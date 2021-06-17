« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 01:01:22 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Cheers mate.

Spoke to Estate Agents it was sold but whoever's offer was accepted has had issues and is currently trying to resolve them so in meantime it's back on sale & it's got open day Saturday to view but maybe pulled if said original offer is resolved.

In a quandary at the moment do I look for older properties and accept it won't be what we initially wanted or look for slightly bigger two bed flat until we save up for ideal home & keep current flat and possibly the two bed as rental options for the future.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
Quote from: Jake on June 17, 2021, 10:50:22 am
Congrats :) hopefully it went as smooth as possible!

Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 06:18:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍

Brilliant news :) those guys are working their arsed off at the moment, glad nothing slipped.

Anyone else buying or selling and need a solicitor/conveyancer, get in touch ;)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 17, 2021, 07:28:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm
If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Thanks. It was last one but I think I'm going to skip viewing that one for one abit closer to me that's just come up. Older property and on corner plot.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.

One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:47:38 am
That doesnt sound like all that much work really.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 10:50:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Not sure how much that would add to the the appeel.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:01:51 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 21, 2021, 10:50:36 am
Not sure how much that would add to the the appeel.

You taking the pith?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:10:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.

One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.

Do it mate as it sounds like everything else is exactly what you've been looking for so once it's done you've got the perfect set up in an a good area.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:34:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2021, 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)
Orange you full of good ideas!

Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2021, 11:10:25 am
Do it mate as it sounds like everything else is exactly what you've been looking for so once it's done you've got the perfect set up in an a good area.
I think we're going to. The main cost is the kitchen, because the conservatory already has proper foundations and a brick base, it will only cost about 60% of if it were built from scratch which helps. The drive is just needing some tarmac and edging stones so I can't see that being more than £2k.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 11:55:09 am
We got a home.
Signing last papers this week and drawing down on the mortgage.

I'm pretty sure this is a bad investment, but in the short term it's a lifesaver. After a string of failed attempts, outbids, cash buyers rolling in, investment funds offering crazy money and all sorts of bank shannaningans imaginable - we finally managed to find an apartment we're ok with on the Dublin periphery. Paid well over 10% over the asking price as the situation is absolutely desperate here and you're competing against equally desperate families most times. In many, many ways it's a serious compromise from our early dreams and hopes - but the market turned even crazier in the last six months alone, so I'll take what I can. At the same time as we were still looking to close the deal, our landlord sold the apartment we're living in and started a campaign of passive-aggressive mind fuckery to get us out as soon as possible. This included 'bump' emails 'How's it going' with his solicitor CC'd. All this during Level 5 lockdown still in place. No words really for the landlords in Ireland - I'll gladly lose money on this apartment as long as these fuckers lose it as well.

So now, after we sign and it's a go - I need to actually face the reality of moving, especially in regards to my kid who'll be heartbroken to leave her school and friends. I simply didn't have the time to deal with any practicalities properly as it was such a mad rush to get it done somehow before we're evicted end of June.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 12:10:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2021, 11:34:36 am
Orange you full of good ideas!
I think we're going to. The main cost is the kitchen, because the conservatory already has proper foundations and a brick base, it will only cost about 60% of if it were built from scratch which helps. The drive is just needing some tarmac and edging stones so I can't see that being more than £2k.

Thing is with kitchens especially, if it's not near enough brand new most people will invest in a new one anyway so you'd most likely have that expense wherever you buy.

Good luck!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
June 21, 2021, 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 21, 2021, 11:01:51 am
You taking the pith?

Just amazed I pipped you to the post to make a pun.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:33:30 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:29:05 am
Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.

It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.

Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.

:thumbup

Missus family is in the process of renting out the Mums house as she is now in a home and this will go towards the fees. Estate agent has said it'll be £1100 a month in rent and also valued to house at offers over £360k. Father in law paid £2k for the house in 1963.
