Update - we didn't get the barn. My partner was very disappointed, I was a little but am at peace with it now, I just didn't love it enough to match the other couple's offer, even though we could have done.



In the end, they played us and another couple off. We are no chain so they would have preferred us, but the other couple must have been panicked by the estate agent into meeting the ridiculous listing price. We upped out bid slightly, but then were gazumped and given the opportunity to match the other couple's offer, but we declined. It wouldn't have been sensible to just keep throwing more money at it.



We start looking again.