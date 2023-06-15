« previous next »
Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

Peabee

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 15, 2023, 01:42:59 am
Don't worry, the Saudi's will get it right.

Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

BarryCrocker

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
June 15, 2023, 11:46:14 am
Quote from: Peabee on June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am
Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.

Can't blow a whistle without a head.
oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
June 16, 2023, 06:02:29 pm

'Rio Ferdinand rapped by advertising watchdog over Qatar World Cup post':-

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/rio-ferdinand-rapped-advertising-watchdog-27112382


'The ASA said it found the ad did not make clear upfront its commercial intent and as a result, concluded it was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication. The watchdog said it found the ad breached the code and upheld the complaint.

"The ad must not appear again in the form complained of," said the ASA.

"We told Qatar Tourism t/a Visit Qatar and Rio Ferdinand to ensure that their future ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications and the commercial intent was made clear, and that identifiers such as '#ad' were clearly and prominently displayed."'



and also brand Rio...



'These two things side by side today. All very normal these days. Former Man United captain cheering on nation state takeover of British cultural asset while same nation state accused of mistreating workers at World Cup it hosted. Britain for sale.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1669333127968223233



^ the video can be seen here - https://twitter.com/StretfordPaddck/status/1669312898139672576

oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
June 16, 2023, 06:04:16 pm

'Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses':-

Hundreds of migrant workers hired as security guards for last years World Cup are still being denied justice for the abuses they suffered despite FIFA and the hosts Qatar being warned that they were especially vulnerable to exploitation and workers raising complaints and protesting about their treatment.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/06/qatar-hundreds-of-migrant-workers-employed-as-security-guards-at-fifa-world-cup-denied-justice-for-abuses





a snippet...


An investigation has found serious labour abuses occurred at the World Cup and were not properly addressed, even though Amnesty International issued a 70-page report in April 2022, which sounded the alarm about systematic and structural labour abuses across the private security sector in Qatar.

The World Cup organizers were well aware of the issues but failed to put in place adequate measures to protect workers and prevent predictable labour abuses at World Cup sites, even after workers raised these issues directly, said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty Internationals Head of Economic and Social Justice.

Its six months since the tournament concluded but FIFA and Qatar have yet to offer an effective and accessible scheme to enable abused workers to receive the justice and compensation they are owed. FIFA must now step in and offer immediate and meaningful remediation for the human rights abuses suffered by workers.
Tobelius

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
June 16, 2023, 07:03:36 pm
Very much appreciated you keeping us updated Jase,thanks mate!

Appalling how the Qatari treat the migrant workers,thousands died building the 'best ever' World Cup,loved ones left behind getting f all compensation,workers lodged in terrible conditions and paid very poorly when they are even paid while paid parrots like 'Becks' and Che Neville get millions gawking in awe of the spice markets for example.

Sometimes it feels there's little justice in the world when reading these stories,generally try to be a calm person in life these days but beginning to hope there really is an actual Hell so some of the responsible ones can go there.
oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Yesterday at 12:15:28 pm

No worries Tobelius, mate. I try and keep an eye out for articles on this - if nothing else to simply highlight that things won't have actually changed much at all for the workers there - despite all the empty promises, words, and gestures from FIFA, Qatar, and their hilariously expensive, yet oh so feeble, PR shills.



'World Cup security staff suffer in the silence of Qatars broken promises':-

Low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible now find themselves broke and homeless or even deported or imprisoned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/18/world-cup-security-staff-suffer-in-the-silence-of-qatars-broken-promises





a snippet...


'Six months on from that most memorable of World Cup finals, Shakir Ullah has been forgotten. Ullah, from Pakistan, spent the tournament employed as a security guard but has now been in jail in Qatar for almost five months. He was detained in late January as he tried to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages on behalf of hundreds of his co-workers. The men were deployed to guard key sites during the World Cup but were suddenly laid off in the days after the final, with about three months on their contracts.

The abrupt termination  in breach of Qatars labour law  left them homeless, jobless and in many cases, deep in debt. On that day, about 250 of them were detained and later deported. Ullah and two others were arrested and remain in prison. He has allegedly been sentenced to six months and fined 10,000 rials (£2,170); more than he made in the three months he worked at the World Cup. His appeal against the sentence was recently rejected. One source told the Observer that if he fails to pay the fine, his detention may be extended.

In Pakistans Swat Valley, Ullahs wife and five children are in a desperate state. A relative said: Shakirs family is in real trouble. His wife is worried at every step.

For years, Qatar and Fifa insisted things had changed for men such as Ullah and the hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible. The World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country and the region, they claimed.

Today, those promises sound empty and instead of outrage that these men were cheated and deported or imprisoned, there is only silence. Fifa, which earned $7.5bn in the four-year cycle up to the World Cup, has nothing to say, despite knowing about the case for months. The Qatari governments communications office, which usually provides a prompt and comprehensive reply, has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.'

classycarra

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Today at 12:23:13 am
Guardian should really be reaching out to John Barnes with some of this evidence and testimony, and asking him to comment.

I doubt he would, since they won't pay what he receives off Qatar, but it's important he knows who he's shilling for and that the situation isn't "streets ahead of where they were ten years ago - with improvements in housing, facilities and wages" as he claimed during his rounds of PR for the world cup
