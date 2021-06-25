Just popping in to vent about flathunting. I'm trying to relocate to Fife to live with my partner, her current flat is too small for two so we've been looking seriously for months. I've got a cat and it seems 90% of places won't accept pets, and we just can't seem to move quickly enough on the few places that have come up that suit us (which is about 1 per month). We really thought we'd found somewhere this week - she saw it Thursday after work and offered on it Friday morning, but it was already too late.



I own my house in Luton outright and the prices have risen so much since I bought it that I could upgrade by a bedroom or two if I went the whole hog and sold up, but I wanted to 'dip my toe' for a year beforehand as I've never lived outside of SE England. If this goes on much longer though then it's going to be a more attractive option. Zoopla's estimate is over 100k more than I paid in 2014 (though I think they've gone overboard on it - house next door is for sale now so I'm keeping an eye on developments).



She's very settled in her job and I've been itching for a career change for a few years now, which is why she's not relocating down here (also I don't think anyone else should have to endure living in Luton).



