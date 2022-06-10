« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 10, 2022, 03:01:48 pm
reddebs on June 10, 2022, 02:59:30 pm
Hi mate about this, which one did you use as when I search for this it brings up loads of schemes which is the issue I had before..... Knowing whose scheme to use as I go through all the bollocks them it starts talking about how much it'll cost 🤷
The TDS - Tenancydepositscheme.com -

https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/tds-custodial/

Was fairly hassle free for me.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 10, 2022, 03:05:25 pm
I've used, as a tenant, these https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/

The agent was a c*nt when I moved out of the last place and had to use their internal arbitration service and they were really good and handled it effectively (and in my favour).
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 10, 2022, 03:49:27 pm
Craig in letting agent disagreement shocker :D
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 10, 2022, 03:55:53 pm
Drinks Sangria on June 10, 2022, 03:01:48 pm
The TDS - Tenancydepositscheme.com -

https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/tds-custodial/

Was fairly hassle free for me.

Thanks mate all sorted 👍
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 03:29:33 pm
The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.
Cheap (for down south) then!? ;)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 03:36:15 pm
The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
In-laws just agreed to sell their house for well over half a million quid today. Twenty-five years or so ago they got it for just over £100k. Sold within 48 hours as well of being listed. ;D mental down South.

Friend of ours bought their house 22 years ago for £20k, was worth about £110k 3 years ago (same type of house we sold) and today they put it on the market for £180k - no rhyme or reason except the market is fooked.

Another friend of ours sold their house 6 months ago in the hope there would be some sort of crash and started renting.......they are no closer to getting a bargain buy.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 03:40:56 pm
Graeme on June 10, 2022, 03:49:27 pm
Craig in letting agent disagreement shocker :D

Twats, the lot of them.
