Builder started 3 days later than initially promised, then did a decent days graft yesterday and hasnt come today due to staff sickness. Could be true but everything is an impediment with this lad. He might be good but I wished Id just committed to a more professional outfit and waited longer. Well see anyway.



Ratty old conservatory is gone, just a base with laminate sat on it now. Really hope he gets his act together as were currently living purely upstairs and had he communicated better wed have been able to keep use of the kitchen and living room a bit longer. Privileged problems I know, but it would be nice to have the disruption minimised and I arranged to work from home today purely to give them access.