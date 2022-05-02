« previous next »
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2280 on: May 2, 2022, 02:49:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  2, 2022, 09:47:15 am
Yeah, Ive lived in Liverpool and Manchester City centres and in both instances where I lived charged over £100 a month for parking.
Sounds a big project, was it a complete renovation of a wreck? I said about not moving out until another project was complete, but honestly given what weve got tied up in this place, I think its more a pipe dream than realistic. You never know I guess.

Mine was a bit complicated , we moved to be near my teen sons school as he has autism and we rented a house near the school while we rented our original house out . We settled in the street for a year then the house adjoining came up for sale as the old lady was going into care .

The plan was to still live in the rented house while we completely renovated our newly purchased one and as we were adjoined noise and banging wouldnt bother us it would be our noise , completed then our landlord decided he was selling and wouldnt extend our tenancy agreement .

We then moved back to our original house and what with the travelling and not being able to really do unsocial hours in there it took probably twice as long as expected .

As for the condition of the house it wasnt a wreck but as it was going to be our house for possibly the rest of our life and me seeing hidden faults in houses due to my job it became a full renovation .

The house is a 1920s traditional semi detached in south liverpool and nothing survived bar the upvc windows . All the lath and plaster ceilings came down , wall went back to bare brick and we extended too . I done a fair bit of work labouring , rewiring and plumbing and it was a real labour of love and would certainly do it again ( in fact I have twice now since thenon a flat i rent out and my sons house which he moved into last Friday ) though  these were nothing compared to my own house .

What  I always said after it which was seven years ago was that a £1000 became nothing as I seemed to hand it over every week to someone
Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2281 on: May 8, 2022, 01:45:12 pm
So, pro photos taken Tuesday. Listed Friday with a high street agent, first viewing 2pm Saturday, sold by 4pm Saturday.

Which puts me in frame to get the house I was ranting about on the last page (upped my bid to just under asking).

Thats more like it!
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2282 on: May 8, 2022, 05:11:29 pm
Gazza- sounds like a labour of love mate and that it properly became your home, so definitely worth it.

Jake - cracking stuff, nice one. As much as some of these low/no fee sellers can benefit, you are ultimately getting what you (dont) pay for and need more luck than with a traditional estate agent. Having said that, I do think estate agency is a parasitic middle man and Id like to see the whole nonsense gotten rid of. Hopefully things go well with the one youre buying.

Renovation has progressed, we now have a fully-roofed extension with all electrical and plumbing in. Tomorrow all the plaster board goes up inside the existing house to create the new wall and separate off the new, larger kitchen. Our bifolds are finally coming and being fitted on Friday so once thats done, they can rip out the existing French doors inside the house and that will give a greater feeling of the final space. 3-4 weeks til its done I reckon.

Its going to end up costing us at least double what we put down on the house. We knew it would cost, but I was definitely naive to all the extras and everything that would be needed. All things told itll come in around £8k - £10k more than I initially expected to spend. Thats a mixture of rising costs and my own naivety. It also means that well have to wait to do the drive, but thats no urgent. Just cant wait for it to be finished now.
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2283 on: May 13, 2022, 02:32:57 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on April 26, 2022, 09:46:20 am
Finally we have a potential completion date on our new place, having had our offer accepted in early December and expecting to be in by late March.  Hopefully our solicitors will come back to us to confirm 13th May.  Still 3 weeks away but I'm sure it'll go quickly.
And we've completed! I was supposed to pick the keys up from the estate agents today while Mrs Walters is away but I'm on my sick bed so we'll do it together in the morning.
ToneLa

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2284 on: May 13, 2022, 03:52:51 pm
I basically refute Capitalism so while I'm not really on board with the concept my own house purchase days seem to be progressive
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2285 on: May 13, 2022, 07:10:33 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on May 13, 2022, 02:32:57 pm
And we've completed! I was supposed to pick the keys up from the estate agents today while Mrs Walters is away but I'm on my sick bed so we'll do it together in the morning.
Good stuff, thats taken its time hasnt it! Happy for you though mate, all the best in the new home.

Our build is progressing a bit quicker now. We have all the plaster done, now the floor just needs levelling before the kitchen goes in, then floor laying and the bathroom and lighting fit. Maybe 2/3 weeks. Its not been as bad as it could have but I would still say to anyone undergoing a big job; stay somewhere else if thats an option for you. As my parents have moved away and my family are no longer in Liverpool, it wasnt really an option for us, but weve coped.
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2286 on: May 13, 2022, 11:26:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 13, 2022, 07:10:33 pm
Good stuff, thats taken its time hasnt it! Happy for you though mate, all the best in the new home.

Our build is progressing a bit quicker now. We have all the plaster done, now the floor just needs levelling before the kitchen goes in, then floor laying and the bathroom and lighting fit. Maybe 2/3 weeks. Its not been as bad as it could have but I would still say to anyone undergoing a big job; stay somewhere else if thats an option for you. As my parents have moved away and my family are no longer in Liverpool, it wasnt really an option for us, but weve coped.
Thanks DS

Yes, it has indeed been a long time coming but now the work starts because we're also planning a huge renovation and extension project which we expect to take a couple of years at least. Have been toying with the idea of building a garden room that's potentially habitable while the works are in progress and focusing on finishing what will be the annex part of the main house first, then moving into it. Of course, that could be a pipe dream but we'll see.

Glad to hear that your build is progressing well. My last one I was fortunate to have my other house to stay in while the work was being done. The only time pressure was paying 2 mortgages which literally wiped out all of my cash. Asset rich, cash poor for nearly 2 years afterwards!
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2287 on: May 14, 2022, 08:37:42 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on May 13, 2022, 11:26:57 pm
Thanks DS

Yes, it has indeed been a long time coming but now the work starts because we're also planning a huge renovation and extension project which we expect to take a couple of years at least. Have been toying with the idea of building a garden room that's potentially habitable while the works are in progress and focusing on finishing what will be the annex part of the main house first, then moving into it. Of course, that could be a pipe dream but we'll see.

Glad to hear that your build is progressing well. My last one I was fortunate to have my other house to stay in while the work was being done. The only time pressure was paying 2 mortgages which literally wiped out all of my cash. Asset rich, cash poor for nearly 2 years afterwards!
Yeah I can imagine that took a toll. When we bought this we had the option to stay in my old house, but renting it gave us a bit more capital to put into our reconfiguration of our current house. Its meant weve had to live with the disruption, but have got it done quicker because weve not had to pause, save money, restart etc.

Sounds like yours is a heavy duty job but that you know the realities of it. Id love a garden room, I was seriously toying with the idea of one but weve had to be careful with where we spend and to be honest our garden wouldnt have had much lawn left given the extension and if Id put a room there too. Maybe in the future if we move. Hope it cracks on nicely for you.

Onto the market, Im actually starting to see houses hang around a bit longer and reduce their price to sell, something only very few have been doing for the past two years, in areas near me anyway. Then theres the stupid situation on a new build estate about two miles up the road - they asked for £15k extra from each person buying or theyd return their property to being for sale, but they are now dropping the price on some plots that wont sell and pausing the build of some terrace-style ones because a middle unit etc hasnt sold.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2288 on: May 25, 2022, 06:47:07 pm
Offering 10% less on an asking price for a new build that's been on sale since Feb. How well received would that be by the agent? ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2289 on: May 25, 2022, 08:42:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 25, 2022, 06:47:07 pm
Offering 10% less on an asking price for a new build that's been on sale since Feb. How well received would that be by the agent? ;D
Probably not greatly, but if you dont ask, you dont get and in this market 4 months is a while. With it being a new build, they probably wont take a lower offer but if youre willing to pay what its on for why not try I guess!

They tend to drop the price of new builds after a lot longer unsold - and recently new build developments have been asking buyers for an additional 5 - 10% on top of the value due to increased price of materials or whatever excuse works for them.
rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2290 on: May 25, 2022, 08:44:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 25, 2022, 06:47:07 pm
Offering 10% less on an asking price for a new build that's been on sale since Feb. How well received would that be by the agent? ;D

They can only say no.
Elmo!

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2291 on: May 25, 2022, 09:02:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 25, 2022, 06:47:07 pm
Offering 10% less on an asking price for a new build that's been on sale since Feb. How well received would that be by the agent? ;D

There's a chapter in the book Freakonomics about this, and basically it's much more in the estate agents interest to get a quick sale than to get 10% extra sale price if they are working on commission. After 4 months, they will just want it sold.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2292 on: May 26, 2022, 07:32:10 am
Quote from: Elmo! on May 25, 2022, 09:02:47 pm
There's a chapter in the book Freakonomics about this, and basically it's much more in the estate agents interest to get a quick sale than to get 10% extra sale price if they are working on commission. After 4 months, they will just want it sold.
Its likely not on with an estate agent as a new build though. That would most likely be right regarding the quick sale, but round here at least, estate agents dont advertise for new developments, the development company do it themselves and have someone in house deal with the paperwork the estate agent would usually process.

More money for them in the end and they typically also try and recommend a solicitor to handle the exchange and a mortgage broker. Fingers in all pies.

Never, ever go to a mortgage broker that works in house at an estate agent. They have one agenda and it doesnt mean the best deal for you. An IFA might cost more but the bloke I use is fantastic. Really transparent about what he stands to gain from it and tells you the best deal without bias, whilst also informing you to make your own decisions and not pushing anything.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2293 on: May 26, 2022, 06:21:16 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on May 25, 2022, 09:02:47 pm
There's a chapter in the book Freakonomics about this, and basically it's much more in the estate agents interest to get a quick sale than to get 10% extra sale price if they are working on commission. After 4 months, they will just want it sold.
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2022, 08:44:58 pm
They can only say no.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2022, 08:42:16 pm
Probably not greatly, but if you dont ask, you dont get and in this market 4 months is a while. With it being a new build, they probably wont take a lower offer but if youre willing to pay what its on for why not try I guess!

They tend to drop the price of new builds after a lot longer unsold - and recently new build developments have been asking buyers for an additional 5 - 10% on top of the value due to increased price of materials or whatever excuse works for them.
Cheers all. Thinking of throwing in the offer. Take it or leave it. We could offer higher but we are going to keep our current property so would ideally like to spend less on our new home.

Have spoken to my financial advisor and he has suggested we don't change our recently remortgaged property to interest only. Due to early payment costs etc. Not sure I'd like that as if our place isn't rented we would have to cover the monthly payments at this property.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2294 on: May 26, 2022, 06:22:28 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 26, 2022, 07:32:10 am
Its likely not on with an estate agent as a new build though. That would most likely be right regarding the quick sale, but round here at least, estate agents dont advertise for new developments, the development company do it themselves and have someone in house deal with the paperwork the estate agent would usually process.

More money for them in the end and they typically also try and recommend a solicitor to handle the exchange and a mortgage broker. Fingers in all pies.

Never, ever go to a mortgage broker that works in house at an estate agent. They have one agenda and it doesnt mean the best deal for you. An IFA might cost more but the bloke I use is fantastic. Really transparent about what he stands to gain from it and tells you the best deal without bias, whilst also informing you to make your own decisions and not pushing anything.
Even new builds suggest their recommended mortgage advisor. I say I have my own and refuse to listen ;D
Graeme

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2295 on: May 27, 2022, 09:13:37 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 26, 2022, 07:32:10 am
estate agents dont advertise for new developments, the development company do it themselves and have someone in house deal with the paperwork the estate agent would usually process.

Not strictly true, we bought a new build David Wilson Homes in 2020 and although we dealt directly with the developer throughout, the house was listed by a local agent as well. We actually had a bit of grief with the estate agent afterwards because we'd moved in and the agent still had the property listed. Had to get really snotty with them about a week later when a potential buyer was looking in from outside!
Graeme

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2296 on: May 27, 2022, 09:15:46 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2022, 06:22:28 pm
Even new builds suggest their recommended mortgage advisor. I say I have my own and refuse to listen ;D

Barratt / David Wilson Homes won't allow you to reserve a property until you've spoken to their pet mortgage provider. You don't have to use them but you do have to have a conversation with them and let them offer you a mortgage product before you can reserve. We had our own broker who I was perfectly happy with and was always going to use but we had to jump through the developer hoops first.
Graeme

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2297 on: May 27, 2022, 09:18:54 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2022, 06:21:16 pm
Cheers all. Thinking of throwing in the offer. Take it or leave it. We could offer higher but we are going to keep our current property so would ideally like to spend less on our new home.

When you say new build, is it brand new or just a recent build? If it's brand new the developer won't move, it's not even worth trying. If it is brand new, forget the estate agent and goto the developer, there's always incentives, upgrades, cashback offers etc available - but the base price of the property won't move.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2298 on: May 27, 2022, 05:56:11 pm
Quote from: Graeme on May 27, 2022, 09:13:37 am
Not strictly true, we bought a new build David Wilson Homes in 2020 and although we dealt directly with the developer throughout, the house was listed by a local agent as well. We actually had a bit of grief with the estate agent afterwards because we'd moved in and the agent still had the property listed. Had to get really snotty with them about a week later when a potential buyer was looking in from outside!
Probably should have said 'typically.' I know a guy called David Wilson who used to work at David Wilson. He did not own it but got asked that about 50 times a week I bet.

Quote from: Graeme on May 27, 2022, 09:15:46 am
Barratt / David Wilson Homes won't allow you to reserve a property until you've spoken to their pet mortgage provider. You don't have to use them but you do have to have a conversation with them and let them offer you a mortgage product before you can reserve. We had our own broker who I was perfectly happy with and was always going to use but we had to jump through the developer hoops first.
Should tell you everything you need to know - desperate attempt to trap people into something that will only benefit the developer.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2022, 06:21:16 pm
Cheers all. Thinking of throwing in the offer. Take it or leave it. We could offer higher but we are going to keep our current property so would ideally like to spend less on our new home.

Have spoken to my financial advisor and he has suggested we don't change our recently remortgaged property to interest only. Due to early payment costs etc. Not sure I'd like that as if our place isn't rented we would have to cover the monthly payments at this property.
Well the early repayment costs would not necessarily come into effect if you got an alternative mortgage provider to essentially be the buyer? Rather than remortgage with the same provider and keep paying the capital interest, you have an alternative provider value the property, agree on the figure you want to keep in it as equity (minimum 25% at present for a BTL on an interest-only) and then take any additional equity as cash, all whilst avoiding early repayment because the house is effectively being bought by someone else. It's a remortgaging in all but name but certainly avoided my hefty ERC when I remortgaged from residential to BTL with a different lender. Something to think about and I don't know all the ins and outs but I do know that with capital growth of the house, the additional cash rent, even with the interest only being paid off - will usually always outstrip the total equity value you have after years of ownership.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2299 on: May 27, 2022, 06:48:25 pm
Quote from: Graeme on May 27, 2022, 09:18:54 am
When you say new build, is it brand new or just a recent build? If it's brand new the developer won't move, it's not even worth trying. If it is brand new, forget the estate agent and goto the developer, there's always incentives, upgrades, cashback offers etc available - but the base price of the property won't move.
Was built 4 months ago.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2300 on: May 27, 2022, 06:53:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 27, 2022, 05:56:11 pm
Well the early repayment costs would not necessarily come into effect if you got an alternative mortgage provider to essentially be the buyer? Rather than remortgage with the same provider and keep paying the capital interest, you have an alternative provider value the property, agree on the figure you want to keep in it as equity (minimum 25% at present for a BTL on an interest-only) and then take any additional equity as cash, all whilst avoiding early repayment because the house is effectively being bought by someone else. It's a remortgaging in all but name but certainly avoided my hefty ERC when I remortgaged from residential to BTL with a different lender. Something to think about and I don't know all the ins and outs but I do know that with capital growth of the house, the additional cash rent, even with the interest only being paid off - will usually always outstrip the total equity value you have after years of ownership.
Cheers for that. Will need to look into it. What do you mean the figure to keep in it as equity?

Unfortunately with the rise of new build flats our current property has taken a decrease in value which is part of the reason I want to keep it. The "equity" in the property is in the thousands rather than the ten's of thousands.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2301 on: May 27, 2022, 09:59:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 27, 2022, 06:53:00 pm
Cheers for that. Will need to look into it. What do you mean the figure to keep in it as equity?

Unfortunately with the rise of new build flats our current property has taken a decrease in value which is part of the reason I want to keep it. The "equity" in the property is in the thousands rather than the ten's of thousands.
Sorry I was using equity as a catch all phrase. Its not a hard and fast rule but BTL lenders prefer there to be 20-25% of the value of the property left in it when you do the remortgaging. So for example, on a £100k house, a lender would expect you to own at least £25k of it in order to allow you to turn the property to a buy to let. However, if youve lived in it for years and stay with the same lender some will just let you do a straight conversion regardless of the money you have in the property and even if its lost market value.

You have to turn your mortgage into a consent to let anyway if youre moving on and keeping the property with a view to renting it out, so ask the question then, whether theyd offer BTL terms to you. If the property itself isnt gaining much value, then the best idea is likely to maximise the cash return it can offer by having a buy to let mortgage, interest only. You still own all of the growth in value from what you owe the lender to what the house then ends up worth.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2302 on: May 28, 2022, 09:58:01 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 27, 2022, 09:59:55 pm
Sorry I was using equity as a catch all phrase. Its not a hard and fast rule but BTL lenders prefer there to be 20-25% of the value of the property left in it when you do the remortgaging. So for example, on a £100k house, a lender would expect you to own at least £25k of it in order to allow you to turn the property to a buy to let. However, if youve lived in it for years and stay with the same lender some will just let you do a straight conversion regardless of the money you have in the property and even if its lost market value.

You have to turn your mortgage into a consent to let anyway if youre moving on and keeping the property with a view to renting it out, so ask the question then, whether theyd offer BTL terms to you. If the property itself isnt gaining much value, then the best idea is likely to maximise the cash return it can offer by having a buy to let mortgage, interest only. You still own all of the growth in value from what you owe the lender to what the house then ends up worth.
Yeah he mentioned consent to let. Well we planning on going back to that other property and throw in a lower valuation than listed. See what happens ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2303 on: May 28, 2022, 01:57:29 pm
Good luck. Hopefully circumstances play into your hands.
Zlen

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2304 on: May 28, 2022, 02:58:05 pm
I cant explain in words how much my life has improved since we bought our apartment in west Dublin last year. Had we missed out and stuck to renting we would have been in serious trouble. Its not just that the difference between our mortgage payment and what we would have to pay for a flat is  easily 600+ euros monthly, but not suffering the stress of participating in a burning dumpster that is Irish rental market. Just in the past year the prices went up by 12% or so and number of available apartments more than halved. Its truly shocking the state its in and how bad its going to get before clowns running this country do something about it. We could have bought a place years ago if they extended the first time buyer government aid to those buying pre-owned real estate. But for some reason its only for those buying a new house - meaning those able to secure twice as much for a deposit. Just a complete shitshow, which is now thankfully behind me.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2305 on: May 28, 2022, 06:00:22 pm
Good stuff Zlen, glad for you lad. It sounds like the Irish market is like the UK on steroids from what youre saying, we really need to get a grip of the market over here too otherwise the next generation will be largely priced out of ownership.

Houses marketed as affordable where youre actually only buying half the house and pay a mortgage and rent simultaneously is not the way, regardless of what this government is pushing.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2306 on: May 29, 2022, 12:13:04 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 28, 2022, 01:57:29 pm
Good luck. Hopefully circumstances play into your hands.
Cheers. Fingers crossed as it was a process I'd stopped at.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2307 on: Today at 01:24:21 pm
Offered £40k less than the listed price on a new build property advertised since Feb this year. Was rejected. Unsurprisingly I guess.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2308 on: Today at 07:16:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:24:21 pm
Offered £40k less than the listed price on a new build property advertised since Feb this year. Was rejected. Unsurprisingly I guess.
£40k aint pocket change mate. I thought you meant like a cheeky bid of maybe £10k under!! Are you going to go back and offer more?
rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #2309 on: Today at 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:24:21 pm
Offered £40k less than the listed price on a new build property advertised since Feb this year. Was rejected. Unsurprisingly I guess.

Fucking hell, like Elmo, I thought you were knocking a bit off, not £40k. Respect for throwing that offer in though :lmao
