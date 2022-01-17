« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 01:01:37 pm
Drove past the house I was keen on from rightmove at the weekend, its not a detached at all its a fucking semi. Lying estate agent c*nts.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 03:51:09 pm
Quote from: Jake on January 17, 2022, 01:01:37 pm
Drove past the house I was keen on from rightmove at the weekend, its not a detached at all its a fucking semi. Lying estate agent c*nts.
Hate the way houses are marketed, there's so much bullshit. Was it a full on semi, or a link detached, like it has next door's garage etc attached to it? Because they always list link detached (semis) as full detached.

If you read the marketing on my house you'd think I was buying a mansion on acres of land, not a mid size three bed detached with a reasonably sized garden.

Estate Agents in general are leeches.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 03:58:07 pm
Don't get me started on Estate Agents...
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 04:07:43 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 17, 2022, 03:58:07 pm
Don't get me started on Estate Agents...
What alarmed me was the unbelievable thickness of more than 1 or 2 that I dealt with during my house search.

I wrote back in here a few months ago when I was completing on my house and there was a cock up with the survey which was 100% the estate agents fault (that narrowly avoided costing me an extra £2,500 in stamp duty) and they were so slimy and evasive and just awful when I tried to get them to be accountable.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 04:15:28 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 04:07:43 pm
What alarmed me was the unbelievable thickness of more than 1 or 2 that I dealt with during my house search.

I wrote back in here a few months ago when I was completing on my house and there was a cock up with the survey which was 100% the estate agents fault (that narrowly avoided costing me an extra £2,500 in stamp duty) and they were so slimy and evasive and just awful when I tried to get them to be accountable.

Oh they'll never admit that.

The one who handled my move out in Sept didn't send over the condition report until I chased it nearly 4 weeks later (so kept my deposit all that time too). When I pointed out it was way beyond the time they had to inform me of any charges she turned into a right twat and basically ignored me so I had to use the deposit scheme dispute service which took another 8 weeks to get my deposit back because they never bothered replying to them either.

She clearly just decided to make me wait as long as possible for my deposit because of her own fuck up.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 17, 2022, 05:03:48 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 17, 2022, 04:15:28 pm
Oh they'll never admit that.

The one who handled my move out in Sept didn't send over the condition report until I chased it nearly 4 weeks later (so kept my deposit all that time too). When I pointed out it was way beyond the time they had to inform me of any charges she turned into a right twat and basically ignored me so I had to use the deposit scheme dispute service which took another 8 weeks to get my deposit back because they never bothered replying to them either.

She clearly just decided to make me wait as long as possible for my deposit because of her own fuck up.
That's horrific, way worse than what happened to me and downright vindictive I'd say. She was probably embarrassed to start off with but that reaction to it is horrendous, it's potentially playing with people's only source of funds to secure a roof over their heads.

With mine, it was the way they fucked up that I couldn't quite believe - the Surveyor got to the estate agents, who had the doors locked because of Covid, he knocked on to get the keys and they were all on the phone, gave him the 'one minute' sign and after 15 minutes no one had let him in so he left. Pathetic from the estate agents.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 19, 2022, 04:24:59 pm
It looks like it'll not be long before I complete on the apartment and finally get the keys.

It's been that long I've nearly forgotten what it looks like 😂
rob1966

« Reply #2047 on: January 19, 2022, 04:36:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 19, 2022, 04:24:59 pm
It looks like it'll not be long before I complete on the apartment and finally get the keys.

It's been that long I've nearly forgotten what it looks like 😂

Nice one.
Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 21, 2022, 08:37:37 am
Headline in our local rag today:'Man Threatened Estate Agent With Bow And Arrow'.

We've all been there.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 21, 2022, 11:42:15 am
Quote from: Slippers on January 21, 2022, 08:37:37 am
Headline in our local rag today:'Man Threatened Estate Agent With Bow And Arrow'.

We've all been there.

And Craig is nowhere to be seen today. Interesting.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 21, 2022, 11:46:39 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 21, 2022, 11:42:15 am
And Craig is nowhere to be seen today. Interesting.

 :boxhead
bradders1011

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 24, 2022, 03:45:04 pm
About to start the process of becoming a first-time buyer so thought I'd read through this thread and bloody hell it's just made me more miserable about the prospect.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 25, 2022, 08:52:20 pm
The solicitors are doing my head in now and I proper kicked off today.

It's not ours as such, although they're fucking useless at chasing things up and/or keeping us up to date. 

The vendors solicitor has been a total waste of space though.  Not doing what they say they've done or will do, sending stuff to the wrong place or not sending it at all.

It's been 3mths now, for a cash purchase, on an empty property with no chain and we're still waiting 🙄
rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 25, 2022, 09:00:26 pm
House just up from us has gone up for £280k, missus paid £142k for ours in 2006, its fucking nuts :no
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:53:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2022, 09:00:26 pm
House just up from us has gone up for £280k, missus paid £142k for ours in 2006, its fucking nuts :no
Double in 15 years. Madness.

We bought our property in September last year, 3 bed detached with a good drive and garden, small semi-rural village where average prices are around £500k (more than double what we paid for ours - they're all typically big 5 bed homes though and large country cottages, farm houses etc). We live in one of the smallest, most modest houses here. Across the lane from us is a small 2 bed semi, similar size garden but smaller and less bedrooms, drive space for one car, other houses to the rear while we have fields behind us. Someone has just bought it for £15k more than we paid for ours last year. It's crazy.

It's mad some of the things that increase prices - when we moved here, we were in one tiny village high school's catchment area. Due to rezoning of areas, the more prestigious high school in the closest town extended their catchment to include our village and property prices went up 10% overnight. We got FTTP installed in the village and that seems to have helped drive demand, as some of the bigger, ridiculously priced homes the size of which almost no-one could need have been bought up by people who worked and lived in London, as now there's full fibre, it's doable to live and work here. Then, another stroke of luck I suppose - the local pub which was always okay but nothing special got purchased by a nationally-known chef who's been on TV etc and the place has been done up and looks fantastic - people are expecting this to drive the price of houses up too, which I find mad.

I don't know if it's even logical for most of the above to push prices up - the school I suppose, but the other things seem like they shouldn't be adding thousands to the value of a property. Only 6 months ago when we were moving here, estate agents were talking out their hoop to us saying the area is outstanding value because it's 'remote' and far from amenities so prices are low.

Forecasts saying national prices due to rise 10% again this year. I actually do worry for the younger generation, late teens early 20s now. It's ridiculously hard to get on the property ladder without financial support from parents or family. I feel like the generation below me (maybe 23 - 28) are the last ones who'll relatively be okay in getting a house and it's still shit for them.
clinical

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 03:40:50 pm
When the baby boomer generation start to die off (horrible way of putting it I know, sorry) who's going to be able to afford these > £600k homes. Housing crash is inevitable, surely?

The housing market is being propped up by them spending their massive increase in equity they've built up. Surely at some point there won't be enough people around with such money to buy these properties.

I bought house Jan 2021 and according to zoopla it's gone up £50k. Sounds great but most likely the house we'd want next has gone up £80k or so in the same period.
redbyrdz

Today at 03:42:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:50 pm
When the baby boomer generation start to die off (horrible way of putting it I know, sorry) who's going to be able to afford these > £600k homes. Housing crash is inevitable, surely?

The housing market is being propped up by them spending their massive increase in equity they've built up. Surely at some point there won't be enough people around with such money to buy these properties.

A few rich people will buy all of them and rent them out.
clinical

Today at 03:43:40 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:42:44 pm
A few rich people will buy all of them and rent them out.

I think Banks will start doing just this you know.

I think it's already started in America.
