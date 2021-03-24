« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 126372 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,680
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1600 on: March 24, 2021, 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 01:53:18 pm
Just accepted an offer on the house so fingers crossed it'll go through smoothly.

Wow that was quick wasn't it?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1601 on: March 24, 2021, 02:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 24, 2021, 01:55:33 pm
Wow that was quick wasn't it?

We had 11 viewings yesterday and 3 offers today but yeah it only went up on Friday.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1602 on: March 24, 2021, 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 02:04:10 pm
We had 11 viewings yesterday and 3 offers today but yeah it only went up on Friday.
Bloody hell! Did you need traffic management in your house to stop viewers colliding?!

Great news, glad one of the offers was to your liking.

It's definitely a seller's market at present, there's just no 'stock' as it were. There's 4 fairly large villages spread out across a decent radius that we're happy to look at houses in, and there's probably one house amongst all of them that we'd legitimately consider. One village typically has about 80 houses for sale at any given time, it currently has 4.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1603 on: March 24, 2021, 02:46:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 02:04:10 pm
We had 11 viewings yesterday and 3 offers today but yeah it only went up on Friday.

Is that pretty typical for your area?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1604 on: March 24, 2021, 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 24, 2021, 02:46:38 pm
Is that pretty typical for your area?

I really don't know to be honest.  The agent did say she could have a buyer within a week but we didn't know if she was bullshiting.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,958
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1605 on: March 24, 2021, 02:59:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 01:53:18 pm
Just accepted an offer on the house so fingers crossed it'll go through smoothly.

:thumbup
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,958
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1606 on: March 24, 2021, 03:07:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 02:57:12 pm
I really don't know to be honest.  The agent did say she could have a buyer within a week but we didn't know if she was bullshiting.

Missus and her siblings are now in the have to sell a house boat. Their Ma survived Covid, but it would have been better if it had killed her to be honest. She's got cancers and dementia and she's totally gone, she's got to go into a home as she now needs 24hr care, the one thing she asked my wife to never let happen, but they have no alternative. She's currently in a temp home getting assessed, she keeps pissing the bed, getting up middle of the night to pack for her holidays, hasn't the foggiest where she is, is nastier than ever, she's just gone. She's barely eating, mostly refuses food, spends the majority of the day in bed and now they're going to have to spend about £3k a month on the care home. There are enough in savings to cover the cost for 10 moths, but she won't live that long, so the house needs selling and the market by ours is mad, selling within a week.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1607 on: March 24, 2021, 03:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 02:06:37 pm
Bloody hell! Did you need traffic management in your house to stop viewers colliding?!

Great news, glad one of the offers was to your liking.

It's definitely a seller's market at present, there's just no 'stock' as it were. There's 4 fairly large villages spread out across a decent radius that we're happy to look at houses in, and there's probably one house amongst all of them that we'd legitimately consider. One village typically has about 80 houses for sale at any given time, it currently has 4.

There's very little for sale in our area too when normally there's plenty of choice in all price brackets.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1608 on: March 24, 2021, 04:23:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 02:57:12 pm
I really don't know to be honest.  The agent did say she could have a buyer within a week but we didn't know if she was bullshiting.

Aye,you can't believe anything those buggers tell you.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1609 on: March 24, 2021, 04:30:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2021, 03:19:10 pm
There's very little for sale in our area too when normally there's plenty of choice in all price brackets.

Plenty of choice in the 'no one an afford that' bracket down here,nothing much for first time buyers or people looking to downsize.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,958
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1610 on: March 24, 2021, 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 24, 2021, 04:30:55 pm
Plenty of choice in the 'no one an afford that' bracket down here,nothing much for first time buyers or people looking to downsize.

Its mad by me, houses in the £350k to £750k bracket sell in days, the one that went up for £1 million didn't sell.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1611 on: March 24, 2021, 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 24, 2021, 04:30:55 pm
Plenty of choice in the 'no one an afford that' bracket down here,nothing much for first time buyers or people looking to downsize.
Round here there's lots of £400K plus homes but that's basically it. There's normally a fairly healthy £100k - £120k market for typical first time buyers and that's non existent and there's even less decent stuff in the family home bracket of £180k - £280k.

A fair few dilapidated wrecks on at the price they should be worth after full renovation though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1612 on: March 24, 2021, 05:11:21 pm »
We get loads of people from the South East moving here once they retire.

They're the ones who usually buy anything over £400k.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Sold sign's gone up already 😜
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 