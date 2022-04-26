« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 178337 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2240 on: April 26, 2022, 12:07:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April  8, 2022, 11:37:42 pm
The obvious advantage of buying is if you buy at 30 you own it at 55 ( I realise most climb the ladder ) but once you retire there is no more mortgage whereas if youve always rented your still renting until the day you die which surely eats into a lump of your pension or savings once you pack work in

In recent years (i.e last 25 or so) buying a house in certain areas has been as good an investment of post-tax money as anything.

You don't need to pay rent once you've paid off your mortgage, and it's likely that any interest payments you have made on your mortgage will be offset with the rise in house price over the same time period.

Additionally if you've bought a house to fit with the needs of a 4 or 5 person family, you are likely to want to downsize at some point and you can release one of that equity during your retirement period.

Getting on the housing ladder is ridiculously hard for most people though. I'm in my 40's and since leaving Uni have always had a well paid job in  well paid sector. My Wife is similar. Even back in the 00's the combined wages and savings for 2 of us with above average salaries couldn't support us buying a house in the area we lived until we were early 30's. We had no student debts, well paid jobs, some savings, no kids and cost of living seemed much lower than it was now. Interest rates were also very low.  We moved into our house and very little furniture (beyond a bed) for months and months because we couldn't afford to buy anything. Remember not having a couch for the 1st 4-6 months. TV and some bean bags was what amounted to our living room.

Must be really hard for kids nowadays coming out of uni with debt, high cost of living, rising house prices for last 20 odd years, interest rates creeping up alongside cost of living rising. I can see all the benefits for buying versus renting but reality is that for lots of people, just taking that 1st step is a massive financial challenge. Once you are comfortable on that housing ladder then it's great. Before that point it can be a bit of a nightmare.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,734
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2241 on: April 27, 2022, 09:45:22 am »
My youngests sons mates parents are getting divorced and the Mum and kids are moving in just up from us. The house was up for offers over £280k, 8 people were after it and she's ended up paying £310k for it, ours was £143k in 2006, her sister sold hers, which is 2 doors away for £135k about 7 years ago. Its a 2 bed semi ffs, that is mental.



Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2242 on: April 27, 2022, 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2022, 09:45:22 am
My youngests sons mates parents are getting divorced and the Mum and kids are moving in just up from us. The house was up for offers over £280k, 8 people were after it and she's ended up paying £310k for it, ours was £143k in 2006, her sister sold hers, which is 2 doors away for £135k about 7 years ago. Its a 2 bed semi ffs, that is mental.

My friend and her now ex husband paid £95k for a two bed semi in 2005;she moved in with her new boyfriend last month and put the house on the market for 'offers in excess of £249k'.

If they hadn't made such a mess of 'improving' it she'd probably be able to stick another £50k on the asking price.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,734
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2243 on: April 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 10:26:44 am
My friend and her now ex husband paid £95k for a two bed semi in 2005;she moved in with her new boyfriend last month and put the house on the market for 'offers in excess of £249k'.

If they hadn't made such a mess of 'improving' it she'd probably be able to stick another £50k on the asking price.

It's getting silly and its all driven by greed by Estate Agents - they are the one who have driven the prices up to get their commissions and its hurting millions.

I hate the way this is allowed to go.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2244 on: April 27, 2022, 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2022, 10:35:23 am
It's getting silly and its all driven by greed by Estate Agents - they are the one who have driven the prices up to get their commissions and its hurting millions.

I hate the way this is allowed to go.

The second home market doesn't help down here.

Also our area's turning into a massive retirement community;people from the South East are selling their two bed terrace with no parking for £700k+ and not batting an eyelid when they hand over £400k for a tiny bungalow that would've been considered overpriced at half that amount a couple of years ago.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2245 on: April 27, 2022, 12:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 11:01:56 am
The second home market doesn't help down here.

Also our area's turning into a massive retirement community;people from the South East are selling their two bed terrace with no parking for £700k+ and not batting an eyelid when they hand over £400k for a tiny bungalow that would've been considered overpriced at half that amount a couple of years ago.
That's Wales' issue at the moment, specifically Coastal areas in the North of the country. I can't say much, my Grandparents are part of the problem having done exactly the above, sold their house for stupid money (albeit North West) then paid a hefty price for a small bungalow with sea views in North Wales. At least they live there all year round but they're part of what's driven the prices up. Everyone round them are retired, wealthy and English too. Others are being snapped up as Airbnb's which is also a major issue for areas such as Abersoch.

One thing that's baffling me about the price rises is where specific types of houses are rising. There's been the general market increase but that's an average across the UK, when you look into it, the big increases have come in the £0 - £350k range for 2 - 4 bed family houses. Mansions, huge 5 beds, flats etc haven't increased nearly as much in the same time. But it baffles me when 2 bed semis and terraces are now routinely fetching massive amounts. My 2 bed terraced house increased £50k in 3 years without me doing anything, and now there's 2 beds in my village that were £140k two years ago going for £250k now, that's an outrageous and dangerous increase. What's compelling specifically small two beds being worth so much? Lack of availability?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2246 on: April 27, 2022, 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 12:07:24 pm
That's Wales' issue at the moment, specifically Coastal areas in the North of the country. I can't say much, my Grandparents are part of the problem having done exactly the above, sold their house for stupid money (albeit North West) then paid a hefty price for a small bungalow with sea views in North Wales. At least they live there all year round but they're part of what's driven the prices up. Everyone round them are retired, wealthy and English too. Others are being snapped up as Airbnb's which is also a major issue for areas such as Abersoch.

One thing that's baffling me about the price rises is where specific types of houses are rising. There's been the general market increase but that's an average across the UK, when you look into it, the big increases have come in the £0 - £350k range for 2 - 4 bed family houses. Mansions, huge 5 beds, flats etc haven't increased nearly as much in the same time. But it baffles me when 2 bed semis and terraces are now routinely fetching massive amounts. My 2 bed terraced house increased £50k in 3 years without me doing anything, and now there's 2 beds in my village that were £140k two years ago going for £250k now, that's an outrageous and dangerous increase. What's compelling specifically small two beds being worth so much? Lack of availability?


It's bungalows here;a couple we know paid £210k for a three bed one on a new estate in 2019,last month an identical one a couple of doors up from them sold for £325k.
I think it was on the market for less than forty eight hours.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2247 on: April 27, 2022, 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 12:32:20 pm

It's bungalows here;a couple we know paid £210k for a three bed one on a new estate in 2019,last month an identical one a couple of doors up from them sold for £325k.
I think it was on the market for less than forty eight hours.
Bungalows always seem to fetch more than equivalently sized two storey houses, there's one on my lane for sale that's similar square footage to ours and ancient inside and it's on for £75k more than we paid in September last year. Often, they have a bigger amount of land with them, which drives the price a bit, but I've noticed ones that have no more land than typical houses are selling for stupidly higher and the only real explanation can be that they're marketed at older cash buyers who are downsizing and cash rich from selling something bigger.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,734
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2248 on: April 27, 2022, 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 12:07:24 pm
That's Wales' issue at the moment, specifically Coastal areas in the North of the country. I can't say much, my Grandparents are part of the problem having done exactly the above, sold their house for stupid money (albeit North West) then paid a hefty price for a small bungalow with sea views in North Wales. At least they live there all year round but they're part of what's driven the prices up. Everyone round them are retired, wealthy and English too. Others are being snapped up as Airbnb's which is also a major issue for areas such as Abersoch.

One thing that's baffling me about the price rises is where specific types of houses are rising. There's been the general market increase but that's an average across the UK, when you look into it, the big increases have come in the £0 - £350k range for 2 - 4 bed family houses. Mansions, huge 5 beds, flats etc haven't increased nearly as much in the same time. But it baffles me when 2 bed semis and terraces are now routinely fetching massive amounts. My 2 bed terraced house increased £50k in 3 years without me doing anything, and now there's 2 beds in my village that were £140k two years ago going for £250k now, that's an outrageous and dangerous increase. What's compelling specifically small two beds being worth so much? Lack of availability?

Its got nuts by us in the 2-4 bed range, but we've also got houses that have now topped a million, which is insane. Its nice where I live, but its half a million quid for a 3 bed converted to a 4 bedroom house.

My kids are fucked if they plan to stay local.

As for Wales, wonder what the Sons of Glyndwr are up to these days?

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2249 on: April 27, 2022, 05:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2022, 12:07:18 pm
In recent years (i.e last 25 or so) buying a house in certain areas has been as good an investment of post-tax money as anything.

You don't need to pay rent once you've paid off your mortgage, and it's likely that any interest payments you have made on your mortgage will be offset with the rise in house price over the same time period.

Additionally if you've bought a house to fit with the needs of a 4 or 5 person family, you are likely to want to downsize at some point and you can release one of that equity during your retirement period.

Getting on the housing ladder is ridiculously hard for most people though. I'm in my 40's and since leaving Uni have always had a well paid job in  well paid sector. My Wife is similar. Even back in the 00's the combined wages and savings for 2 of us with above average salaries couldn't support us buying a house in the area we lived until we were early 30's. We had no student debts, well paid jobs, some savings, no kids and cost of living seemed much lower than it was now. Interest rates were also very low.  We moved into our house and very little furniture (beyond a bed) for months and months because we couldn't afford to buy anything. Remember not having a couch for the 1st 4-6 months. TV and some bean bags was what amounted to our living room.

Must be really hard for kids nowadays coming out of uni with debt, high cost of living, rising house prices for last 20 odd years, interest rates creeping up alongside cost of living rising. I can see all the benefits for buying versus renting but reality is that for lots of people, just taking that 1st step is a massive financial challenge. Once you are comfortable on that housing ladder then it's great. Before that point it can be a bit of a nightmare.
HE costs and housing costs are killing social mobility. In my parents generation (born mid 1930's) we know/knew lots of people from fairly poor backgrounds in and around Liverpool who via decent education did OK. Some via University, some via FE or training, but got good jobs and ended up buying nice homes. Certainly achieving way beyond their own parents, education and reasonably priced houses helped them.

The cost of HE is putting kids from poorer backgrounds off and house prices are such that future property ownership is increasingly being determined by the extent to which parents/family can help kids out, which accentuates even further the gap between the haves and have nots.

Given how education helped kids born in the 1930's, it makes me wonder how much potential society is missing out on by increasing the barriers to a University education.

I just can't help feeling that the hard won social reforms between the 20's and the 60's that benefited so many people are gradually being eroded.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2250 on: April 27, 2022, 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 11:01:56 am
The second home market doesn't help down here.

Also our area's turning into a massive retirement community

Was similar where I lived previously.

Going back even 5-7 years ago people from East or North London (or parts of Essex) could retire and sell their 3 or 4 bed house for +600k easily. Move 50 miles out to the North Essex or West Suffolk countryside and pick up a 3-4 bed house in a nice village with amenities for 350-400k. Country living in your retirement, more land, no downsizing in particular plus a few 100k in your back pocket to enjoy in your retirement. Not surprised many people make that choice.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2251 on: April 27, 2022, 06:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 11:01:56 am
The second home market doesn't help down here.

Also our area's turning into a massive retirement community;people from the South East are selling their two bed terrace with no parking for £700k+ and not batting an eyelid when they hand over £400k for a tiny bungalow that would've been considered overpriced at half that amount a couple of years ago.

This is also a massive issue in the Highlands and Islands, along with AirBnb.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2252 on: April 27, 2022, 06:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 02:23:57 pm
Bungalows always seem to fetch more than equivalently sized two storey houses, there's one on my lane for sale that's similar square footage to ours and ancient inside and it's on for £75k more than we paid in September last year. Often, they have a bigger amount of land with them, which drives the price a bit, but I've noticed ones that have no more land than typical houses are selling for stupidly higher and the only real explanation can be that they're marketed at older cash buyers who are downsizing and cash rich from selling something bigger.

Yeah,there aren't too many people under sixty on their estate.The homes are pretty basic and there's not much outside space but they still fetch seventy grand more than our place would if we found someone daft enough to buy it.









Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2253 on: April 27, 2022, 11:25:59 pm »
I'm changing estate agents

Went with strike as they're free - got what I paid for. Shit photos and out of the 8 viewers I've had they've only obtained feedback from 2.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122247770#/?channel=RES_BUY

Will resent paying a real EA the best part of 2k to sell it, but looks like pro photos are a must.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2254 on: April 28, 2022, 07:59:29 am »
Interesting feedback that, Jake. A few people I know whove sold with Strike have been happy enough, but the flipside is that people whove had to deal with them representing the seller have had nothing but mither and hassle, a really poor experience. It doesnt massively surprise me youre unhappy.

I think the speed the market was moving at last year took the pressure off some sellers like Strike to deliver a good product, because the people wanted the houses desperately either way so were and are willing to put up with shite service.

Said it before, I wish that you could just list your own house on right move like it was auto trader, pay a fee then deal with it yourself until the solicitor stage. A house near us we laughed at last year because he put a tiny hand written sign up in his front garden offering it for sale; its not a main road, its a small cut through to the main village so doesnt get much traffic. We said whos gonna see that? Within days the sign was down and we were reliably informed someone stopped on their way past, knocked on and agreed a fee around £20k above what the auld fella was expecting. Shut us up!
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2255 on: April 28, 2022, 10:59:41 am »
Could you not have tidied up a bit like :D
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2256 on: April 28, 2022, 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: Graeme on April 28, 2022, 10:59:41 am
Could you not have tidied up a bit like :D

Thats part of the problem, he whipped his iPhone out and started taking photos at the valuation or he said he would send a photographer at another time for a fee. I thought at the time "fuck it its free crack on" but now regretting it

Hoping a proactive agent (scum as they are) and pro photos will shift it. I was very surprised with 160k and would take 150 anyway as my onward purchase is negotiable.

Bloody hell.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2257 on: April 28, 2022, 12:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 28, 2022, 11:46:43 am
Thats part of the problem, he whipped his iPhone out and started taking photos at the valuation or he said he would send a photographer at another time for a fee. I thought at the time "fuck it its free crack on" but now regretting it

Hoping a proactive agent (scum as they are) and pro photos will shift it. I was very surprised with 160k and would take 150 anyway as my onward purchase is negotiable.

Bloody hell.
Heard this from a few people using Strike and Purple Bricks, that they show up without stating the house should be dressed as it were and that the photos will be done that day, then start snapping low quality pics on some old iphone with a shite camera, sometimes without even opening curtains or switching the light on. My mate sold his through Strike and whilst he had a decent experience with them, they did the same to him - his house which was pretty nice was clearly not prepared for photos, his pants were on the bed in one shot and there was lube stood on their nightstand clearly visible ;D 
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2258 on: April 28, 2022, 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2022, 12:19:16 pm
Heard this from a few people using Strike and Purple Bricks, that they show up without stating the house should be dressed as it were and that the photos will be done that day, then start snapping low quality pics on some old iphone with a shite camera, sometimes without even opening curtains or switching the light on. My mate sold his through Strike and whilst he had a decent experience with them, they did the same to him - his house which was pretty nice was clearly not prepared for photos, his pants were on the bed in one shot and there was lube stood on their nightstand clearly visible ;D

When we had an agent come round to photograph our old house the only thing out of place was a tray on the kitchen worktop;I was asked to move it because it was 'spoiling the shot'.

I don't know if it's down to the agents or the sellers but when I look at what's on the market these days a lot of places look like the aftermath of an explosion.Toys everywhere,clothes all over the floor,underwear draped over every radiator;they don't even make the beds.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,734
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2259 on: April 28, 2022, 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2022, 07:59:29 am
Interesting feedback that, Jake. A few people I know whove sold with Strike have been happy enough, but the flipside is that people whove had to deal with them representing the seller have had nothing but mither and hassle, a really poor experience. It doesnt massively surprise me youre unhappy.

I think the speed the market was moving at last year took the pressure off some sellers like Strike to deliver a good product, because the people wanted the houses desperately either way so were and are willing to put up with shite service.

Said it before, I wish that you could just list your own house on right move like it was auto trader, pay a fee then deal with it yourself until the solicitor stage. A house near us we laughed at last year because he put a tiny hand written sign up in his front garden offering it for sale; its not a main road, its a small cut through to the main village so doesnt get much traffic. We said whos gonna see that? Within days the sign was down and we were reliably informed someone stopped on their way past, knocked on and agreed a fee around £20k above what the auld fella was expecting. Shut us up!

RAWK Bricks? Lets get it done  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2260 on: April 28, 2022, 02:59:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 02:19:45 pm
RAWK Bricks? Lets get it done  ;D
You get the site built Rob, I'll licence the idea to you and deal with the legal attacks from arsehole estate agents  ;D

I'm not sure what the actual legalities of doing something like that would be, but taking the power out of estate agent's hands is always a good thing. Those nobheads are the reason that the market is so inflated currently.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2261 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm »
Fucking agents

Bid on a house, rejected. Fair dos.

Increased my offer, rejected again. Fair dos.

They then email to say theyve had another offer and now the vendor is "not accepting new viewings".

I dont trust them - if they were accepting the offer they'd take it off the market and market is sold stc, but I want this house so bloody much, they're playing me I reckon. I could bid way more but its like a game of poker isn't it.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,238
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
Tell them theyre c*nts and take a grand off your bid.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,668
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
Heard about some new builds in Kent that charge for flats an additional cost eg £15,000 for a parking spot :butt
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,238
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2264 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
Heard about some new builds in Kent that charge for flats an additional cost eg £15,000 for a parking spot :butt

Pretty standard. I know I looked at some in Liverpool and they were £20k per space extra. It does add that sort of value to the property though but its crazy the cost of them.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,668
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2265 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
Pretty standard. I know I looked at some in Liverpool and they were £20k per space extra. It does add that sort of value to the property though but its crazy the cost of them.
I am hearing of this more often but I do find it ridiculous that a person may spend x amount for a place and then have to negotiate a price for parking spot.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,238
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2266 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
I am hearing of this more often but I do find it ridiculous that a person may spend x amount for a place and then have to negotiate a price for parking spot.

I mean they tend to have a tiny amount compared to the number of apartments so theyre first come first serve sort of thing.

Have seen them being sold off separate before now too. Were a few under an apartment right in the centre of town going for £25k. Given they rent for £150-200 a month on some sites its not a bad little earner!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
£15k - £20k for a car parking space does sound mad but it is one of those things that seems to add equivalent value. Our drive currently can fit three cars on but in single file blocking one another in. Once our internal work is done were going to have the front lawn reduced to give space to park side by side, the guy whos quoted us says round here its £20k on the value per additional parking space, which seems wild.

Jake - I have flat out caught an estate agent lying to us about the bidding state of a property (we knew the owners) in order to get us to bid more. They are generally one of the most unethical businesses across the sector - they act all moral when they say they cant disclose the nature of other bids, but then they will lie or manipulate the truth to squeeze more money out of people.

On our own work, 5 weeks in now and maybe half way? Conservatory is gone and brick extension built, with drainage all done for the bathroom. The gables and roof timbers are in and it just needs the skylights and roof tiles going on, which Im told is the next job. Internal wooden frame is in place for a stud wall to separate the bathroom out in the extension. Inside the original house, the kitchen wall is out and most of the units off the walls, a steel beam is in so structurally were set. Did have a few steel supports holding the house up for a few days though! Partition wall has begun and our new kitchen is delivered mid May, so Im hoping the extension is pretty much complete by then so that the kitchen can go straight in.

Its not been too bad and the 5 weeks has gone quickly, but Im starting to really want it done. The lads doing it are a good bunch but the boss, as nice a guy as he is, is a dreadful communicator and hard to get hold of when you need to talk to him. Like many in the trade at the moment hes juggling jobs. I dont blame him, I just want clearer communication around that. Weve been living in our bedroom and not really able to access the other two bedrooms because all our stuff from downstairs is stuffed in there, so its starting to get a little less comfortable only living in one room thats full of stuff. Looking forward to it being done, Im hoping by June.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,668
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
I mean they tend to have a tiny amount compared to the number of apartments so theyre first come first serve sort of thing.

Have seen them being sold off separate before now too. Were a few under an apartment right in the centre of town going for £25k. Given they rent for £150-200 a month on some sites its not a bad little earner!
Does it add value when placing your property up for rent?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 