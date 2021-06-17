We're in two minds about a house we've seen. Location is great, it's a decent house (3 bed detached, about 20 years old) and on at an okay (by current standards) price.



The issue is that it's configured really badly and has a massive conservatory, which neither of us are really fans of. We're weighing up whether to make a cheeky low bid (it's been on the market a while) and do some work ourselves, as that would hopefully add value and get it to being the house we want, with a much cheaper mortgage (though bigger cash outlay) than we would have on the other houses we've been looking at (it's about £50k less than our lower budget range).



It needs a kitchen wall knocking through to create a kitchen diner (new kitchen fittings too), then a stud wall going up between the dining room and lounge to create a separate, cosier lounge. The conservatory is brick base and then PVC sitting on the brick. We'd want this to be converted into an orangery-type room, actual brick columns and velux window or a skylight. There's only one toilet in the house as well so the needlessly big conservatory would house a small shower room with sink and toilet. It also needs part of the front lawn removing to make the drive double-width.



One the one hand I think it's promising on the other it worries me that the costs would spiral beyond the £25k - £30k that would potentially be available for such work. It could end up being much, much more expensive.