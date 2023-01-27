Keep seeing a Visit Saudi advert on TV, they're certainly going for it in terms of brainwashing over here.



Wonder if any of the women players will speak out, there were some openly not happy at the men's WC being held there weren't there.



I expect some will have a thing or two to say about it. How many will probably depend on how prominent the sponsorship is, and on how much they're told to keep their mouths shut/concentrate on their preparation and performances. It will have been easier to speak out about Qatar because they weren't personally doing a job there. This time they will be at the tournament in question.The sponsorship hasn't actually been announced yet, so maybe the response after it is announced will give us a first glimpse at opinion in the room. I'll be surprised if FA's are briefing their players on what and what not to say as early as the moment at which the sponsorship goes officially public, so there could well be some unfiltered tweets. If not the sort that deep dive the issue here, then at least the snarky sort questioning why any woman would possibly want to visit Saudi Arabia.