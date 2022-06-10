In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. mental down South.



Friend of ours bought their house 22 years ago for £20k, was worth about £110k 3 years ago (same type of house we sold) and today they put it on the market for £180k - no rhyme or reason except the market is fooked.Another friend of ours sold their house 6 months ago in the hope there would be some sort of crash and started renting.......they are no closer to getting a bargain buy.