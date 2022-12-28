From 12th December...':-FIFA is still failing to fulfil its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today.'Since June, following a coalition of organizations call for remedy for migrant workers, FIFA indicated in a series of communications that it was committed to identifying ways to compensate migrant workers who faced deaths, injuries, and rampant wage theft, and to support an independent migrant workers centre, as part of a legacy programme. But on the eve of the tournament, FIFA failed to release any plan to do so and instead announced a new Legacy Fund that currently includes no provision for workers compensation. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, also made misleading comments that workers can simply access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when this mechanism is in fact not set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft.With the World Cup 2022 entering its final week, the organizations have called on FIFA to use the Legacy Fund to finance compensation for workers and the families of those who died.FIFAs egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible, said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch. FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages.In the months before the World Cup 2022 opened, FIFA indicated in a series of statements and briefings that they planned to compensate workers. This included a series of public statements indicating that FIFA was open to compensating migrant workers and supporting an independent migrant workers centre. At the October 13 Council of Europe hearing on labour rights in Qatar, FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell stated that compensation is certainly something that were interested in progressing, and that Its important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed. FIFA has also previously assured the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Workers Rights in Qatar that they are looking into compensation mechanisms.'but then FIFA start to walk back on the above statements...'On the eve of the tournament, on November 19, FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded to calls to ensure remedy for workers by contending that the Qatar Labour Ministrys Workers Support and Insurance Fund, would take care of compensation. He invited anyone believing they were owed compensation simply to contact the relevant authorities to seek due recompense.The Workers Support and Insurance Fund, operationalized in 2020, has been used to compensate workers for wage theft after employers failed to pay out following labour court rulings in workers favour. But the fund is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft in the decade before it was operationalized.Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced US$350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. In addition, research has also shown that victims access to existing compensation mechanisms is rife with obstacles, payments are capped, and that it is nearly impossible for workers or families to apply after they have returned to their home countries.The biggest obstacle is that in a large majority of deaths of migrant workers in Qatar, families are not eligible for compensation as authorities attributed them to natural causes or cardiac arrest without proper investigation into the underlying cause of death. Under Qatars Labour Law, only deaths and injuries attributed to work related causes require employers to pay compensation.At the same press conference, FIFA also announced it would establish the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, to be used on education projects in developing countries. Although the size of the fund is not yet known, previous legacy funds have been set at $100 million. However, the announcement makes no reference to using the fund to finance remedy for migrant workers who suffered abuses to make the World Cup 2022 possible, nor to support an independent migrant workers centre as called for by trade unions.'