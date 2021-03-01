Painful hearing about house prices rising to the ridiculous levels we're now suffering.



Can someone with better understanding of the situation fill me in a bit - is there any way (from a selfish perspective) that 5% mortgages are good for the market? It will stimulate sales for sure, but will it also mean that with a bigger pool of buyers competing for houses, that estate agents and sellers will seek to use it as an opportunity to drive prices up?



From a selfish perspective, it does worry me a bit. My partner has got her contract now with ahead of qualifying (she has passed everything and just waiting for confirmation in August, but we can get a mortgage now based off her offer of employment) so we can actually start looking. There's virtually nothing available at the moment, which we know will change, but whereas we've saved hard and made sacrifices to save up a 20% deposit, we will now suddenly be competing for homes with buyers who previously wouldn't have access to the portion of the market we're looking at - those with as little as 5%.



It probably is me looking at it selfishly and not seeing the benefit - it could motivate and strengthen the market and also make moves possible for people wanting to take the next step on the ladder. But after the shitshow of the SDLT holiday, I don't trust estate agents not to take advantage and ruin the intent of the scheme just as they did this year and last with the SDLT.