The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 01:01:22 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Cheers mate.

Spoke to Estate Agents it was sold but whoever's offer was accepted has had issues and is currently trying to resolve them so in meantime it's back on sale & it's got open day Saturday to view but maybe pulled if said original offer is resolved.

In a quandary at the moment do I look for older properties and accept it won't be what we initially wanted or look for slightly bigger two bed flat until we save up for ideal home & keep current flat and possibly the two bed as rental options for the future.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
Quote from: Jake on June 17, 2021, 10:50:22 am
Congrats :) hopefully it went as smooth as possible!

Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 06:18:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍

Brilliant news :) those guys are working their arsed off at the moment, glad nothing slipped.

Anyone else buying or selling and need a solicitor/conveyancer, get in touch ;)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 07:28:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm
If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Thanks. It was last one but I think I'm going to skip viewing that one for one abit closer to me that's just come up. Older property and on corner plot.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.

One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:47:38 am
That doesnt sound like all that much work really.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:50:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Not sure how much that would add to the the appeel.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:01:51 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 21, 2021, 10:50:36 am
Not sure how much that would add to the the appeel.

You taking the pith?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:10:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.

One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.

Do it mate as it sounds like everything else is exactly what you've been looking for so once it's done you've got the perfect set up in an a good area.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:34:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)
Orange you full of good ideas!

Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2021, 11:10:25 am
Do it mate as it sounds like everything else is exactly what you've been looking for so once it's done you've got the perfect set up in an a good area.
I think we're going to. The main cost is the kitchen, because the conservatory already has proper foundations and a brick base, it will only cost about 60% of if it were built from scratch which helps. The drive is just needing some tarmac and edging stones so I can't see that being more than £2k.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:55:09 am
We got a home.
Signing last papers this week and drawing down on the mortgage.

I'm pretty sure this is a bad investment, but in the short term it's a lifesaver. After a string of failed attempts, outbids, cash buyers rolling in, investment funds offering crazy money and all sorts of bank shannaningans imaginable - we finally managed to find an apartment we're ok with on the Dublin periphery. Paid well over 10% over the asking price as the situation is absolutely desperate here and you're competing against equally desperate families most times. In many, many ways it's a serious compromise from our early dreams and hopes - but the market turned even crazier in the last six months alone, so I'll take what I can. At the same time as we were still looking to close the deal, our landlord sold the apartment we're living in and started a campaign of passive-aggressive mind fuckery to get us out as soon as possible. This included 'bump' emails 'How's it going' with his solicitor CC'd. All this during Level 5 lockdown still in place. No words really for the landlords in Ireland - I'll gladly lose money on this apartment as long as these fuckers lose it as well.

So now, after we sign and it's a go - I need to actually face the reality of moving, especially in regards to my kid who'll be heartbroken to leave her school and friends. I simply didn't have the time to deal with any practicalities properly as it was such a mad rush to get it done somehow before we're evicted end of June.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 12:10:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 11:34:36 am
Orange you full of good ideas!
I think we're going to. The main cost is the kitchen, because the conservatory already has proper foundations and a brick base, it will only cost about 60% of if it were built from scratch which helps. The drive is just needing some tarmac and edging stones so I can't see that being more than £2k.

Thing is with kitchens especially, if it's not near enough brand new most people will invest in a new one anyway so you'd most likely have that expense wherever you buy.

Good luck!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 21, 2021, 11:01:51 am
You taking the pith?

Just amazed I pipped you to the post to make a pun.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 23, 2021, 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 23, 2021, 10:33:30 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 23, 2021, 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.

:thumbup

Missus family is in the process of renting out the Mums house as she is now in a home and this will go towards the fees. Estate agent has said it'll be £1100 a month in rent and also valued to house at offers over £360k. Father in law paid £2k for the house in 1963.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 23, 2021, 02:05:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 23, 2021, 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.

Superb news mate, best of luck with everything going through smoothly for you.

We've completed on ours this morning.  It feels a bit weird that it's no longer ours after 20 odd years but happy that that part of our lives is behind us and we can look forward to the next 20.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 23, 2021, 07:20:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2021, 10:33:30 am
:thumbup

Missus family is in the process of renting out the Mums house as she is now in a home and this will go towards the fees. Estate agent has said it'll be £1100 a month in rent and also valued to house at offers over £360k. Father in law paid £2k for the house in 1963.

I remember our old neighbour(he was in his nineties) telling me he paid almost £2k for his house when he moved down from Scotland.

He said he paid fifty quid more than he wanted to because he got into a bidding war with another buyer.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 23, 2021, 07:45:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 23, 2021, 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.


Good to hear,I hope everything goes according to plan.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 12:25:07 pm
Missed out on the house  >:(

Managed to find the landlord and it was a charity. Spoke to the CEO there who said hed give us first refusal. Two others put an application in but the other two trustees went with another application despite the CEO pushing for ours.

So annoyed.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:25:07 pm
Missed out on the house  >:(

Managed to find the landlord and it was a charity. Spoke to the CEO there who said hed give us first refusal. Two others put an application in but the other two trustees went with another application despite the CEO pushing for ours.

So annoyed.

Ah mate that's crap but hopefully there's something else out there for you. 
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm
Literally fuck all on the market that comes close to matching what we're looking for in the area (even extended that quite a bit) we're looking.

Looks like we're going to have to try and persuade our currently landlord to let us stay on a month to month contract and hope something comes up soon.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
Are any of the online house valuation guides close to accurate?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:44:18 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
Are any of the online house valuation guides close to accurate?

Not from what I've seen in the past.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 03:23:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
Are any of the online house valuation guides close to accurate?

Don't know what it's like by you, but by ours, that many houses are going up for sale and selling quickly, that rightmove is great for valuing a property.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
Are any of the online house valuation guides close to accurate?
Not really, they typically use older land registry data that just bases it on average prices in your area, but not other innumerate factors. For example, the average house price in my area is around £400k. My house is a fairly decent sized two-bed terrace - so not worth even half of the average price in the area, but using those tools seems to basically double the actual value of the house.

Rob's right, Rightmove and comparing examples yourself is the best indicator. The market is currently outpacing the online tools available for valuation also and surveyors aren't necessarily attending properties, which is further leading to inflation of prices.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
Spent a bit of time investigating whether to buy the flat I currently rent as the landlord has put it up for sale. After looking into the details it looks like I'd need to pay around £100/month in service charges each month, £20/month in ground rent, and the leasehold runs currently runs for another 109 years. I spoke to my bank, Halifax, and they said they only offer mortgages for leaseholds with 90+ years on them, but after looking around at some older discussions on leaseholds I noticed that 60-70 years used to be acceptable. It also sounds like some recent legislation has led to new builds having leaseholds of 999 years.

My concern is that while my bank would approve a mortgage, the minimum leasehold length to secure a mortgage might increase again, making it lose a lot of value when trying to sell. Additionally I could find myself looking to sell with 90-100 years on the leasehold in the future and competing with new builds that have much longer leaseholds and are much more secure, further driving the value down. From what I've seen it looks like the current owner bought the property for £148,000 but is willing to sell for £138,000, which at first glance looks like a good deal but with the context of the leasehold makes me wary.

I think I've talked myself out of it at this point but since this is my first foray into the market I'm curious if I'm blowing the issue out of proportion. I know leaseholds can be extended, but the cost sounds quite high and the world of service charges and ground rent sounds quite murky and filled with its own risks.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:47:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
Spent a bit of time investigating whether to buy the flat I currently rent as the landlord has put it up for sale. After looking into the details it looks like I'd need to pay around £100/month in service charges each month, £20/month in ground rent, and the leasehold runs currently runs for another 109 years. I spoke to my bank, Halifax, and they said they only offer mortgages for leaseholds with 90+ years on them, but after looking around at some older discussions on leaseholds I noticed that 60-70 years used to be acceptable. It also sounds like some recent legislation has led to new builds having leaseholds of 999 years.

My concern is that while my bank would approve a mortgage, the minimum leasehold length to secure a mortgage might increase again, making it lose a lot of value when trying to sell. Additionally I could find myself looking to sell with 90-100 years on the leasehold in the future and competing with new builds that have much longer leaseholds and are much more secure, further driving the value down. From what I've seen it looks like the current owner bought the property for £148,000 but is willing to sell for £138,000, which at first glance looks like a good deal but with the context of the leasehold makes me wary.

I think I've talked myself out of it at this point but since this is my first foray into the market I'm curious if I'm blowing the issue out of proportion. I know leaseholds can be extended, but the cost sounds quite high and the world of service charges and ground rent sounds quite murky and filled with its own risks.

Have you enquired about buying the leasehold or is that not possible due to it bring a flat?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
The whole leasehold thing you've got going on down in England just seems mad to me.

Everythibg is freehold in Scotland and it seems to make no sense the way you have it.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:47:30 pm
Have you enquired about buying the leasehold or is that not possible due to it bring a flat?

I haven't, I'm only a couple of days into investigating as the opportunity came up quite quickly, however everything I've read suggests it would be a very expensive and complex process, if it's even possible at all.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
The whole leasehold thing you've got going on down in England just seems mad to me.

Everythibg is freehold in Scotland and it seems to make no sense the way you have it.

Yeah that was my initial reaction to looking into leasehold properties too.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
I haven't, I'm only a couple of days into investigating as the opportunity came up quite quickly, however everything I've read suggests it would be a very expensive and complex process, if it's even possible at all.

Yeah that was my initial reaction to looking into leasehold properties too.

It's not complicated or expensive usually it's just another legal document or issue to deal with.  It becomes complicated by banks or mortgage lenders when they're deciding on whether to lend or not.

Are you on the ground floor?  If so you're fine to negotiate to buy the leasehold, if not I don't think you can.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
It's not complicated or expensive usually it's just another legal document or issue to deal with.  It becomes complicated by banks or mortgage lenders when they're deciding on whether to lend or not.

Are you on the ground floor?  If so you're fine to negotiate to buy the leasehold, if not I don't think you can.

No it's on the third floor, so my main option would likely be trying to extend the length of the lease during the buying process, which might explain the selling price being lower than what it was purchased for as it'll be taking that into account I think.

I have a second appointment with a mortgage advisor at the bank next week so hopefully that'll shed a bit more light on their practices around leaseholds, however the more independent opinions I can get the better really as I'm not sure the bank will want to push me away from getting a mortgage with them.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
The whole leasehold thing you've got going on down in England just seems mad to me.

Everythibg is freehold in Scotland and it seems to make no sense the way you have it.

I considered buying ours until I checked and there is 915 years left on it. Its £5 a year and they wanted £1k
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 12:48:44 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
No it's on the third floor, so my main option would likely be trying to extend the length of the lease during the buying process, which might explain the selling price being lower than what it was purchased for as it'll be taking that into account I think.

I have a second appointment with a mortgage advisor at the bank next week so hopefully that'll shed a bit more light on their practices around leaseholds, however the more independent opinions I can get the better really as I'm not sure the bank will want to push me away from getting a mortgage with them.

To be honest, I normally stay away from leasehold properties. If you are serious about buying, I personally think you would be better off investing in the freehold world.
