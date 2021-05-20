« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 20, 2021, 10:31:24 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 20, 2021, 09:28:05 pm
A license? They don't even need GCSEs!

A background in customer service was the only thing I saw recommended to have to become one.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 20, 2021, 10:32:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2021, 10:31:24 pm
A background in customer service was the only thing I saw recommended to have to become one.

Which is ironic given how fucking shite their customer service tends to be.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 20, 2021, 10:50:29 pm
Estate agents aren't experts. They are not professionals.

They take photos of your house, put it on rightmove, and cause problems for the solicitors and conveyancers with unrealistic expectations and sometimes downright lies.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Flat values have fallen off the cliff. Least in my area.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 02:33:22 pm
Only bought once in my life and that was in the States where you can choose your agent but yes he was not great either.

When it comes to apartments / flats I always remember how many were on the market when the bubble burst and people were up to their necks with silly mortgages. I saw the same in Spain in recent years as you could see a dozen For sale signs on each street and not much movement. Still they were holiday homes v apartments in the city surely have greater durability during a bust....maybe.

There is a high % that will always rent and that will only increase in Ireland so with the ability to work from home I would be getting away from the likes of Dublin. A wee house with a back garden in Clare costing the same rent as a studio in Dublin. Its a no brainer.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 04:09:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 21, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Flat values have fallen off the cliff. Least in my area.

What caused the change in price ?.

People leaving the area or just the big Covid property bubble starting to burst.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 04:16:36 pm
Not sure what area he's in, but a lot of inner city apartments have dropped in price as people no longer need to be near their office, as well as the importance of an office space within the house and outdoor space becoming more desirable.

I imagine the lack of AirBnB business and students not here for a year has probably had an impact too.

I tend to keep an eye on Liverpool's housing market quite closely and whilst some of the lower end apartments have dropped the decent places seem to have held their value and even gone up.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 04:20:07 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 21, 2021, 04:16:36 pm
Not sure what area he's in, but a lot of inner city apartments have dropped in price as people no longer need to be near their office, as well as the importance of an office space within the house and outdoor space becoming more desirable.

I imagine the lack of AirBnB business and students not here for a year has probably had an impact too.

I tend to keep an eye on Liverpool's housing market quite closely and whilst some of the lower end apartments have dropped the decent places seem to have held their value and even gone up.

House prices by us have gone nuts as loads move in from City Centre Manc. Flats have started to drop a bit here too.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 09:11:49 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 21, 2021, 04:09:06 pm
What caused the change in price ?.

People leaving the area or just the big Covid property bubble starting to burst.
Within 1/4 of a mile from where we live there's 70+ similar flats for sale.

New flats being built all over the place. The help to buy on new builds etc make them more attractive than a property that is 4 years old.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2021, 09:16:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 21, 2021, 04:16:36 pm
Not sure what area he's in, but a lot of inner city apartments have dropped in price as people no longer need to be near their office, as well as the importance of an office space within the house and outdoor space becoming more desirable.

I imagine the lack of AirBnB business and students not here for a year has probably had an impact too.

I tend to keep an eye on Liverpool's housing market quite closely and whilst some of the lower end apartments have dropped the decent places seem to have held their value and even gone up.
Yep. People are wanting to move further out to get a house rather than a flat now.

Whilst we can still a decent amount in return for rent. The new build flats are being overvalued in my opinion.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 10:22:20 am
Got another couple of houses booked to view Saturday morning. One I'm quite interested in and the other I'm massively unenthusiastic about, but my missus loves that particular area (I think it's an overly yuppified spot where you pay 40% more than the houses are worth).

The first one is a three bed barn conversion, looks a good space but is a touch overpriced I think. it's also directly in front of a train track, so whilst there's lovely views of the countryside to both the front and rear, there's also the fact there will be the occasional train whirring past. It won't be visible from the house but will most certainly be audible. I think that's why, despite the high level of finish it's one of the few in the area in that price point that's been for sale for a while. Does anyone live by tracks and have experience of the level of disruption. It's on a quiet dead-end country lane so traffic is non-existent.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 11:29:13 am
My first house was on a train track - it was probably about 20m from my front door.

You do get used to it. My bedroom was on the front and in the summer I could still sleep with the window open. I was about half a mile in a straight line from the train station so the trains had largely slowed down or were starting to accelerate as they were leaving the station. Occasionally one would sit and wait for a while as it waited for the platform to become free, the engine obviously hums as it is sat idle.

As you no doubt know, it will automatically rule a large proportion of people out from buying the house so you'll have to bear it in mind for when you look to sell.

I would probably sit outside the house and wait for a train to go past. You can get an idea of the noise that way.

How busy is the line?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Quote from: .adam on May 25, 2021, 11:29:13 am
My first house was on a train track - it was probably about 20m from my front door.

You do get used to it. My bedroom was on the front and in the summer I could still sleep with the window open. I was about half a mile in a straight line from the train station so the trains had largely slowed down or were starting to accelerate as they were leaving the station. Occasionally one would sit and wait for a while as it waited for the platform to become free, the engine obviously hums as it is sat idle.

As you no doubt know, it will automatically rule a large proportion of people out from buying the house so you'll have to bear it in mind for when you look to sell.

I would probably sit outside the house and wait for a train to go past. You can get an idea of the noise that way.

How busy is the line?
Thanks for the response, something to think about. It's the West Coast Mainline - so it's going to be very busy. I looked up a provisional schedule and I reckon there would be 4 an hour, every hour of the day roughly. I think the place is maybe £50k under what it would be with no trainline next to it - it's still a big barn conversion with loads of parking, outdoor space and finished to a high standard inside, but I do wonder if the trainline is too much of an issue. It's clearly the reason that the property hasn't sold, given it's wonderfully secluded in a highly sought after village surrounded by lovely scenery.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 02:30:52 pm
I have two mates who live in houses that have a railtrack running behind them. They both say it doesn't bother them. I live close enough to a merseyrail tunnel that I can hear/feel the trains, but apart from the first weeks in the house, I don't notice them. Guests still do hear them though. The West Coast mainline trains are likely faster and louder though.

I think a lot of people are also concerned about their kids or dogs running on the tracks, and also maybe about pollution from the diesel engines.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 02:43:33 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Thanks for the response, something to think about. It's the West Coast Mainline - so it's going to be very busy. I looked up a provisional schedule and I reckon there would be 4 an hour, every hour of the day roughly. I think the place is maybe £50k under what it would be with no trainline next to it - it's still a big barn conversion with loads of parking, outdoor space and finished to a high standard inside, but I do wonder if the trainline is too much of an issue. It's clearly the reason that the property hasn't sold, given it's wonderfully secluded in a highly sought after village surrounded by lovely scenery.

You'd need to go and sit there for an hour or so and see what the noise is like. The main Lime Street to Manc line runs not far from me and when walking over a bridge or near the line and an express goes through you don't really notice it as they are quite quiet and fly past. The Pendolinos are electric anyway and will be doing 125mph if its an open stretch, you just need to check if much freight goes past. The M60 is not far from me and the noise from that is far worse, constant tyre noise all day.

When I was a kid, Ruffwood used to take us to Ormside, we stayed in what was the old train station. The trains used to hammer past that, but because they were going so fast, you didn't hear them coming, scared the shit out of you though when you opened the door and they flew past, and they were gone before you knew it - I don't remember them disturbing our sleep and the boys dorm was right next to the line.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 02:56:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Thanks for the response, something to think about. It's the West Coast Mainline - so it's going to be very busy. I looked up a provisional schedule and I reckon there would be 4 an hour, every hour of the day roughly. I think the place is maybe £50k under what it would be with no trainline next to it - it's still a big barn conversion with loads of parking, outdoor space and finished to a high standard inside, but I do wonder if the trainline is too much of an issue. It's clearly the reason that the property hasn't sold, given it's wonderfully secluded in a highly sought after village surrounded by lovely scenery.
A mate lived near the west coast mainline not far from Warrington Bank Quay. You could hear the trains and the house shook when the trains went past.

I think they've specced it up to shift it.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 25, 2021, 03:20:36 pm
Cheers for all the answers - it's a bit far out from where I'd ideally live but it's a beautiful spot and with me maybe wfh, it's about 45-55 minutes from Chester on a good run which is close enough when only doing the drive twice a week.

We're going to go early and sit by the tracks to see what it feels like in terms of frequency, volume and whether we legitimately think it could damage the house through fumes/constant vibrations.

The house itself is set up quite a bit higher than the train tracks, to get down to them you'd probably have to climb the fence in the garden then jump down about 6 metres, so the living room in the house is about level with the overhead lines that power the electric trains. You can't actually see that at all from the house but I think you'd certainly hear it.

It needs a stud wall putting in anyway because downstairs is just one gigantic room - I like aspects of open plan but wouldn't want a huge open kitchen/dining/living space. We'd put a wall and doorway in to create a good sized kitchen diner and separate a nice, cosier living room. Wouldn't cost much but would certainly factor it into any negotiations. Whilst it's been on the market a few months now, it's empty and owned by the farmhouse up the road, so they may not feel any pressure to sell until their price is met.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 09:23:55 am
We went down and sat in the car by the tracks last night, to get a general feeling for the noise. Don't get me wrong, the house is further away than the road but you'd still hear it quite noticeably when in the garden. I'm interested on the viewing to hear what it's like from within the house. There was some passenger trains that were pretty quiet, lasting for about 5-6 seconds at a time - not a problem. There were though, freight trains lasting 10 - 15 seconds and rattling and really noisy. I tried to downplay it to my partner because she was massively unimpressed but to be honest she was right - unless they've done a good soundproofing job in the barn conversion (which I can't imagine they will have done, they'll have done it as cheaply as possible) then there's no way you won't hear it.

Typically, on a normal day, having looked it up, about 400 trains go past, so it's near constant. I think it may end up being a deal breaker, we'll have to see. There will be 8 trains going past in the 30 minute slot we have on Saturday. We'll have to see - but it's clear now that the tracks are the obvious reason as to why this property is £50k - £70k cheaper than if it was 1/2 a mile up the road.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 09:34:01 am
If its an old barn itll have really thick walls anyway. I used to live in one and as long as the windows are decent spec (which if its newly done it likely will) then I doubt youll hear or feel too much at all.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 10:27:09 am
After 7 rejected offers on various houses, only one of which was below asking price, we've finally had an offer accepted for our first house. Seller is keen to move quick and has taken it off the market straight away, suppose now is where the fun begins with the admin...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 11:23:49 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 26, 2021, 09:23:55 am
We went down and sat in the car by the tracks last night, to get a general feeling for the noise. Don't get me wrong, the house is further away than the road but you'd still hear it quite noticeably when in the garden. I'm interested on the viewing to hear what it's like from within the house. There was some passenger trains that were pretty quiet, lasting for about 5-6 seconds at a time - not a problem. There were though, freight trains lasting 10 - 15 seconds and rattling and really noisy. I tried to downplay it to my partner because she was massively unimpressed but to be honest she was right - unless they've done a good soundproofing job in the barn conversion (which I can't imagine they will have done, they'll have done it as cheaply as possible) then there's no way you won't hear it.

Typically, on a normal day, having looked it up, about 400 trains go past, so it's near constant. I think it may end up being a deal breaker, we'll have to see. There will be 8 trains going past in the 30 minute slot we have on Saturday. We'll have to see - but it's clear now that the tracks are the obvious reason as to why this property is £50k - £70k cheaper than if it was 1/2 a mile up the road.

There is a hell of a lot of freight on that line, there is the World Freight Centre in Trafford Park and also a lot of freight goes up to Scotland, I see huge trains when I'm on an M6 run to Scotland.

You do get used to the noise though, we are under one of the flightpaths out of Manchester airport and you don't really notice the planes and we used to get 747's going over
 and 2 or 3 A380's a day, our kid lives right by Bournemouth International and he says you just get used to it and zone it out.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 11:45:52 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 26, 2021, 09:23:55 am
We went down and sat in the car by the tracks last night, to get a general feeling for the noise. Don't get me wrong, the house is further away than the road but you'd still hear it quite noticeably when in the garden. I'm interested on the viewing to hear what it's like from within the house. There was some passenger trains that were pretty quiet, lasting for about 5-6 seconds at a time - not a problem. There were though, freight trains lasting 10 - 15 seconds and rattling and really noisy. I tried to downplay it to my partner because she was massively unimpressed but to be honest she was right - unless they've done a good soundproofing job in the barn conversion (which I can't imagine they will have done, they'll have done it as cheaply as possible) then there's no way you won't hear it.

Typically, on a normal day, having looked it up, about 400 trains go past, so it's near constant. I think it may end up being a deal breaker, we'll have to see. There will be 8 trains going past in the 30 minute slot we have on Saturday. We'll have to see - but it's clear now that the tracks are the obvious reason as to why this property is £50k - £70k cheaper than if it was 1/2 a mile up the road.
Good luck with it all. You'll know when you spend some time in the house.
My mates place used to shake when the fast trains went by.

Just check on stuff like the soundproofing because people will do stuff as cheaply as possible. A mate of mine is a builder and he's watching an extension go up near his and he was saying only yesterday that they are cheating on stuff like insulation, deliberately using less than the regs allow.

I'm sure if you both decide you can live with it, you'll low ball appropriately  ;)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 12:56:32 pm
As a bit more info, my house didn't shake in the slightest (it was a 200 year old terrace house) despite being only about 20 metres from the line.

I wouldn't assume that things will rattle in the house - you might just hear a gentle hum as it goes past. The way I justified it at the time was that it was a really quiet road so I was exchanging road traffic outside my door for a train going past every so often.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 01:48:52 pm
Thanks for all the input, it's definitely appreciated and given me some extra things to ponder and ask the estate agent on Saturday. They definitely have done it cheaper than the space warrants, the kitchen is tiny (in terms of storage and prep space) in the corner of the entirety of the downstairs of the barn. It's a huge space and I can't believe they've not put an island or breakfast bar in given the price they're asking for the property - we'll see if it 'feels' like they've spec'd it well. The bathrooms look pretty high-end on admittedly bad photos.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2021, 11:23:49 am
There is a hell of a lot of freight on that line, there is the World Freight Centre in Trafford Park and also a lot of freight goes up to Scotland, I see huge trains when I'm on an M6 run to Scotland.

You do get used to the noise though, we are under one of the flightpaths out of Manchester airport and you don't really notice the planes and we used to get 747's going over
 and 2 or 3 A380's a day, our kid lives right by Bournemouth International and he says you just get used to it and zone it out.
I feel like plane noise would be easier to get use to. We likely would get used to it, it's whether we want to live there and sit in the garden and feel that disruption to the peace every few minutes. I've a feeling that as it's on the market still after several months, it's because others have been and been put off. I'd say the house is less than 10m metres from the line, up an embankment. The fence of the garden is right up to the edge of the embankment with a fairly steep drop down to the tracks. We were level with the tracks last night and will be above them on viewing, so we will see if that makes a difference.

Quote from: Jwils21 on May 26, 2021, 10:27:09 am
After 7 rejected offers on various houses, only one of which was below asking price, we've finally had an offer accepted for our first house. Seller is keen to move quick and has taken it off the market straight away, suppose now is where the fun begins with the admin...
Congrats mate, good news with property for once!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 26, 2021, 02:31:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 26, 2021, 01:48:52 pm
Thanks for all the input, it's definitely appreciated and given me some extra things to ponder and ask the estate agent on Saturday. They definitely have done it cheaper than the space warrants, the kitchen is tiny (in terms of storage and prep space) in the corner of the entirety of the downstairs of the barn. It's a huge space and I can't believe they've not put an island or breakfast bar in given the price they're asking for the property - we'll see if it 'feels' like they've spec'd it well. The bathrooms look pretty high-end on admittedly bad photos.
I feel like plane noise would be easier to get use to. We likely would get used to it, it's whether we want to live there and sit in the garden and feel that disruption to the peace every few minutes. I've a feeling that as it's on the market still after several months, it's because others have been and been put off. I'd say the house is less than 10m metres from the line, up an embankment. The fence of the garden is right up to the edge of the embankment with a fairly steep drop down to the tracks. We were level with the tracks last night and will be above them on viewing, so we will see if that makes a difference.
Congrats mate, good news with property for once!

From the way you describe it there, it does sound like its something you'd struggle to get used to.

I never understand how that farmer on the M62 copes, Ted Moult must have sold him the top of the line double glazing.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
Saw a decent 3 bed online but it's cash only offers :butt
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
Saw a decent 3 bed online but it's cash only offers :butt

This is a stupid question, but I always wonder if "cash only" actually means cash? As in, you have to turn up with a suitcase full of £20s? Seems bizarre.

Or does it just means something like "chain free"?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 06:24:24 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
This is a stupid question, but I always wonder if "cash only" actually means cash? As in, you have to turn up with a suitcase full of £20s? Seems bizarre.

Or does it just means something like "chain free"?
Usually mortgage free.

It's often properties that the seller thinks prospective buyers won't be able to get a mortgage for.  eg in a bad state of repair.
