The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 07:40:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March 16, 2022, 06:42:57 pm
Until a few years ago I rented my mum's house from her as she had moved in with her partner. Eventually she wanted to sell and I had to move out (kick up the arse to buy my own place  ;D)

A week after putting on the market the whole ceiling above the pantry at the back door caved in. Turns out I had had a very slow leak from the bath above for a long time and it got damper and damper and eventually the plaster gave in and all came down in one.  ;D

Ouch - did you keep it on the market while you fixed it up?
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 07:42:41 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 16, 2022, 07:39:55 pm
Dried it up yesterday, came back overnight.

Dried it up this morning, came back by now.

It's gonna come up in a survey, so may as well show it up front. Or advertise that it comes with a swimming pool.

Has it been a problem previously?

Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 07:45:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2022, 07:42:41 pm
Has it been a problem previously?

Had the place six years, not noticed it before. But I've not been down in the cellar since probably last summer!

Yorkshire water coming round to take a look on Friday - I'm assuming ground water so it needs a sump pump
Elmo!

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 07:46:05 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 16, 2022, 07:40:54 pm
Ouch - did you keep it on the market while you fixed it up?

Sort of, just told the estate agents not to accept any viewings. Luckily we have a good joiner who was able to come out and fix it up pretty quick.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 08:01:55 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 16, 2022, 07:45:04 pm
Had the place six years, not noticed it before. But I've not been down in the cellar since probably last summer!

Yorkshire water coming round to take a look on Friday - I'm assuming ground water so it needs a sump pump

Have you had a particularly wet winter then that ground water levels are higher than normal?

I know it's barely stopped raining here since September so the puddles on the drive vary from puddles to a full on pond 😂
Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2022, 08:01:55 pm
Have you had a particularly wet winter then that ground water levels are higher than normal?

I know it's barely stopped raining here since September so the puddles on the drive vary from puddles to a full on pond 😂

Thats my assumption aye :) just horrid timing and a cost of a few grand I could do without
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 16, 2022, 08:54:51 pm
Thats my assumption aye :) just horrid timing and a cost of a few grand I could do without

Yeah it's a pisser for sure mate. 

Either spend the cash to sort it out or own up and sell it below asking price 🙄
Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 16, 2022, 09:11:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
Yeah it's a pisser for sure mate. 

Either spend the cash to sort it out or own up and sell it below asking price 🙄

ONe estate agent said the square meterage its worth 135 but it might get 150 as the market is hot

Another estate agent (Strike, the free one) said it'll easy get 160, 170 if I'm lucky. But he was a thick as fuck dingle who deffo had no valuation credentials, just had a camera and a clipboard (you get what you pay for).

So its up for 160 but I'd take 155, that would enable me to buy my onward purchase still.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 29, 2022, 10:52:26 am
Builder started 3 days later than initially promised, then did a decent days graft yesterday and hasnt come today due to staff sickness. Could be true but everything is an impediment with this lad. He might be good but I wished Id just committed to a more professional outfit and waited longer. Well see anyway.

Ratty old conservatory is gone, just a base with laminate sat on it now. Really hope he gets his act together as were currently living purely upstairs and had he communicated better wed have been able to keep use of the kitchen and living room a bit longer. Privileged problems I know, but it would be nice to have the disruption minimised and I arranged to work from home today purely to give them access.
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 29, 2022, 10:38:06 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2022, 10:52:26 am
Builder started 3 days later than initially promised, then did a decent days graft yesterday and hasnt come today due to staff sickness. Could be true but everything is an impediment with this lad. He might be good but I wished Id just committed to a more professional outfit and waited longer. Well see anyway.

Ratty old conservatory is gone, just a base with laminate sat on it now. Really hope he gets his act together as were currently living purely upstairs and had he communicated better wed have been able to keep use of the kitchen and living room a bit longer. Privileged problems I know, but it would be nice to have the disruption minimised and I arranged to work from home today purely to give them access.

What you have to be careful of is hes not juggling a few jobs at the same time , seen that so many times inc my auld fella when he had his building firm . He could never say no I cant do that so always ended up going from pillar to post doing jobs and ended up generally pissing everyone off .
Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 08:41:28 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 29, 2022, 10:38:06 pm
What you have to be careful of is hes not juggling a few jobs at the same time , seen that so many times inc my auld fella when he had his building firm . He could never say no I cant do that so always ended up going from pillar to post doing jobs and ended up generally pissing everyone off .

This is why our bathroom took almost a month to complete,the plumbers only worked two full days over the course of four weeks.They went out 'to get supplies' one morning and an hour later I looked out the bedroom window to see them tiling a porch on a house across the road.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:26:07 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 29, 2022, 10:38:06 pm
What you have to be careful of is hes not juggling a few jobs at the same time , seen that so many times inc my auld fella when he had his building firm . He could never say no I cant do that so always ended up going from pillar to post doing jobs and ended up generally pissing everyone off .
Yeah, it's definitely one of those situations. He keeps coming, showing the two young lads what to do, then buggering off again. He came this morning to do something I assume is more technical and now he's gone again. He's a nice guy but it's annoying because it's costing so much money. Sounds tight but I'm keeping a log of what they actually do and how long they work each day, to avoid shenanigans when it comes to paying.
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:39:26 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:41:28 am
This is why our bathroom took almost a month to complete,the plumbers only worked two full days over the course of four weeks.They went out 'to get supplies' one morning and an hour later I looked out the bedroom window to see them tiling a porch on a house across the road.

I shouldn't laugh but... :lmao

Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:45:09 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 11:39:26 am
I shouldn't laugh but... :lmao

It's okay,I thought it was pretty funny at the time.
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:49:36 am
My house purchase is taking way longer than expected.  We were under the impression that the sellers were not in a chain so the move would happen quickly and we'd anticipated moving last weekend.  It turns out they are buying a new place and the purchase is still going through.  It seems that their solicitors aren't exactly responsive.  It's incredibly frustrating as it also holds up the plans we have to put a new kitchen in in my other house which will be rented out when we move.  We've now set our sights on the May bank holiday weekend. We'll see how that goes!
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:51:28 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 11:45:09 am
It's okay,I thought it was pretty funny at the time.
I'm glad you could laugh about it at the time. I think I would've been quite pissed off. Would probably have laughed in hindsight though. I mean, it was so blatant! ;D
Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 11:49:36 am
My house purchase is taking way longer than expected.  We were under the impression that the sellers were not in a chain so the move would happen quickly and we'd anticipated moving last weekend.  It turns out they are buying a new place and the purchase is still going through.  It seems that their solicitors aren't exactly responsive.  It's incredibly frustrating as it also holds up the plans we have to put a new kitchen in in my other house which will be rented out when we move.  We've now set our sights on the May bank holiday weekend. We'll see how that goes!

Best of luck with it,I don't know anyone whose move has gone according to plan since they 'simplified the process'of buying and selling property.
Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
Best of luck with it,I don't know anyone whose move has gone according to plan since they 'simplified the process'of buying and selling property.
Thank you.  When did this simplification happen? ??? Still seems like with all the searches, mortgages and forms that have to be filled in that it takes forever.
Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:13:21 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm
Thank you.  When did this simplification happen? ??? Still seems like with all the searches, mortgages and forms that have to be filled in that it takes forever.

Friends of ours moved house in 2019,they were mortgage free;so were the couple whose house they were buying.You would think that would speed things up but it took them almost five months to get into their new place.

They wound up renting a holiday cottage for three weeks(at a cost of nearly two grand)because they were holding up the people who were buying their old place.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 11:15:07 am
Any do's and don'ts if buying a property off plan?
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 12:59:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:15:07 am
Any do's and don'ts if buying a property off plan?

Established builder or fractional sales ?
