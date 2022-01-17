House just up from us has gone up for £280k, missus paid £142k for ours in 2006, its fucking nuts



Double in 15 years. Madness.We bought our property in September last year, 3 bed detached with a good drive and garden, small semi-rural village where average prices are around £500k (more than double what we paid for ours - they're all typically big 5 bed homes though and large country cottages, farm houses etc). We live in one of the smallest, most modest houses here. Across the lane from us is a small 2 bed semi, similar size garden but smaller and less bedrooms, drive space for one car, other houses to the rear while we have fields behind us. Someone has just bought it for £15k more than we paid for ours last year. It's crazy.It's mad some of the things that increase prices - when we moved here, we were in one tiny village high school's catchment area. Due to rezoning of areas, the more prestigious high school in the closest town extended their catchment to include our village and property prices went up 10% overnight. We got FTTP installed in the village and that seems to have helped drive demand, as some of the bigger, ridiculously priced homes the size of which almost no-one could need have been bought up by people who worked and lived in London, as now there's full fibre, it's doable to live and work here. Then, another stroke of luck I suppose - the local pub which was always okay but nothing special got purchased by a nationally-known chef who's been on TV etc and the place has been done up and looks fantastic - people are expecting this to drive the price of houses up too, which I find mad.I don't know if it's even logical for most of the above to push prices up - the school I suppose, but the other things seem like they shouldn't be adding thousands to the value of a property. Only 6 months ago when we were moving here, estate agents were talking out their hoop to us saying the area is outstanding value because it's 'remote' and far from amenities so prices are low.Forecasts saying national prices due to rise 10% again this year. I actually do worry for the younger generation, late teens early 20s now. It's ridiculously hard to get on the property ladder without financial support from parents or family. I feel like the generation below me (maybe 23 - 28) are the last ones who'll relatively be okay in getting a house and it's still shit for them.