings (seriously!).



I really does depend what they're looking to achieve. The docks leading down to Costco and back up towards the financial district (Old Hall St and that area) tend to see higher rents as you'll get a more professional, slightly older crowd. There has been, and is, a lot of investment going on around this area so it's still very much still "up and coming", as it has been for a while now and there are plenty of nice bars and restaurants nearby, with the rest of town a walk away and you're right on the river.



In that area I'd stay well away from Beetham Tower (next to Radisson on Old Hall) - it should be amazing in there as apartments are a good size but the management company don't give a shit, neither do the concierge, so it's full of dickheads to treat the communal areas like shite. West Tower was amazing and by far the nicest place I lived in the city centre - communal areas always immaculate as really professional concierge, apartments high spec, but you rarely find an apartment with a parking space. I agree with what was said about Waterloo Warehouse, they are normally quite big and you can find them on the ground floor with a bit of waterside outdoor space - a lot are older and need some work though to bring up to spec and make sure they are fully aware of the sinking fund. The last I stayed in was just beyond Waterloo Warehouse and was brand new (there are lots of plans for expansion between there and where the new Everton stadium is (supposed) to end up being), it was Quay Central. It was OK, decent sized apartment and to a decent spec, parking was a bit of an issue if you didn't have a space and there were some pricks in the buildings as they are slightly lower cost to rent so it definitely helped attract them.



As for other areas, you'll find you end up getting a much younger or student sort and the issues which come with this. There are some nicer buildings but I've not stayed in any personally to be able to comment properly.



