I know this is a fairly subjective one, but when some of you were house hunting, on top of the mortage savings you had put together say between yourself and your other half, how much extra savings did you feel necessary to account for the moving in process and getting it basically furnished and so on?I don't mean the extta fees for solicitors and surveyors, moreso trying to get a feel from a first time buyer's perspective of how tough it is once your mortgage savings go our of your account and you've gotten the keys and are waiting for payday with loads to do to make your new home your own etc?Also, happy new year folks!