« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 139191 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,740
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1840 on: June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm »
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,830
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1841 on: June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,740
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1842 on: June 17, 2021, 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 17, 2021, 12:43:35 pm
Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.

I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.
Cheers mate.

Spoke to Estate Agents it was sold but whoever's offer was accepted has had issues and is currently trying to resolve them so in meantime it's back on sale & it's got open day Saturday to view but maybe pulled if said original offer is resolved.

In a quandary at the moment do I look for older properties and accept it won't be what we initially wanted or look for slightly bigger two bed flat until we save up for ideal home & keep current flat and possibly the two bed as rental options for the future.

« Last Edit: June 17, 2021, 01:05:00 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1843 on: June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Jake on June 17, 2021, 10:50:22 am
Congrats :) hopefully it went as smooth as possible!

Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1844 on: June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 17, 2021, 12:01:03 pm
Hopefully this isn't impossible to answer but seen a nice 3 bed home new build. If I'm to keep my current property for rent I would need to pay between 12 to 15k on stamp duty for second home (it's a flat which had depreciated in value unfortunately). Is offering less on the new home eg by 20 to 30k just going to be laughed at?

If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,413
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1845 on: June 17, 2021, 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 17, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
Our side went perfectly but they had to change solicitors which delayed things a bit but 3mths from sale agreed to completion isn't bad really.

Thanks for helping out though Jake 👍

Brilliant news :) those guys are working their arsed off at the moment, glad nothing slipped.

Anyone else buying or selling and need a solicitor/conveyancer, get in touch ;)
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,740
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1846 on: June 17, 2021, 07:28:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 17, 2021, 04:09:12 pm
If its a new build is it a small builder who has built them as usually its not an estate agent who deals with it but the sales execs on site unless its the very last of the site . My missus is in new build sales and huge discounts are usually pretty rare as it can effect ongoing valuations so usually they will give you extras like carpets , blinds or a few upgrades as it will be a standing plot . Always worth asking the question though
Thanks. It was last one but I think I'm going to skip viewing that one for one abit closer to me that's just come up. Older property and on corner plot.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,054
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 10:25:17 am »
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.

One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:25:17 am
We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.

It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,830
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 10:47:38 am »
That doesnt sound like all that much work really.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:45:04 am
For a super cheap reno, put a couple of orange trees in your conservatory and you'll have yourself a proper orangery.  ;)

Not sure how much that would add to the the appeel.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 