Some good news, we've agreed a price on the house that needs some work. Got it £25k under what it was originally listed for, in a good area we really like so we're pretty pleased. The tasks now are ensuring it all goes through and messing around with my current mortgage to turn it to a buy to let whilst potentially releasing some cash for the building work.
It needs a new kitchen, a wall knocking through to increase the kitchen size, the conservatory converting into an orangery/proper room, a small bathroom being installed downstairs, new carpets, fully decorating, driveway tarmacking, updating the upstairs bathroom and having a stud wall put in downstairs to segment off the lounge from what would be the new kitchen-diner.
Lots to be done, lots of money to be saved and spent! Will have a mate who's a builder come round and look at what needs doing, whilst getting a few different quotes. It's going to take a while but hopefully if all goes through we could have the work done by early-mid next year and then relax and breathe.