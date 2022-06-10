« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 186737 times)

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2320 on: June 10, 2022, 03:01:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2022, 02:59:30 pm
Hi mate about this, which one did you use as when I search for this it brings up loads of schemes which is the issue I had before..... Knowing whose scheme to use as I go through all the bollocks them it starts talking about how much it'll cost 🤷
The TDS - Tenancydepositscheme.com -

https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/tds-custodial/

Was fairly hassle free for me.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2321 on: June 10, 2022, 03:05:25 pm »
I've used, as a tenant, these https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/

The agent was a c*nt when I moved out of the last place and had to use their internal arbitration service and they were really good and handled it effectively (and in my favour).
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2322 on: June 10, 2022, 03:49:27 pm »
Craig in letting agent disagreement shocker :D
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2323 on: June 10, 2022, 03:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 10, 2022, 03:01:48 pm
The TDS - Tenancydepositscheme.com -

https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/tds-custodial/

Was fairly hassle free for me.

Thanks mate all sorted 👍
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2324 on: June 14, 2022, 09:39:15 pm »
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2325 on: June 15, 2022, 03:29:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 14, 2022, 09:39:15 pm
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.
Cheap (for down south) then!? ;)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2326 on: June 15, 2022, 03:36:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 14, 2022, 09:39:15 pm
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.

Friend of ours bought their house 22 years ago for £20k, was worth about £110k 3 years ago (same type of house we sold) and today they put it on the market for £180k - no rhyme or reason except the market is fooked.

Another friend of ours sold their house 6 months ago in the hope there would be some sort of crash and started renting.......they are no closer to getting a bargain buy.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2327 on: June 15, 2022, 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June 10, 2022, 03:49:27 pm
Craig in letting agent disagreement shocker :D

Twats, the lot of them.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2328 on: June 16, 2022, 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on June 15, 2022, 03:36:15 pm
Another friend of ours sold their house 6 months ago in the hope there would be some sort of crash and started renting.......they are no closer to getting a bargain buy.

That's mad gamble... the long term consequences are that all that cash you've gained gets handed over bit by bit to the landlord, leaving you with nothing.

So they've got to hold their nerve waiting for a crash, knowing that the longer they hold the more they lose... crazy.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2329 on: June 20, 2022, 03:29:37 pm »
What are the interest rates like in the UK at the moment?

Where we are, they've gone up ~4% since February last year. It's wild.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2330 on: June 20, 2022, 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Col on June 20, 2022, 03:29:37 pm
What are the interest rates like in the UK at the moment?

Where we are, they've gone up ~4% since February last year. It's wild.
Shite. Was raised to 1.25% the other day to combat inflation, which stands at 11%. Economy is - in real terms - in the toilet.

For the government its all going to plan.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2331 on: June 21, 2022, 08:46:41 am »
Slightly different angle to the usual on this thread. We are looking to sell our flat that we bought just under 3 years ago. Had one estate agent around yesterday and got another coming tomorrow to value it.

Yesterday's one valued it at significantly higher than what we bought it for. He reckons £135-£145k is the range we should be looking at. We bought it for £122k. Are they just inflating the price they think we'll get to get us to go with them? Anything in the £140ks seems a massive increase for a one bed flat with no outside space!

Also, about 6 months ago we had big problems with someone who lives in the same building, to the point the police were called multiple times. I am aware that you legally need to make a buyer aware of any issues, but does anyone know what the parameters for that are? Like, is there a length of time that passes where you don't need to mention it any more? There have been no issues for 8 months+ now. The estate agent reckons you only need to mention it on the solicitor's questionnaire if it's an on-going issue, but wondering if anyone has any experience with this?

Thanks in advance if anyone has any thoughts / advice.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2332 on: June 21, 2022, 08:54:47 am »
Quote from: Rhi on June 21, 2022, 08:46:41 am
Slightly different angle to the usual on this thread. We are looking to sell our flat that we bought just under 3 years ago. Had one estate agent around yesterday and got another coming tomorrow to value it.

Yesterday's one valued it at significantly higher than what we bought it for. He reckons £135-£145k is the range we should be looking at. We bought it for £122k. Are they just inflating the price they think we'll get to get us to go with them? Anything in the £140ks seems a massive increase for a one bed flat with no outside space!


I don't think so no. The market is crazy. If you get 2+ people interested, you may well get 5-10% over asking price.

We sold at Easter, first agent said list at £240k and over - in Nov/Dec last year. We waited to decide if we definitely want a move. When we listed just before Easter the agent thought we could list for £260k or maybe push to £265. We went for £265k listing as we were expecting an offer under.

Viewings were on the day we played FA semi, convenient so I was out all day. 10 viewings, 4 offers. It sold for £280k. Crazy jump from the Nov/Dec valuation.

We have had the experience the other way around when looking to buy too. We ended up going slightly over too, but not as much as we sold over for.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2333 on: June 21, 2022, 09:44:08 am »
Quote from: Craig S on June 21, 2022, 08:54:47 am
I don't think so no. The market is crazy. If you get 2+ people interested, you may well get 5-10% over asking price.

We sold at Easter, first agent said list at £240k and over - in Nov/Dec last year. We waited to decide if we definitely want a move. When we listed just before Easter the agent thought we could list for £260k or maybe push to £265. We went for £265k listing as we were expecting an offer under.

Viewings were on the day we played FA semi, convenient so I was out all day. 10 viewings, 4 offers. It sold for £280k. Crazy jump from the Nov/Dec valuation.

We have had the experience the other way around when looking to buy too. We ended up going slightly over too, but not as much as we sold over for.

Bloody hell! That is insane! The agent did say there was a lack of places on the market that don't need anything doing to them, and he thought that would go in our favour. Interesting. Will see what the other one says tomorrow, then. But hopefully it works out in our favour ;D.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2334 on: June 22, 2022, 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on June 21, 2022, 08:46:41 am
Slightly different angle to the usual on this thread. We are looking to sell our flat that we bought just under 3 years ago. Had one estate agent around yesterday and got another coming tomorrow to value it.

Yesterday's one valued it at significantly higher than what we bought it for. He reckons £135-£145k is the range we should be looking at. We bought it for £122k. Are they just inflating the price they think we'll get to get us to go with them? Anything in the £140ks seems a massive increase for a one bed flat with no outside space!

Also, about 6 months ago we had big problems with someone who lives in the same building, to the point the police were called multiple times. I am aware that you legally need to make a buyer aware of any issues, but does anyone know what the parameters for that are? Like, is there a length of time that passes where you don't need to mention it any more? There have been no issues for 8 months+ now. The estate agent reckons you only need to mention it on the solicitor's questionnaire if it's an on-going issue, but wondering if anyone has any experience with this?

Thanks in advance if anyone has any thoughts / advice.

We bought our house for 290k just under 3 years ago. A a similar but slightly smaller house down the road from us on the same development just sold for 400k. If anything Id say your 10-20% increase in value looks like a low estimate. Another smaller house down our road was sold for 280k a few weeks ago having been sold 18 months previously for 220k, theyd done no work to it and let the garden become overgrown yet the price had still rocketed. Its utterly insane at the moment. These houses were sold with a few days of being listed too, they werent hanging around.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2335 on: June 22, 2022, 03:59:33 pm »
Looking to remortgage in just over 6 months and been tracking mortgage rates.

When the base rate was 0.1% you could find mortgages around the 1% above the base rate. Not it's atleast 1.5% above the base rate at the very best. If this carries on the economy is heading in a downward spiral. They expect the base rate to increase another 2% by mid next year. Which would be another 3% on current mortgage rates in the pattern continues. So in a year we could be looking at 6% mortgages rates being the norm. That is not good, banks need to be sensible here.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2336 on: June 22, 2022, 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: sminp on June 22, 2022, 03:45:15 pm
We bought our house for 290k just under 3 years ago. A a similar but slightly smaller house down the road from us on the same development just sold for 400k. If anything Id say your 10-20% increase in value looks like a low estimate. Another smaller house down our road was sold for 280k a few weeks ago having been sold 18 months previously for 220k, theyd done no work to it and let the garden become overgrown yet the price had still rocketed. Its utterly insane at the moment. These houses were sold with a few days of being listed too, they werent hanging around.

At least by me, flats are performing very differently to houses. Our, decent sized 2 bed semi, has gone from £142k in 2006 to £310k now, they redeveloped the shopping area in the town centre and built a load of flats above the shops, this was completed about 10 to 12 years ago, the flats sold for £100k and are at £150k now. Looking around the rest of the area flats are still way below what houses are going for.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2337 on: June 22, 2022, 04:57:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on June 22, 2022, 03:59:33 pm
Looking to remortgage in just over 6 months and been tracking mortgage rates.

When the base rate was 0.1% you could find mortgages around the 1% above the base rate. Not it's atleast 1.5% above the base rate at the very best. If this carries on the economy is heading in a downward spiral. They expect the base rate to increase another 2% by mid next year. Which would be another 3% on current mortgage rates in the pattern continues. So in a year we could be looking at 6% mortgages rates being the norm. That is not good, banks need to be sensible here.

Depending how much your early repayment fee is and how much your loan is - I would be looking to swap now. Only going to go in one direction.

If you look at 2,3 and 5 year fixes. Then some 5 years are coming out cheaper than the 3, some cheaper than the 2.

I think it suggests the banks expect it to be turbulent over the next 3 years and settle back down within the 5. I cant see they would be lending for 5yr at the same rate as 2yr if they expect it to shoot up too much. Just my amateur opinion looking at the fixes available
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2338 on: June 22, 2022, 04:58:32 pm »
Flats round me have dropped in value and I would make a loss if I sold now. Aberdeen always does the opposite of everywhere else in the country though.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2339 on: June 22, 2022, 05:01:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2022, 04:02:12 pm
At least by me, flats are performing very differently to houses. Our, decent sized 2 bed semi, has gone from £142k in 2006 to £310k now, they redeveloped the shopping area in the town centre and built a load of flats above the shops, this was completed about 10 to 12 years ago, the flats sold for £100k and are at £150k now. Looking around the rest of the area flats are still way below what houses are going for.

Ah I missed that it was a flat Rhi was talking about. I think being locked up during covid made a lot of people realise theyd quite like a garden if theyre going to be stuck at home so houses with a decent sized garden went up significantly in demand versus flats probably being a bit less popular.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2340 on: June 22, 2022, 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 22, 2022, 04:58:32 pm
Flats round me have dropped in value and I would make a loss if I sold now. Aberdeen always does the opposite of everywhere else in the country though.
Same in parts of Buckinghamshire.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2341 on: June 22, 2022, 07:20:27 pm »
Quote from: sminp on June 22, 2022, 05:01:45 pm
Ah I missed that it was a flat Rhi was talking about. I think being locked up during covid made a lot of people realise theyd quite like a garden if theyre going to be stuck at home so houses with a decent sized garden went up significantly in demand versus flats probably being a bit less popular.

Chat I've heard by us is its people moving out of the likes of Salford Quays and Manc City centre who are snapping up the houses, 4 bed bottom of our road is up for £595k, it's fucking nuts. House I lived in in Southport is 3 bed victoriana, big rear garden huge front, big loft that can be easily converted and that would only sell for about £170k.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 22, 2022, 04:58:32 pm
Flats round me have dropped in value and I would make a loss if I sold now. Aberdeen always does the opposite of everywhere else in the country though.

Flats aren't a great investment down our way;ex council ones(which usually have a small garden)will always sell,same with anything overlooking the beach.Anyone who bought in the last few years isn't making much of a profit though.


A building near Mr Slippers' parents was converted into five 'luxury apartments' in 2006 and none of them have sold.A pub on our side of town was converted into three flats and the guy who owns it is looking for £450k for each one;on a street where people struggle to get £300k for three and four bed houses with huge gardens.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 08:41:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2022, 07:20:27 pm
Chat I've heard by us is its people moving out of the likes of Salford Quays and Manc City centre who are snapping up the houses, 4 bed bottom of our road is up for £595k, it's fucking nuts. House I lived in in Southport is 3 bed victoriana, big rear garden huge front, big loft that can be easily converted and that would only sell for about £170k.
You think £600k for a 4 bedroom is nuts? You should try living down south: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124182788#/?channel=RES_BUY That's one of the cheaper ones!

Property values double every 7-10 years so going from 142k to 310k in 16 years is not that unusual.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 08:47:19 am »
I think Rhi is London isnt she? Which tends to perform differently property wise than most of the country and no doubt certainly will do apartment wise.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:47:19 am
I think Rhi is London isnt she? Which tends to perform differently property wise than most of the country and no doubt certainly will do apartment wise.

I'm South East, but London commuter town. The second estate agent valued at £150k. I honestly just don't see that we'll get that amount. A week ago I'd have snapped your hand off for £130k but now I think we'll go with the first agent (second one was a high street estate agent that tried to hard sell everything) and put it on at £145k and see what happens. I don't expect to get that amount either to be honest, but we'll see!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2346 on: Yesterday at 09:44:45 am »
Has anyone got out of a landlord agreement? I rent my old house out and have had same tenants for 10 years.

I'm with an estate agents - but they dont do anything bar process the payments, take their commission and send on to me. To begin with they would do a yearly inspection but that quickly turned into 18 months and the last 3-4 years there hasnt been one. Also last 2-3 years I'm not even getting confirmation that the rent has been paid which used to be emailed through and then the payment would be around the same time.

Also they gave the tenant my number to contact rather than him going direct to them, So literally I'm not getting anything from them bar paying 10% of the rent. Rent is same as the mortgage more or less so this is something I'm not making a profit from.

I've looked into the contract and it seems to be that the contract only expires when the tenancy does - is there a way around this is the agency arent providing the services they should be? I dont want to give them the reasons above so they can rush out and do an inspection and send me the monthly statements covering the last few years so they dont have a chance to cover their own backs but not sure which way to go about it.

Any advice appreciated. Thanks

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2347 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 08:41:24 am
You think £600k for a 4 bedroom is nuts? You should try living down south: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124182788#/?channel=RES_BUY That's one of the cheaper ones!

Property values double every 7-10 years so going from 142k to 310k in 16 years is not that unusual.

Shame we've got kids, I'd be happy to sell the house for £600k in 10 years and buy a lodge to live in. My kids will be fucked for buying houses though :no
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2348 on: Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm »
Anyone else here actually saving? Or is it just sellers  ;D

Need to do both myself mind. Good thread. Doing up the family home a wee bit. Three Skips filled this year. Garden next.

No idea what's saleable but a semi detached by schools? Not too worried.

It's more the buying phase I worry about. A ways off though.

Here's my buying a house plan: DON'T SPEND MONEY
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2349 on: Yesterday at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm
Anyone else here actually saving? Or is it just sellers  ;D

Need to do both myself mind. Good thread. Doing up the family home a wee bit. Three Skips filled this year. Garden next.

No idea what's saleable but a semi detached by schools? Not too worried.

It's more the buying phase I worry about. A ways off though.

Here's my buying a house plan: DON'T SPEND MONEY

We've got two kids, one is 14 tomorrow and the other is 12 this year and we're already saving for their deposits, fuck knows how much they will eventually need but at least we are giving them a helping hand. The eldest doesn't want to stay in this broken cuntry though, he wants to fuck off abroad as soon as he can. He wants to be a pilot, so either he joins the RAF, or he gets his commerical licence and gets a job abroad with an airline.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2350 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 08:41:24 am
You think £600k for a 4 bedroom is nuts? You should try living down south: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124182788#/?channel=RES_BUY That's one of the cheaper ones!

Property values double every 7-10 years so going from 142k to 310k in 16 years is not that unusual.
St Albans is mad. I did some work for a family down there who could afford to live in their £975,000 townhouse (this is back in 2018) whilst their new £2m+ home was renovated. They spent £150,000 on a kitchen and dont even live there anymore 4 years later, moving out just after first lockdown.

That same house where I live would maybe be £300k at a push.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2351 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 08:41:24 am
You think £600k for a 4 bedroom is nuts? You should try living down south: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124182788#/?channel=RES_BUY That's one of the cheaper ones!

Property values double every 7-10 years so going from 142k to 310k in 16 years is not that unusual.

If you showed that floorplan to someone in St Albans then they would think that house is a footballers mansion!!

As DS says above, St Albans is mad.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 10:03:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
St Albans is mad. I did some work for a family down there who could afford to live in their £975,000 townhouse (this is back in 2018) whilst their new £2m+ home was renovated. They spent £150,000 on a kitchen and dont even live there anymore 4 years later, moving out just after first lockdown.

That same house where I live would maybe be £300k at a push.

The South has wrecked it for the rest of the UK and I reckon that loads moving north with the BBC has had a bad affect in Manchester, they come up here with loads of money from ridiculous sales so can outbid everyone.

Mate of mine lives in St Albans, he got his house "cheap" in the early 00's, only paid £1.5 million for it. Probably a £5million house now.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 11:01:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:03:57 am
The South has wrecked it for the rest of the UK and I reckon that loads moving north with the BBC has had a bad affect in Manchester, they come up here with loads of money from ridiculous sales so can outbid everyone.

Mate of mine lives in St Albans, he got his house "cheap" in the early 00's, only paid £1.5 million for it. Probably a £5million house now.
Genuinely. The further London's effect creeps North and areas become 'commuter towns' even if they're 90 minutes away, the greater residual effect that has on the rest of the country - 'ooh that town next door has seen prices increase 30%, so should the property in our town' and on and on it goes.

I live in a fairly rural area over 200 miles away from London and estate agents are marketing houses round here as 'perfect for those from the city now working remotely.' Any angle to drive up prices. There's a farmhouse on my lane that is being rented out by a couple from London for £2500 a month and they think that's cheap and reasonable!

On the remortgaging discussion, we might be a bit fucked. Bought our house last year for a good price but withheld money that could've gone on the deposit in order to do some renovations which are now complete. We can't remortgage until September next year and can't afford to pay the early repayment charge, so have to hope the added value (maybe £45k - £60k?) will increase our equity to the point that it offsets the rise in cost. I'm not sure it will though. Might be better taking another short term fixed to see what the market does.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on June 22, 2022, 04:57:39 pm
Depending how much your early repayment fee is and how much your loan is - I would be looking to swap now. Only going to go in one direction.

If you look at 2,3 and 5 year fixes. Then some 5 years are coming out cheaper than the 3, some cheaper than the 2.

I think it suggests the banks expect it to be turbulent over the next 3 years and settle back down within the 5. I cant see they would be lending for 5yr at the same rate as 2yr if they expect it to shoot up too much. Just my amateur opinion looking at the fixes available

I'm leaning towards a 5 year deal. It's a gamble either way. But going middle of the road I can always tell myself it could have been worse.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 02:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:01:38 am
Genuinely. The further London's effect creeps North and areas become 'commuter towns' even if they're 90 minutes away, the greater residual effect that has on the rest of the country - 'ooh that town next door has seen prices increase 30%, so should the property in our town' and on and on it goes.

I live in a fairly rural area over 200 miles away from London and estate agents are marketing houses round here as 'perfect for those from the city now working remotely.' Any angle to drive up prices. There's a farmhouse on my lane that is being rented out by a couple from London for £2500 a month and they think that's cheap and reasonable!

On the remortgaging discussion, we might be a bit fucked. Bought our house last year for a good price but withheld money that could've gone on the deposit in order to do some renovations which are now complete. We can't remortgage until September next year and can't afford to pay the early repayment charge, so have to hope the added value (maybe £45k - £60k?) will increase our equity to the point that it offsets the rise in cost. I'm not sure it will though. Might be better taking another short term fixed to see what the market does.

The two year fixes bascially same price as the 5 year. It's a gamble though. Do the rates come crashing back down within a few years? Who knows. But it's a gamble that could cost people thousands.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 03:08:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
If you showed that floorplan to someone in St Albans then they would think that house is a footballers mansion!!

As DS says above, St Albans is mad.

Someone in St Albans or someone NOT in St Albans? Because I don't think bedrooms just over 3m are mansion-sized.  (I live not too far from St Albans.)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 03:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:01:38 am
Genuinely. The further London's effect creeps North and areas become 'commuter towns' even if they're 90 minutes away, the greater residual effect that has on the rest of the country - 'ooh that town next door has seen prices increase 30%, so should the property in our town' and on and on it goes.

I live in a fairly rural area over 200 miles away from London and estate agents are marketing houses round here as 'perfect for those from the city now working remotely.' Any angle to drive up prices. There's a farmhouse on my lane that is being rented out by a couple from London for £2500 a month and they think that's cheap and reasonable!

On the remortgaging discussion, we might be a bit fucked. Bought our house last year for a good price but withheld money that could've gone on the deposit in order to do some renovations which are now complete. We can't remortgage until September next year and can't afford to pay the early repayment charge, so have to hope the added value (maybe £45k - £60k?) will increase our equity to the point that it offsets the rise in cost. I'm not sure it will though. Might be better taking another short term fixed to see what the market does.

I've said this once and I'll say it again: the London house market was inflated by oligarchs and offshore companies buying expensive houses and new-build penthouses thus artificially inflating the market and London forcing residents further out.  It's had a knock-on effect for the housing market in the south east generally and with covid forcing people to work from home, an even greater ripple effect now being felt by the rest of the country.
