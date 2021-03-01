« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 122757 times)

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1520 on: March 1, 2021, 04:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 25, 2021, 02:57:31 pm
Chin up mate, hopefully all the nonsense and shite you've had to keep up with will be sorted soon.
Cheers mate, now been given a (provisional) date of the 12th!  The way the rent has worked out we'll be between the two for a few weeks but it gives us time to decorate a bit before we shuffle all the bits and pieces to the new place.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1521 on: March 2, 2021, 09:22:14 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on March  1, 2021, 04:26:31 pm
Cheers mate, now been given a (provisional) date of the 12th!  The way the rent has worked out we'll be between the two for a few weeks but it gives us time to decorate a bit before we shuffle all the bits and pieces to the new place.
Not nice paying the extra dosh out, but it gives you peace of mind and avoids the need to use storage and pay for that. Moving is stressful and ridiculously tiring so not having to do it all in one tiny window of a van rental is definitely a good shout. We had two days to move my one room of stuff to my two bedroom house (which felt empty for months) and it still took proper graft for two days straight.

I don't really know what I'm going to do on that front when we move, because I'll want to find a tenant before we leave, so that I'm not paying two mortgages at once essentially without the rent to cover this house. I'm lucky in that my parents would house us for a bit if we needed to rent mine before moving, but it would definitely mean all my stuff going into storage. To be honest, a lot of it is stuff I got given by family or picked up cheaply second hand (but I would only rent the house as unfurnished, don't want to be responsible for a tenant's furniture needs) and will donate to charity when we leave, but there's some decent new stuff I have purchased in the last year or so I'll definitely want to take, fairly bulky effects etc.
« Last Edit: March 2, 2021, 09:26:15 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1522 on: March 4, 2021, 12:46:18 pm »
The house next door to our old place has just been put on the market for £160,000,that's three times more than it sold for 18 months ago.All but four houses in the street are terraced and none have them sold for more than a hundred grand since 2008.

It's been 'beautifully renovated' according to the estate agent's blurb but all I can see is an acre of grey laminate.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1523 on: March 4, 2021, 02:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  4, 2021, 12:46:18 pm
The house next door to our old place has just been put on the market for £160,000,that's three times more than it sold for 18 months ago.All but four houses in the street are terraced and none have them sold for more than a hundred grand since 2008.

It's been 'beautifully renovated' according to the estate agent's blurb but all I can see is an acre of grey laminate.

Grey is the in colour dahling.

I hate what is happening to the housing market once again. I remember a mate in late 90's/early 2000's boasting that his house had gone up from £75k to £250k in a few years. I reminded him that when he wanted to move, he now be having to look at house over £350k. I then rubbed it in that my sis in laws cousin, in 1997, paid £250k for a house that was at the end of a 200yd drive, massive front garden, 4 bed/3 ensuite, double garage, orchard, sauna, swimming pool and part ownership of a lake. Now £250k gets you a 3 bed semi.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1524 on: March 4, 2021, 05:00:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2021, 02:42:25 pm
Grey is the in colour dahling.

I hate what is happening to the housing market once again. I remember a mate in late 90's/early 2000's boasting that his house had gone up from £75k to £250k in a few years. I reminded him that when he wanted to move, he now be having to look at house over £350k. I then rubbed it in that my sis in laws cousin, in 1997, paid £250k for a house that was at the end of a 200yd drive, massive front garden, 4 bed/3 ensuite, double garage, orchard, sauna, swimming pool and part ownership of a lake. Now £250k gets you a 3 bed semi.

Yeah,I noticed grey is very popular these days.

 We bought our first house in '89,a wreck that had doubled in price in under a year.If we'd taken the plunge in '88 we'd have been able to pay cash for it and had enough left to start the renovations.
It was 2002 before we saw house prices rise like that again.We moved in 2003 and while it was great to have a really good deposit for our new place we once again found ourselves overpaying for a wreck.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1525 on: March 4, 2021, 05:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  4, 2021, 05:00:41 pm
Yeah,I noticed grey is very popular these days.

 We bought our first house in '89,a wreck that had doubled in price in under a year.If we'd taken the plunge in '88 we'd have been able to pay cash for it and had enough left to start the renovations.
It was 2002 before we saw house prices rise like that again.We moved in 2003 and while it was great to have a really good deposit for our new place we once again found ourselves overpaying for a wreck.

My Ma met a fella in 1985 and we all moved to his house in Southport in 1986/7, big 3 bed semi that was worth £10k as it stood and £15k after we'd done it all up, I spent all summer of 85 painting the place from top to bottom, fond memories of that. I wish I had bought in the late 80's when they were dirt cheap, a 2 bed semi near me in Southport was £10k, but I spent all my money on bikes and booze instead. Then before you knew it the same house was £45k and rising, mental, ours was £90k.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1526 on: March 4, 2021, 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2021, 05:16:08 pm
My Ma met a fella in 1985 and we all moved to his house in Southport in 1986/7, big 3 bed semi that was worth £10k as it stood and £15k after we'd done it all up, I spent all summer of 85 painting the place from top to bottom, fond memories of that. I wish I had bought in the late 80's when they were dirt cheap, a 2 bed semi near me in Southport was £10k, but I spent all my money on bikes and booze instead. Then before you knew it the same house was £45k and rising, mental, ours was £90k.

Our two bed,two bathroom,'looks like it's about to fall down' terrace was £36k.At the time there were only three houses available in our price range,the other two were in better condition but they were tiny and both were on the outskirts of town.

The guy we bought it from paid £16k for it the previous year when £36k would've got you a 3 bed bungalow with a garage and gardens.

If someone had told us back then that we'd pay over £100k for our next house I'd have thought we were going to end up living in a castle.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1527 on: March 8, 2021, 12:24:25 pm »
Painful hearing about house prices rising to the ridiculous levels we're now suffering.

Can someone with better understanding of the situation fill me in a bit - is there any way (from a selfish perspective) that 5% mortgages are good for the market? It will stimulate sales for sure, but will it also mean that with a bigger pool of buyers competing for houses, that estate agents and sellers will seek to use it as an opportunity to drive prices up?

From a selfish perspective, it does worry me a bit. My partner has got her contract now with ahead of qualifying (she has passed everything and just waiting for confirmation in August, but we can get a mortgage now based off her offer of employment) so we can actually start looking. There's virtually nothing available at the moment, which we know will change, but whereas we've saved hard and made sacrifices to save up a 20% deposit, we will now suddenly be competing for homes with buyers who previously wouldn't have access to the portion of the market we're looking at - those with as little as 5%.

It probably is me looking at it selfishly and not seeing the benefit - it could motivate and strengthen the market and also make moves possible for people wanting to take the next step on the ladder. But after the shitshow of the SDLT holiday, I don't trust estate agents not to take advantage and ruin the intent of the scheme just as they did this year and last with the SDLT.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,377
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1528 on: March 8, 2021, 12:32:49 pm »
Yeah it has negatives and positives for you - as like you say with nothing much on the market it may well stimulate more into moving and something you want comes available.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1529 on: March 8, 2021, 05:25:37 pm »
My 24 year old lad and his girlfriend have had there mortgage offer confirmed today after seeing a property in a decent part of Liverpool , all seems to have gone surprisingly easy and the fact they were first time buyers actually helped as they had no chain .

Theyve done well saving up a deposit considering they were both at uni until 2.5 years ago and when I thought about it there circumstances arent too much different to when I bought my first home in 1991 .

We bought a new build semi and after our 1% first time buyer discount are mortgage was around £480 per month interest only at a rate of 13% with an additional £75 a month endowment .

They will now pay around £760 for a repayment  with a five year fixed rate of 3.5 % so considering its 30 years apart its not a massive difference .
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1530 on: March 9, 2021, 12:29:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March  8, 2021, 05:25:37 pm
My 24 year old lad and his girlfriend have had there mortgage offer confirmed today after seeing a property in a decent part of Liverpool , all seems to have gone surprisingly easy and the fact they were first time buyers actually helped as they had no chain .

Theyve done well saving up a deposit considering they were both at uni until 2.5 years ago and when I thought about it there circumstances arent too much different to when I bought my first home in 1991 .

We bought a new build semi and after our 1% first time buyer discount are mortgage was around £480 per month interest only at a rate of 13% with an additional £75 a month endowment .

They will now pay around £760 for a repayment  with a five year fixed rate of 3.5 % so considering its 30 years apart its not a massive difference .
Did you claim back on that endowment?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1531 on: March 9, 2021, 01:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on March  9, 2021, 12:29:08 pm
Did you claim back on that endowment?

Moved in 1999 to a new house and stopped the endowment then just as the claims for it were starting so didnt really bother as the returns for a few years we had it were not bad as it was just before historically low rates kicked in
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1532 on: March 9, 2021, 02:15:20 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March  9, 2021, 01:49:46 pm
Moved in 1999 to a new house and stopped the endowment then just as the claims for it were starting so didnt really bother as the returns for a few years we had it were not bad as it was just before historically low rates kicked in
Always think it's mad what my Ma says she paid on the mortgage in the 90s % wise, as well as the interest she was getting on savings. Both mad. Now you can barely get half a percent on savings and my mortgage for example is currently 2.1%.

Have no idea whether myself and partner will be able to get a favourable rate when we do finally sit down for that mortgage in principle - I've hopefully proven I'm not much of a risk having been paying my own mortgage without issue for 3 years now and have a good credit rating.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1533 on: March 9, 2021, 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March  9, 2021, 01:49:46 pm
Moved in 1999 to a new house and stopped the endowment then just as the claims for it were starting so didnt really bother as the returns for a few years we had it were not bad as it was just before historically low rates kicked in
I think I claimed back 8-9 years worth about 4-5 years after I'd sold my place.  Got a nice £8k out of it.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1534 on: March 9, 2021, 05:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 02:15:20 pm
Always think it's mad what my Ma says she paid on the mortgage in the 90s % wise, as well as the interest she was getting on savings. Both mad. Now you can barely get half a percent on savings and my mortgage for example is currently 2.1%.

Have no idea whether myself and partner will be able to get a favourable rate when we do finally sit down for that mortgage in principle - I've hopefully proven I'm not much of a risk having been paying my own mortgage without issue for 3 years now and have a good credit rating.

Its not so much the risk if youve paid with no issues , its the loan to value that will get you the best deal
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March  9, 2021, 05:48:07 pm
Its not so much the risk if youve paid with no issues , its the loan to value that will get you the best deal
Yeah thats what Ive largely been generating my workings off. I think well probably have 15% - 18% or so. Id potentially stay where we are to save longer, but weve massively outgrown the space, and not having a drive on a tight terraced road (along with nobhead neighbours) has made it a bit tiresome living here.

It was great when I moved in on my own in my mid 20s, but its definitely time for something more now.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm »
Eeek!  We move a week on Monday 😱
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,640
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm
Eeek!  We move a week on Monday 😱

Congrats!!  :wellin :wellin
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm
Eeek!  We move a week on Monday 😱

Congrats! Did you find a place in Scotland?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 12:23:18 pm »
Thank you folks and no we're not going to Scotland, we're moving to Anglesey.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 12:27:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm
Eeek!  We move a week on Monday 😱

:thumbup

Good time to move before the hoardes descend on Wales and the A55 gets gridlocked
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,150
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:23:18 pm
Thank you folks and no we're not going to Scotland, we're moving to Anglesey.

Wow, that got real soon! Good luck! Anglesey is nice and much closer to the match than Scotland :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 12:36:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:27:51 pm
:thumbup

Good time to move before the hoardes descend on Wales and the A55 gets gridlocked

Yeah we've got a couple of weeks to find our feet and get our bearings mate.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 12:41:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:36:00 pm
Wow, that got real soon! Good luck! Anglesey is nice and much closer to the match than Scotland :D

We found out this morning so now it's all systems go sorting out valuations to sell ours, removals companies and contacting companies to close accounts.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 08:27:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm
Eeek!  We move a week on Monday 😱

Believe me when I tell you you're the object of many an envious glance.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:27:58 am
Believe me when I tell you you're the object of many an envious glance.

Thank you.

Has your daughter not found anything yet? 

You know we've been looking since before Christmas and not really had any restrictions on where we've looked either yet it's taken 3mths to find somewhere.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 12:28:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:59:29 am
Thank you.

Has your daughter not found anything yet? 

You know we've been looking since before Christmas and not really had any restrictions on where we've looked either yet it's taken 3mths to find somewhere.

They had a viewing a couple of weeks back but we haven't heard from her so I'm assuming the flat was either too small or snapped up by someone else.

They've got another five months before they have to be out and their landlady's told them they can stay longer if they really need to so there's no mad rush.

I think they'd just like to get something sorted before it reaches a stage where they feel like they're running out of time.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 03:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:28:54 pm
They had a viewing a couple of weeks back but we haven't heard from her so I'm assuming the flat was either too small or snapped up by someone else.

They've got another five months before they have to be out and their landlady's told them they can stay longer if they really need to so there's no mad rush.

I think they'd just like to get something sorted before it reaches a stage where they feel like they're running out of time.

That's at least reassuring from the landlady but still doesn't make it any easier finding somewhere that's right.  We genuinely had no idea how hard it is finding a rental property, let alone securing one.

We've had estate agents round today to do valuations and been surprised at how much everything's gone up so even at the lowest valuation it's £25/30k more than we thought. 

It seems all my hard work decorating, clearing up outside and the money we've spent has paid dividends.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:21:21 pm
That's at least reassuring from the landlady but still doesn't make it any easier finding somewhere that's right.  We genuinely had no idea how hard it is finding a rental property, let alone securing one.

We've had estate agents round today to do valuations and been surprised at how much everything's gone up so even at the lowest valuation it's £25/30k more than we thought. 

It seems all my hard work decorating, clearing up outside and the money we've spent has paid dividends.
That's good to hear. You'd be surprised how much decent, easily doable decoration can up the value of a house, even if it wouldn't cost anywhere near that to actually do yourself or get someone to do. There's two almost identical houses near me, £12k difference in value - one is freshly painted and decorated in neutral colours, the other is perfectly fine but decorated a bit quirkily to the individuals' taste, but nothing different carpet and a paint job wouldn't sort. And yet, big difference in valuation.

Hope you get a bidding war on your house Deb!
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:21:21 pm
That's at least reassuring from the landlady but still doesn't make it any easier finding somewhere that's right.  We genuinely had no idea how hard it is finding a rental property, let alone securing one.

We've had estate agents round today to do valuations and been surprised at how much everything's gone up so even at the lowest valuation it's £25/30k more than we thought. 

It seems all my hard work decorating, clearing up outside and the money we've spent has paid dividends.

There are seven flats available to rent in their area at the moment,three look like they might be suitable(and affordable)and one of them is the flat they missed out on last month.

Trouble is a lot of agents are keeping weird hours now and not responding to calls or emails.


Yeah,house prices have gone daft.I was surprised how much ours was valued at a couple of years ago.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:38:10 pm
That's good to hear. You'd be surprised how much decent, easily doable decoration can up the value of a house, even if it wouldn't cost anywhere near that to actually do yourself or get someone to do. There's two almost identical houses near me, £12k difference in value - one is freshly painted and decorated in neutral colours, the other is perfectly fine but decorated a bit quirkily to the individuals' taste, but nothing different carpet and a paint job wouldn't sort. And yet, big difference in valuation.

Hope you get a bidding war on your house Deb!

Yeah we've probably spent about £3.5k upgrading carpets, light fittings, internal doors and handles as well as having sills, lintels, copings and the garage painted plus had the attic bedroom plastered and decorated so to have it described as immaculate was quite rewarding.

Not bothered about a bidding war but as there's only 2 other 2/3 bed terraced houses on the market in the area, there should be plenty of takers.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 06:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 03:59:08 pm
There are seven flats available to rent in their area at the moment,three look like they might be suitable(and affordable)and one of them is the flat they missed out on last month.

Trouble is a lot of agents are keeping weird hours now and not responding to calls or emails.


Yeah,house prices have gone daft.I was surprised how much ours was valued at a couple of years ago.

That's encouraging at least, hopefully one of them is gettable.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:07:18 pm
That's encouraging at least, hopefully one of them is gettable.

Yep,fingers crossed.

She rang me earlier to tell me they've got a viewing booked for the 22nd,they've got first refusal so it's just a matter of whether or not it suits them.
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 07:39:19 pm »
Get the keys tomorrow :)
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:26:04 pm
Yep,fingers crossed.

She rang me earlier to tell me they've got a viewing booked for the 22nd,they've got first refusal so it's just a matter of whether or not it suits them.

That must be a weight off your shoulders, let's hope they like it and it suits what they want.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:39:19 pm
Get the keys tomorrow :)

Excellent!  I'd forgotten how exciting it is to move house, especially as we won't be working so it'll feel like a very long holiday.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 