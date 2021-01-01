I really don't know to be honest. The agent did say she could have a buyer within a week but we didn't know if she was bullshiting.



Missus and her siblings are now in the have to sell a house boat. Their Ma survived Covid, but it would have been better if it had killed her to be honest. She's got cancers and dementia and she's totally gone, she's got to go into a home as she now needs 24hr care, the one thing she asked my wife to never let happen, but they have no alternative. She's currently in a temp home getting assessed, she keeps pissing the bed, getting up middle of the night to pack for her holidays, hasn't the foggiest where she is, is nastier than ever, she's just gone. She's barely eating, mostly refuses food, spends the majority of the day in bed and now they're going to have to spend about £3k a month on the care home. There are enough in savings to cover the cost for 10 moths, but she won't live that long, so the house needs selling and the market by ours is mad, selling within a week.