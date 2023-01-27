Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 328178 times)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/27/soffe-family-reveal-six-year-battle-with-qatar-over-daughter-elizabeth-severe-injuries?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Irish family reveal six-year legal battle in Qatar over daughters severe injuries
Birmingham-based Soffe family still fighting for compensation after fire in Gulf state left Elizabeth with life-threatening burns
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
The Athletic/Ornstein is reporting that Visit Saudi (the country's tourist board) are sponsoring this year's women's World Cup. It's such a mind blowing mismatch that it's actually funny, in a way that's not remotely funny at all.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1619973690891931650
https://theathletic.com/4135097/2023/01/30/ornstein-porro-spurs-chelsea-world-cup-fernandez
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: kellan on January 30, 2023, 10:43:03 am
The Athletic/Ornstein is reporting that Visit Saudi (the country's tourist board) are sponsoring this year's women's World Cup. It's such a mind blowing mismatch that it's actually funny, in a way that's not remotely funny at all.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1619973690891931650
https://theathletic.com/4135097/2023/01/30/ornstein-porro-spurs-chelsea-world-cup-fernandez

Football selling it's soul entirely, sadly I'm not surprised from the moment they allowed Qatar to host the World Cup it was only a matter of time before the Saudi's too would be "rewarded."  It's just beyond sick, but the decisions sums up those who lead the game.  :butt
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: kellan on January 30, 2023, 10:43:03 am
The Athletic/Ornstein is reporting that Visit Saudi (the country's tourist board) are sponsoring this year's women's World Cup. It's such a mind blowing mismatch that it's actually funny, in a way that's not remotely funny at all.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1619973690891931650
https://theathletic.com/4135097/2023/01/30/ornstein-porro-spurs-chelsea-world-cup-fernandez

Keep seeing a Visit Saudi advert on TV, they're certainly going for it in terms of brainwashing over here.

Wonder if any of the women players will speak out, there were some openly not happy at the men's WC being held there weren't there.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 30, 2023, 04:27:13 pm
Keep seeing a Visit Saudi advert on TV, they're certainly going for it in terms of brainwashing over here.

Wonder if any of the women players will speak out, there were some openly not happy at the men's WC being held there weren't there.
I expect some will have a thing or two to say about it. How many will probably depend on how prominent the sponsorship is, and on how much they're told to keep their mouths shut/concentrate on their preparation and performances. It will have been easier to speak out about Qatar because they weren't personally doing a job there. This time they will be at the tournament in question.

The sponsorship hasn't actually been announced yet, so maybe the response after it is announced will give us a first glimpse at opinion in the room. I'll be surprised if FA's are briefing their players on what and what not to say as early as the moment at which the sponsorship goes officially public, so there could well be some unfiltered tweets. If not the sort that deep dive the issue here, then at least the snarky sort questioning why any woman would possibly want to visit Saudi Arabia.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 30, 2023, 04:27:13 pm
Keep seeing a Visit Saudi advert on TV, they're certainly going for it in terms of brainwashing over here.

Wonder if any of the women players will speak out, there were some openly not happy at the men's WC being held there weren't there.

Qatar, you mean? :)
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 30, 2023, 06:00:28 pm
Qatar, you mean? :)

Oh yeah, replied quickly at work and got my sportswashing nations confused.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 30, 2023, 04:27:13 pm
Keep seeing a Visit Saudi advert on TV, they're certainly going for it in terms of brainwashing over here.

Wonder if any of the women players will speak out, there were some openly not happy at the men's WC being held there weren't there.

 ;D Everything goes now,we live in an upside down bizarro world.

PIF was deemed fit and proper for example even after the PIF chairman had allegedly sent a 15 man hit squad (including 7 of his bodyguards) to a foreign country to kill and dismember a journalist.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
'Saudi Arabia to sponsor Womens World Cup and tighten ties with Fifa':-

Tourist authority joins international brands on list
World Cup starts on 20 July at Eden Park, Auckland

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/31/womens-world-cup-football-sponsored-visit-saudi-arabia


a snippet...


'Saudi Arabias tourist authority is to sponsor footballs Womens World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year, despite the countrys history of oppression of womens rights.

Fifa is expected to confirm that Visit Saudi will join international brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa in attaching its name to the 32-team tournament that will kick off in front of an expected 50,000 supporters at Aucklands Eden Park on 20 July.

The deal has been agreed under Fifas new commercial partnership structure dedicated to developing revenues specifically for the womens game, with funds generated from the World Cup going back into the sport. There will be some scepticism over the suitability of the arrangement, owing to repression of womens freedoms in the Gulf state.'


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Saw Messi on a Visit Saudi advert last night. Is there anyone these already mega rich won't take money from?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on January 31, 2023, 02:13:17 pm
Saw Messi on a Visit Saudi advert last night. Is there anyone these already mega rich won't take money from?

By the way, what was wrong with his face? looked like he'd hit the Botox
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 31, 2023, 02:23:45 pm
By the way, what was wrong with his face? looked like he'd hit the Botox

Saudi blood boys do wonders for your skin.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
The FA's of Australia and New Zealand have written to FIFA over the Saudi sponsorship - neither were even consulted.

https://theathletic.com/4145636/2023/02/01/women-world-cup-australia-new-zealand/
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Next year's Women's WC to be sponsored by Vist Saudi? Really? That's just openly taking the fucking puss  :no


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64484441
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 03:35:17 pm
Next year's Women's WC to be sponsored by Vist Saudi? Really? That's just openly taking the fucking puss  :no


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64484441
Football is dead to me, all of it, I can't fucking stand what it is now.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 03:35:17 pm
Next year's Women's WC to be sponsored by Vist Saudi? Really? That's just openly taking the fucking puss  :no


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64484441

Anyone who spends anything on football now, is an absolute mug.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
£212bn and I bet you've forgotten it already
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2023, 05:21:15 pm
Football is dead to me, all of it, I can't fucking stand what it is now.


Come and be an LFC fan, whilst it lasts. Refugees always need somewhere to go.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 03:35:17 pm
Next year's Women's WC to be sponsored by Vist Saudi? Really? That's just openly taking the fucking puss  :no


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64484441

A good thread by Ali Walker. If they succussed the '30 WC is theirs  :butt

https://mobile.twitter.com/AliWalker24/status/1623278636915646465


Quote
The secret Saudi plan to buy the World Cup
Crown Prince MBS privately promised to pay for all Greeces infrastructure, in exchange for Athens signing up to the joint 2030 bid.

Saudi Arabia offered to pay for new sports stadiums in Greece and Egypt if they agreed to team up with the oil-rich Gulf heavyweight in a joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup, POLITICO can reveal.

In exchange, the Saudis would get to stage three-quarters of all the matches, under the proposed deal....

Read more
https://www.politico.eu/article/qatar-fifa-world-cup-the-secret-saudi-plan-to-buy-the-cup/
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
This Saudi thing definitely isn't going away.......

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64579257

Alex Morgan speaks out and makes some excellent points. US Soccer is far from impressed too.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2023, 05:21:15 pm
Football is dead to me, all of it, I can't fucking stand what it is now.

Unfortunately pal you are one of the good ones who puts his moral compass before love of your club or the sport. I was convinced the day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea football would be dead on it's knees within a generation and here we are a short what 15 years later and the game is already destroyed. It's horrible what they've done.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:02:07 pm
This Saudi thing definitely isn't going away.......

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64579257

Alex Morgan speaks out and makes some excellent points. US Soccer is far from impressed too.
Absolutely disgusting, It is getting worse by the day.

The FA, Premier League, UEFA, FIFA and all the rest of them are corrupt greedy c*nts who don't give a toss about football nor football supporters.
