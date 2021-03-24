The house we were interested in that needed a lot of work has sold - three days after it went on the market.



Fair play to whoever's got it, modernising the inside will add a lot of value and it will make a lovely family home once it's done the work. I kinda hope it's been picked up with that in mind, I'd hate to think a developer has bought it, will make minimal cosmetic changes then slap it back on the market for £80k more.



I think, once we'd weighed things up, we decided it's starting price was that bit too expensive when factoring what needed spending on it. As a result, it's not an issue as such that it's gone, more that I did think it could've been a lovely home for us (but we'd have had to live in it with it being stuck in the 60s for probably up to years while the work was done and we earned the money to keep the build going - always better when you've the money to start with).