There is a hell of a lot of freight on that line, there is the World Freight Centre in Trafford Park and also a lot of freight goes up to Scotland, I see huge trains when I'm on an M6 run to Scotland.



You do get used to the noise though, we are under one of the flightpaths out of Manchester airport and you don't really notice the planes and we used to get 747's going over

and 2 or 3 A380's a day, our kid lives right by Bournemouth International and he says you just get used to it and zone it out.



After 7 rejected offers on various houses, only one of which was below asking price, we've finally had an offer accepted for our first house. Seller is keen to move quick and has taken it off the market straight away, suppose now is where the fun begins with the admin...



Thanks for all the input, it's definitely appreciated and given me some extra things to ponder and ask the estate agent on Saturday. They definitely have done it cheaper than the space warrants, the kitchen is tiny (in terms of storage and prep space) in the corner of the entirety of the downstairs of the barn. It's a huge space and I can't believe they've not put an island or breakfast bar in given the price they're asking for the property - we'll see if it 'feels' like they've spec'd it well. The bathrooms look pretty high-end on admittedly bad photos.I feel like plane noise would be easier to get use to. We likely would get used to it, it's whether we want to live there and sit in the garden and feel that disruption to the peace every few minutes. I've a feeling that as it's on the market still after several months, it's because others have been and been put off. I'd say the house is less than 10m metres from the line, up an embankment. The fence of the garden is right up to the edge of the embankment with a fairly steep drop down to the tracks. We were level with the tracks last night and will be above them on viewing, so we will see if that makes a difference.Congrats mate, good news with property for once!