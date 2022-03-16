Builder started 3 days later than initially promised, then did a decent days graft yesterday and hasnt come today due to staff sickness. Could be true but everything is an impediment with this lad. He might be good but I wished Id just committed to a more professional outfit and waited longer. Well see anyway.
Ratty old conservatory is gone, just a base with laminate sat on it now. Really hope he gets his act together as were currently living purely upstairs and had he communicated better wed have been able to keep use of the kitchen and living room a bit longer. Privileged problems I know, but it would be nice to have the disruption minimised and I arranged to work from home today purely to give them access.