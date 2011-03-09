« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 79966 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,175
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1200 on: November 21, 2019, 05:59:31 PM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November 21, 2019, 05:02:38 PM
The terms on a new build freehold can be quite severe ie doubling every ten years as well as already being around £250 a year , my house is £50 a year for the new build built in 2000 they have certainly been abused the last few years . Also they have you by the balls charges wise if you seek there permission for anything

Shite, robbing bastards. If RV is paying those kind of figures, then it is well worth it.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1201 on: November 21, 2019, 06:11:43 PM »
Luckily for me leaseholds are not a thing in Scotland.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1202 on: December 8, 2019, 04:25:11 PM »
Quote from: L8Craig on November  9, 2019, 06:10:52 PM
My mortgage deal is up at the end of the month and for the past couple of months my LTV has been 86%.
Due to some houses in the street being sold NatWest value our house a couple of grand more now and the LTV has gone to 85%.

Our new deal was meant to be £554 a month but itll drop to £524 now  ;D

Happened to me this month too, HSBC said "are you happy with a 130k valuation?"

Considering I bought it for 91k three years ago, yes ;D

In the below 50% LTV bracket now. Went for another three years fixed then might look to buy a bigger hoose.
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1203 on: December 9, 2019, 09:59:22 AM »
Quote from: Jake on December  8, 2019, 04:25:11 PM
Happened to me this month too, HSBC said "are you happy with a 130k valuation?"

Considering I bought it for 91k three years ago, yes ;D

In the below 50% LTV bracket now. Went for another three years fixed then might look to buy a bigger hoose.

Very nice that! I keep having grand ideas of an extension and the drive being done but I don't think it would add that much more to our value.
Our new deal is for 3 years and even though we have been here for only 2 years (first house) there are places close by where I'd like to move to when we have paid a bit more off/ saved a bit more.
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 952
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1204 on: December 10, 2019, 09:39:24 AM »
We will have capped our help to buy ISA in March. Been a struggle saving a bit more but we wasn't happy with any of the houses in a lower budget this time last year. Getting real again now
Logged

Online LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1205 on: December 10, 2019, 08:23:09 PM »
Finally opened a HTB isa just before the deadline closed! Shoved £1200 straight into it, got about 17k in savings too! Just need to find something now
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,175
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1206 on: December 10, 2019, 09:03:01 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on December 10, 2019, 08:23:09 PM
Finally opened a HTB isa just before the deadline closed! Shoved £1200 straight into it, got about 17k in savings too! Just need to find something now

Shame there is a lower age limit on these, we wanted to set two up, one for each son, they are only 11 and 9, so not allowed. We will open a lifetime ISA when each one hits 18 instead.

They've £23k and £21k respectively in premium bonds and win at least £25 most months, so they are getting a cracking return from them.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1207 on: December 11, 2019, 06:42:19 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 10, 2019, 09:03:01 PM
Shame there is a lower age limit on these, we wanted to set two up, one for each son, they are only 11 and 9, so not allowed. We will open a lifetime ISA when each one hits 18 instead.

They've £23k and £21k respectively in premium bonds and win at least £25 most months, so they are getting a cracking return from them.

I'm kicking myself for not opening one a lot sooner! The limit used to be deposit max £1400 in first month and up to £400 each month after
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 952
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1208 on: December 20, 2019, 08:07:19 AM »
Finally got that 10% we needed. Had a quick search on a few mortgage calculators (I know it's only a rough idea) but 10% compared to 5% is taking around £150 per month off the mortgage price. Just the 3 ISA transfers to go Jan-Mar and we'll be set. Going to start looking at the start of February I think
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,013
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1209 on: December 23, 2019, 11:10:52 AM »
Moving from the house I bought from my Mum today. Quite emotional as I grew up there.

A load of memorabilia in the loft. Found a packet of Players No6 with a drawing of a Cock on it from 1976.

Funny the things you find.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Phil M

  • RAWKs most prolific poster. (NB. Hit 50k posts and someone at the top didn't like it!) Currently the subject of a Rawk mod conspiracy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,979
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1210 on: December 31, 2019, 08:18:04 AM »
I know this is a fairly subjective one, but when some of you were house hunting, on top of the mortage savings you had put together say between yourself and your other half, how much extra savings did you feel necessary to account for the moving in process and getting it basically furnished and so on?

I don't mean the extta fees for solicitors and surveyors, moreso trying to get a feel from a first time buyer's perspective of how tough it is once your mortgage savings go our of your account and you've gotten the keys and are waiting for payday with loads to do to make your new home your own etc?

Also, happy new year folks! ;)
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1211 on: December 31, 2019, 08:33:02 AM »
Quote from: Phil M on December 31, 2019, 08:18:04 AM
I know this is a fairly subjective one, but when some of you were house hunting, on top of the mortage savings you had put together say between yourself and your other half, how much extra savings did you feel necessary to account for the moving in process and getting it basically furnished and so on?

I don't mean the extta fees for solicitors and surveyors, moreso trying to get a feel from a first time buyer's perspective of how tough it is once your mortgage savings go our of your account and you've gotten the keys and are waiting for payday with loads to do to make your new home your own etc?

Also, happy new year folks! ;)

Looking back at our most recent move, a lot of the basics we brought with us from our flat. But for the major stuff (Kitchen white goods, sofa, bed etc) was a mixture of a very good interest free credit card and the Help to buy ISA bonus. 

Gave us the space to get everything settled and set up before juggling the finances to pay it back over the course of the interest free period.

Also gives you the fallback in case of any unexpected surprises. We had to get a new boiler within a month of moving in which wasn't nice.
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1212 on: December 31, 2019, 10:11:14 AM »
Ive only had two mortgage payments taken but I can tell you I really am feeling the pinch. Buying things like sofa, fridge tables, chairs, washing machine, bed and so on really leaves you out of pocket unless you can find good deals and youre able to sacrifice on going out, shopping etc. I really wanted to go on a nice holiday this year but thats down the drain due to all this house stuff. Then as gazza mentioned, youll always tend to have something in the house you need to repair or just decorate/improve. So my advice is to be a bit of a mingebag (in a good way) and save up as much as you can early on.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • RAWKs most prolific poster. (NB. Hit 50k posts and someone at the top didn't like it!) Currently the subject of a Rawk mod conspiracy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,979
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1213 on: December 31, 2019, 11:06:17 AM »
Nice one fellas.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 01:26:03 AM »
Whats the process for most people when buying first house? do you find a house first then apply for mortgage or do you go for mortgage (in principle they are called if i'm correct?) to see how much you can afford?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 01:44:50 AM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 01:26:03 AM
Whats the process for most people when buying first house? do you find a house first then apply for mortgage or do you go for mortgage (in principle they are called if i'm correct?) to see how much you can afford?
I went to a (free) broker first to get an idea of what kind of mortgage I would be likely to get.

Numbers can vary a bit between lenders so if you are likely to be pushing ii on affordability, it might be better to get those numbers from a broker than just asking one individual lender

You can also check affordability calculators from some lenders online yourself.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 