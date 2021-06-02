« previous next »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June  2, 2021, 11:50:26 am
First time buyers so new to all this, but found out yesterday it's not uncommon for Surveyors to provide a valuation from either Google Maps or a simple drive-by, particularly if it's a "free valuation" provided by the mortgage lender. Baffling stuff.

We're moving into an older property however so expect them to actually want to visit.

I would never buy a property without a full survey.  Costs about £500. 
Cheers for all the well-wishes, it's appreciated. Hopefully we'll hear one way or the other, this week.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  2, 2021, 02:34:19 pm
I would never buy a property without a full survey.  Costs about £500. 
Absolutely - especially at present. Although it's not as bad as it was 6 months ago, there's still lots of sales falling through. One of the big reasons is lenders not willing to lend on a property that the surveyor has valued at way off what's been offered by the buyer.

A couple I know offered £240,000 on a house that the seller bought for £180,000 in 2018 and hadn't done anything too. Listed at £240,000 too. The Survey came back valuing the house at £210,000 and it's looking like it's about to fall through due to the wild swing in valuation and seller's expectation.
Update - we didn't get the barn. My partner was very disappointed, I was a little but am at peace with it now, I just didn't love it enough to match the other couple's offer, even though we could have done.

In the end, they played us and another couple off. We are no chain so they would have preferred us, but the other couple must have been panicked by the estate agent into meeting the ridiculous listing price. We upped out bid slightly, but then were gazumped and given the opportunity to match the other couple's offer, but we declined. It wouldn't have been sensible to just keep throwing more money at it.

We start looking again.
Had word today that we should complete on the 23rd June.  A month later than estimated at the sale agreement but it's all good as we weren't in any rush for the cash.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:15:19 pm
Update - we didn't get the barn. My partner was very disappointed, I was a little but am at peace with it now, I just didn't love it enough to match the other couple's offer, even though we could have done.

In the end, they played us and another couple off. We are no chain so they would have preferred us, but the other couple must have been panicked by the estate agent into meeting the ridiculous listing price. We upped out bid slightly, but then were gazumped and given the opportunity to match the other couple's offer, but we declined. It wouldn't have been sensible to just keep throwing more money at it.

We start looking again.

As I'm sure everybody's already said "it wasn't meant to be as something better is waiting for you".

