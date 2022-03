Builder started 3 days later than initially promised, then did a decent day’s graft yesterday and hasn’t come today due to ‘staff sickness.’ Could be true but everything is an impediment with this lad. He might be good but I wished I’d just committed to a more professional outfit and waited longer. We’ll see anyway.



Ratty old conservatory is gone, just a base with laminate sat on it now. Really hope he gets his act together as we’re currently living purely upstairs and had he communicated better we’d have been able to keep use of the kitchen and living room a bit longer. Privileged problems I know, but it would be nice to have the disruption minimised and I arranged to work from home today purely to give them access.