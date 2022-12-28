'As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
' - from 18th December:-https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/18/africa/migrant-workers-plight-qatar-intl-cmd/index.htmla snippet...
'Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup.
Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing from the extreme heat, which can get as high as 120 degrees. He suspects that person could have been dehydrated because of limited water breaks offered to workers.
He added: I saw the supervisor call another Kenyan a lazy Black monkey. Then when the Kenyan asked him: Why are you calling me a Black monkey? the supervisor slapped him, Barasa, who worked on the Lusail stadium, told CNN.
His account echoes those of other foreign workers, mostly from South Asia and Africa, whove played a significant role in preparing the country for the World Cup.'
'complaints from workers currently in Qatar continue, according to a campaigner for migrants rights based in Kenya, who says he receives thousands of messages from workers based in the Gulf region.
Geoffrey Owino, 40, says he worked as a safety officer in the country from 2018 until this past June, when Qatari authorities deported him.
He campaigned for migrants rights when he was there and continues to do so today.
Many of the complaints he receives range from withheld wages to physical assault, Owino told CNN.
Owino says he experienced firsthand the abuses that some migrant workers face when he worked in Qatar.
In his first week in 2018, he says he was pressured to sign an employment contract he had not read. He initially refused but eventually signed after thinking about the recruitment fee of $1,500 he had paid to an agent in Kenya to secure a job that promised $400 a month.
When he got there, he says he was only paid $200 a month and lived with seven other people in a room.
CNN has contacted the Qatari government for comment on migrant working conditions in the country, as well as Owinos claims but a Qatari government official previously told CNN that any claims workers were being jailed or deported without explanation were false.'
'Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan migrant rights defender and former security guard in Qatar who tried to expose the working and living conditions endured by migrants.
He describes conditions in the metro station Abbas was directing fans to as appalling for migrant workers.
Bidali says Qatari authorities placed him in solitary confinement in 2021 after he campaigned for better conditions for migrant workers on social media.
The Qatari government charged him for allegedly taking money from foreign agents for his work with international NGOs and accused him of spreading disinformation online
After organizations like Amnesty International campaigned for his release, he was eventually freed. The traumatic ordeal prompted him to leave Qatar, he said.
Bidali says he worries about the fate of the workers in Qatar once the World Cup is over and the attention goes away. He fears the rights of workers will be limited without any accountability.
As we speak, we still have people not getting paid, people are still living in cramped conditions, we have people still facing physical, verbal, sexual assault, discrimination, long working hours, and horrible working conditions, Bidali said.'a 4 minute video here
- https://twitter.com/LarryMadowo/status/1602255536539443200