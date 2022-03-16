What economic practices can the government put in place to make the housing market fairer and more affordable (in a make-believe world where the government doesn't want continual price jumps)?



At the moment, the market is apparently 5.6% up this year, and will end at 9% by the end of the year. That's mad. Every time we say it's unsustainable, it gets worse. I'm someone who's likely benefited from moving at the right time but it gives me no comfort, I don't want a country where manipulative affordable housing schemes run rife because that first step on the ladder is unattainable and good people never being able to own their own home.



I have no idea how you fix the housing market now, other than start a massive building project of affordable housing that does not involve part ownership schemes. They won't allow this though as it will reduce house prices and that is against Tory policy.I fucking hate the UK, what has been allowed to happen is nothing short of the Thatcher mantra of I'm Alright Jack - Fuck You. I've said in this thread that the missus paid £143k for our house 14 years ago, which was too much back then, now its a £300k house ffs. I now live in area full of half a million pound houses that are fuck all special, when I met the wife, her and her siblings would share £190k when they got left their Mums house, she's still kicking and they will now be looking at a share of £400k. Great for her and her retirement, but it's horrible as the kids growing up will have no alternative but to move way out of the area, whereas the 3 of them all live right near each other and 5 minutes walk from the house they grew up in.