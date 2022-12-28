Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 316553 times)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6440 on: December 28, 2022, 10:26:59 pm »

a few more articles from the end of the World Cup - to over the Christmas period...



'Death and dishonesty: Stories of two workers who built the World Cup stadiums in Qatar':-

www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/12/02/1140260086/the-world-cup-has-taken-a-toll-on-the-migrant-workers-who-made-it-possible - a 3 minute listen


a snippet...


'At dusk, as neighborhood children toss a ball around in park lined with palm trees on the outskirts of Mumbai, Ashwini Kumar looks on from a bench nearby.

Watching them shout and cheer about their favorite soccer superstars  Ronaldo! Messi!  is painful for him. It reminds him of his big brother.

"We used to play soccer together almost every evening when we were kids, in a park just like this one," Kumar, 24, recalls. "We played and played until it was so dark you couldn't see the ball!"

As they grew up, Vinod's love of soccer grew. He even won some local tournaments. So he was thrilled, his brother recalls, when he got a job three years ago to work in Qatar, building stadiums that would one day host the 2022 World Cup.

But Vinod never came home. He's one of what Qatari authorities say is hundreds  and human rights investigators say is thousands  of World Cup workers who died there.'




^ 'Ashwini Kumar, 24, shows a photo on his phone of his brother Vinod, who died in October 2020 in Qatar, where he was one of the many migrant workers building World Cup stadiums. His family has heard conflicting stories about the cause of death  from a workplace accident to suicide.'

.
.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6441 on: December 28, 2022, 10:30:44 pm »

'World Cup 2022 migrant worker diaries: We have not been treated like humans':-

Welcome to the final edition of The Athletics Alternative World Cup Diary, which provided a voice to migrant workers throughout the tournament.

https://theathletic.com/4027698/2022/12/23/world-cup-2022-migrant-worker-diary-2


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/Ze5kw


a snippet...


'Karun and Jagat are Nepalese and have been working in Qatar for a number of years. Joseph and Victor are Kenyans and are new to the country. This week, they are also joined by Faith, who has worked as a waitress in Doha throughout the tournament.

All are using false names to protect their identity.

Remember: this World Cup would not exist without migrant labour. Foreign workers, making up some 90 per cent of Qatars population, have built seven new stadiums and refurbished another, laid miles of roads and put up dozens of accommodation blocks. The deaths of thousands of these workers remain unexplained.

In this edition, Karun and Jagat describe their anger at the treatment of migrant workers, Joseph worries about termination notices, Faith watches the game at work, while Victor chases the tip he was promised.

This is their story, in their voice.'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6442 on: December 28, 2022, 10:40:49 pm »

'As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup' - from 18th December:-

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/18/africa/migrant-workers-plight-qatar-intl-cmd/index.html


a snippet...


'Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup.

Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing from the extreme heat, which can get as high as 120 degrees. He suspects that person could have been dehydrated because of limited water breaks offered to workers.

He added: I saw the supervisor call another Kenyan a lazy Black monkey. Then when the Kenyan asked him: Why are you calling me a Black monkey? the supervisor slapped him, Barasa, who worked on the Lusail stadium, told CNN.

His account echoes those of other foreign workers, mostly from South Asia and Africa, whove played a significant role in preparing the country for the World Cup.'

&

'complaints from workers currently in Qatar continue, according to a campaigner for migrants rights based in Kenya, who says he receives thousands of messages from workers based in the Gulf region.

Geoffrey Owino, 40, says he worked as a safety officer in the country from 2018 until this past June, when Qatari authorities deported him.

He campaigned for migrants rights when he was there and continues to do so today.

Many of the complaints he receives range from withheld wages to physical assault, Owino told CNN.

Owino says he experienced firsthand the abuses that some migrant workers face when he worked in Qatar.

In his first week in 2018, he says he was pressured to sign an employment contract he had not read. He initially refused but eventually signed after thinking about the recruitment fee of $1,500 he had paid to an agent in Kenya to secure a job that promised $400 a month.

When he got there, he says he was only paid $200 a month and lived with seven other people in a room.

CNN has contacted the Qatari government for comment on migrant working conditions in the country, as well as Owinos claims but a Qatari government official previously told CNN that any claims workers were being jailed or deported without explanation were false.'

&

'Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan migrant rights defender and former security guard in Qatar who tried to expose the working and living conditions endured by migrants.

He describes conditions in the metro station Abbas was directing fans to as appalling for migrant workers.

Bidali says Qatari authorities placed him in solitary confinement in 2021 after he campaigned for better conditions for migrant workers on social media.

The Qatari government charged him for allegedly taking money from foreign agents for his work with international NGOs and accused him of spreading disinformation online

After organizations like Amnesty International campaigned for his release, he was eventually freed. The traumatic ordeal prompted him to leave Qatar, he said.

Bidali says he worries about the fate of the workers in Qatar once the World Cup is over and the attention goes away. He fears the rights of workers will be limited without any accountability.

As we speak, we still have people not getting paid, people are still living in cramped conditions, we have people still facing physical, verbal, sexual assault, discrimination, long working hours, and horrible working conditions, Bidali said.'


a 4 minute video here - https://twitter.com/LarryMadowo/status/1602255536539443200


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6443 on: December 28, 2022, 10:50:52 pm »

'Has Qatars Sportswashing Strategy Worked?'

Despite mounting criticism over its human rights record, Qatar has simultaneously signed numerous energy, defence, and business deals that were at least in part galvanised by the World Cup.

www.statecraft.co.in/article/has-qatar-s-sportswashing-strategy-worked


a snippet...


'In addition, Qatar reportedly spent millions bribing FIFA officials to secure hosting rights for 2022, wherein even governments colluded with the Gulf country in return for political favours. For example, the Thai government allegedly agreed to give its vote to Qatar in return for an energy deal. The French government reportedly promised to give its vote to Qatar if the country invested in Pariss cash-strapped football club Paris Saint-Germain. More recently, the European Union has been caught in a corruption scandal after several European Parliament members were arrested for receiving bribes from Qatari officials to tone down the blocs criticism of Doha.

Furthermore, the US signed a multibillion-dollar defence deal with Qatar as Washington and its Gulf allies seek to contain attacks by Irans proxies. Germany agreed to a deal to receive natural gas from Qatar for 15 years to compensate for its reduction of energy imports from Russia. Similarly, Qatar signed a $60 billion deal to supply natural gas to China for 27 years.

Qatars global image has been further boosted by the fact that investors and football fans from across the world have flocked to the country in record numbers. In fact, FIFA earned a record $7.5 billion in investments and commercial deals linked to the World Cup, almost $1 billion more than the previous tournament. This years World Cup saw an attendance of 2.45 million spectators, the highest in the tournaments history.

Some have said this can be attributed to Qatars aggressive public relations strategy. However, it is not as though the Qatari governments disregard for human rights has gone unnoticed, both among the people and in the media. In essence, this world cup has merely provided yet more evidence of the fact that, when push comes to shove, realism takes precedence over liberal values, even for the self-proclaimed arbiters and protectors of these rights and freedoms.

At the same time, it shows how authoritarian regimes can use mega-sporting events to accrue greater international legitimacy. Qatar is by no means the first autocratic government to have indulged in sportswashing.

For instance, Nazi Germany successfully hosted the 1936 Summer Olympics despite massacring millions of Jews and other minorities. Similarly, the Argentinian military dictatorship hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1978 despite committing mass atrocities against activists. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and this years Winter Olympics in China are other examples where sportswashing has worked.'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6444 on: December 28, 2022, 11:06:33 pm »

'In Building This World Cup, They Fulfilled the Beauty of Qatar. But There Is No Happiness For Us.':-

Before Messi and Mbappe and the lavish hotel shaped like two crossed swords, there were waves and waves of migrant workers. As the World Cup is settled, remember their story.

www.si.com/soccer/2022/12/16/world-cup-qatar-migrant-workers-daily-cover


a snippet...


'He will see the stadium he toiled to construct as a laborer, despite wicked temperatures and abusive bosses. He will see the very thing he imagined in the three years he spent struggling: his soccer hero, Messi, starring in a space that Adhikari helped shape with his own hands, all while 80,000-plus fans scream and billions watch on TV. Him! The kid with so little, who long ago listened to soccer broadcasts on an old radio and dared to envision another life.

Adhikari used to dream about this moment, about sitting in the crowd. As an adult, he grew to see this was impossible, that the years he spent laboring in Qatar were in service of someone elses dream. He worked because he believed he had no other choice.

Adhikari comes from the eastern part of Nepal, where work is scarce, resources scarcer. His small village in the Khotang district is remote, hills everywhere, which further limited the options for him and his extended family of 14. The family took out a loan500,000 Indian rupees, or just over $6,000, plus interestthat they had no means of paying back. Someone floated the idea of Adhikari working security in Malaysia, 2,000 miles away, but the gig never materialized.

Adhikari first sought employment in Qatar in 2018. He slept in decrepit housing, and months flew by without a paycheck, so he went homebut he found the situation even more desperate, and he returned to Qatar. Again, to laboring. This time, he says, a recruiter promised a better employerHamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co., owned by the Qatari royal familywith free housing, actual breaks and humane conditions, plus 900 riyals (roughly $240) per month. Adhikari, with no other options, knew he would accept even before he heard the terms.

He passed a physical fitness test that mainly involved carrying loads across a variety of distances. Then he secured another loan (with an interest rate of 64% in Year 1) to cover migration costs, building his debt to nearly $8,500, altogether. His familys survival depended entirely on his ability to earn.

But the conditions, he soon found, werent better. The water offered at the job was typically 90% ice, 10% water, not enough for everyone to slurp. Adhikari shared a room with four workers and a floor with 80, which meant long lines for just 10 toilets and 10 showers. The air conditioners worked only occasionally. And when workers complained to their bosses about any of this, Adhikari says, they were told they were welcome to leave with their mountains of debt. (HBK Contracting did not respond to Sports Illustrated for comment.)'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6445 on: December 28, 2022, 11:11:36 pm »

'🔶 The auction of our matchworn #WorldCup shirts raised 325.000! The proceeds will contribute to improving the situation of migrant workers in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/OnsOranje/status/1604775382036668421


more info here - www.knvb.nl/nieuws/oranje/nederlands-elftal/67131/oranjeshirts-brengen-380-duizend-euro-op (right click on the page and select 'translate to English')
.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6446 on: December 28, 2022, 11:18:28 pm »

For the Aussies...


'Many of us felt conflicted watching the World Cup, given thousands of migrant workers died building the infrastructure in Qatar. I designed a shirt and $10 from every sale goes directly to those grieving families. Get yours at http://fmc.studio' - https://twitter.com/twhittyer/status/1604593578080374784

www.fmc.studio & https://footballmusicculture.dasautomat.com







^ Some decent looking t-shirts there - especially that 'FIFA Soul Trader' one.

.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6447 on: December 28, 2022, 11:23:37 pm »

'Healing begins at home':-

A thorough investigation is required to find the actual causes of the deaths of migrant workers in Qatar.

https://kathmandupost.com/columns/2022/12/25/healing-begins-at-home


a snippet...


'Unfortunately, Nepal has entirely failed to make foreign employment safe and systematic. The innocent Nepali workers migrating abroad seeking jobs are deceived and exploited by their money lenders, manpower agents, recruitment agencies, training institutions and employers. The problems they generally face in the destination countries are: Unavailability of promised profession and salaries, non-issuance of workers' identity cards, uneasy access to health care, delayed payment of wages, non-payment of overtime allowance, poor working conditions, poor living conditions, unavailability of gratuities, leave salaries, return tickets and exit permits. Their per capita remittance is the lowest of all the migrant workers in the destination countries. In contrast, their death rate is the highest, as over 95 percent of the migrant workers from Nepal are employed in blue-collar jobs. No wonder we receive, on an average per day, three corpses of Nepali migrant workers at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Usually, two of the three spouses of dead workers are not even entitled to any compensation from their employer institutions or insurance companies for the occurrence of their deaths.

The main causes of such deaths, having been reported superficially for two and a half decades, are sudden cardiac arrest (45 percent), followed by road & traffic Accident (20 percent), workplace accidents (15 percent), suicide (10 percent) and other diseases (10 percent). It is curious how the young migrant workers who have already submitted to the Department of Foreign Employment, Nepal, their wellness certificates to obtain work permits and the Immigration Departments of Destination countries their wellness certificates after getting their health re-examined in their respective destination countries to obtain the resident permits, die of sudden cardiac arrest and other diseases just within the two years of their contract period. A careful and thorough medical investigation is required to determine the actual causes of such deaths and suggest preventive measures.

Since the dependents of migrant workers dying of sudden cardiac arrest, other diseases and suicide are not entitled to compensation from their employer institutions or insurance companies; they are bound to face financial difficulties. It is a matter of grave concern for the sending country's government, the destination countries' governments, and the International Labour Organization's authorities. All of them must form a joint medical investigation team to conduct a careful, thorough investigation into such an enormous number of unexpected deaths without further delay. Also, the destination countries' sponsors should be made mandatory to have their migrant workers' full-time insurance instead of their just working hours insurance, as they are bound not only to work at their working sites but also to live in their accommodations during their off-hours irrespective of their conditions.'


^ by Surya Nath Mishra, has served as Nepals ambassador to Qatar.



.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6448 on: December 28, 2022, 11:30:58 pm »

'Will life get better for Qatars migrant workers now the World Cup is over?':-

With the World Cup over, the migrant workers who made it possible are asking: where next?

www.opendemocracy.net/en/beyond-trafficking-and-slavery/does-life-get-better-for-qatars-migrant-workers-once-the-world-cup-ends


'For nearly 12 years now, the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has shone a spotlight on the use and abuse of migrant workers in the global economy today. Hundreds of thousands of workers went into debt paying recruiters for a job placement; many were never paid what they were promised; and thousands returned only after they had died. Now the spectacle is nearly done. The pain, so well reported on, is nearly over.

So, for those migrant workers who survived, a question: where to next?'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 am »

From 12th December...


'FIFA misleading world on remedy for migrant workers':-

FIFA is still failing to fulfil its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/12/fifa-misleading-world-on-remedy-for-migrant-workers


'Since June, following a coalition of organizations call for remedy for migrant workers, FIFA indicated in a series of communications that it was committed to identifying ways to compensate migrant workers who faced deaths, injuries, and rampant wage theft, and to support an independent migrant workers centre, as part of a legacy programme. But on the eve of the tournament, FIFA failed to release any plan to do so and instead announced a new Legacy Fund that currently includes no provision for workers compensation. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, also made misleading comments that workers can simply access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when this mechanism is in fact not set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft.

With the World Cup 2022 entering its final week, the organizations have called on FIFA to use the Legacy Fund to finance compensation for workers and the families of those who died.

FIFAs egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible, said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch. FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages.

In the months before the World Cup 2022 opened, FIFA indicated in a series of statements and briefings that they planned to compensate workers. This included a series of public statements indicating that FIFA was open to compensating migrant workers and supporting an independent migrant workers centre. At the October 13 Council of Europe hearing on labour rights in Qatar, FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell stated that compensation is certainly something that were interested in progressing, and that Its important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed. FIFA has also previously assured the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Workers Rights in Qatar that they are looking into compensation mechanisms.'


but then FIFA start to walk back on the above statements...


'On the eve of the tournament, on November 19, FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded to calls to ensure remedy for workers by contending that the Qatar Labour Ministrys Workers Support and Insurance Fund, would take care of compensation. He invited anyone believing they were owed compensation simply to contact the relevant authorities to seek due recompense.

The Workers Support and Insurance Fund, operationalized in 2020, has been used to compensate workers for wage theft after employers failed to pay out following labour court rulings in workers favour. But the fund is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft in the decade before it was operationalized.

Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced US$350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. In addition, research has also shown that victims access to existing compensation mechanisms is rife with obstacles, payments are capped, and that it is nearly impossible for workers or families to apply after they have returned to their home countries.

The biggest obstacle is that in a large majority of deaths of migrant workers in Qatar, families are not eligible for compensation as authorities attributed them to natural causes or cardiac arrest without proper investigation into the underlying cause of death. Under Qatars Labour Law, only deaths and injuries attributed to work related causes require employers to pay compensation.

At the same press conference, FIFA also announced it would establish the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, to be used on education projects in developing countries. Although the size of the fund is not yet known, previous legacy funds have been set at $100 million. However, the announcement makes no reference to using the fund to finance remedy for migrant workers who suffered abuses to make the World Cup 2022 possible, nor to support an independent migrant workers centre as called for by trade unions.'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 12:40:27 am »

'Its closer to Game of Thrones - The story of footballs biggest administration scandal':-

Writer and producer Miles Coleman on the Netflix documentary series Fifa Uncovered.

www.the42.ie/the-story-of-footballs-biggest-administration-scandal-5932086-Dec2022/


a snippet...


'And what of Fifa? Is there any optimism that it is now in a significantly better place than before all the FBI arrests? Or would it be naive to believe it has suddenly ironed out its substantial flaws?

I dont think even the [Gianni] Infantino loyalists would say that everything is perfect. I think, on the one hand, you could look at, for example, the US bidding process for 2026. You could look at the fact that there havent been FBI raids and go: Well, clearly things are better than they were before. But I think that would be asking the wrong question.

The issues that we ought to be talking about: sportswashing, Fifas relationship with dictatorships and repressive regimes, human rights, and sports, that almost goes well beyond a handful of marketing executives lining their pockets with football cash. And it now goes to pretty much a battle for the future of the sport and what role does Fifa want to play in a very difficult and divided political world. And will it continue to have a human rights and ethics statement on paper that it ignores? What kind of organisation does it want it to be? What are its values? And will the sporting public continue to support them?'


If you haven't got netflicks...

Spoiler
Ep 1 https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-fifa-uncovered-online-90076.9159313
Ep 2 https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-fifa-uncovered-online-90076.9159205
Ep 3 https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-fifa-uncovered-online-90076.9159253
Ep 4 https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-fifa-uncovered-online-90076.9159325

^ always use an adblocker such as the free and easy-to-use 'uBlock Origin' on streaming sites such as these; not that I am knowledgeable about such things...
[close]



.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 12:44:26 am »

'Heres What Will Happen to Qatars Billion Dollar Stadiums Now That the World Cup Is Over':-

https://time.com/6242292/what-happens-to-qatar-world-cup-stadiums/


a snippet...


'The mens soccer world championship ended in Qatar on Dec. 18 with one of the most thrilling finals in the leagues 92-year history. It was a night of heart-stopping drama that went into overtime, and then some, ultimately ending with the coronation of Argentina as world champions. For Qatar, a gas-rich gulf nation with big ambitions and little in the way of a soccer tradition, it was a star-studded coming out party, marking its entry on the world stage by showing off its political and sporting event prowess. Qatar spent some $220 billion over 12 years getting ready to host the championships, shelling out $6.5 billion to build seven of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world, and to renovate another. An untold number of migrant laborers imported to do the work died in the process. But as the athletes pack up their trophies and the last of the fans trickle home, what happens to the stadiums now that the party is over?'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 02:55:31 pm »

'2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core' - by Miguel Delaney:-

As the year closes with Lionel Messis World Cup triumph and the greatest of sporting victories, the game has never been so unhealthy as sportswashing projects and other forces transform the sport

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/2022-review-of-the-year-world-cup-b2252483.html


a snippet...


'As the emir of Qatar draped a bisht around Lionel Messi, it closed a year when the veil actually slipped for football.

It was forced to confront so many realities it constantly tries to obscure, in service of the great show, but that it isnt actually equipped to deal with. The repercussions from Vladimir Putins invasion of Ukraine ended what one European official described as footballs game of pretences, with that all part of the same international programme that involved the 2018 World Cup, the consequent need for fossil fuels only strengthening Qatars position for the most controversial World Cup ever held.

If these seem like big topics for a review of football in 2022, it is because this was genuinely one of the sports most momentous years, a true dividing line in history. Two eras closed, both of them interconnected. One was the Qatar World Cup. Its impossible to overstate how important this was, given that the preparations for the tournament weighed over, influenced and reshaped the game for 12 years.'


.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm »
Thanks Jason.

Just one point I'd like to emphasise in the articles you posted. There's an error in the one which talks about prestigious international sporting tournaments being awarded to tyrannies and terror regimes in the past, like Germany '36, Argentina '78, Russia in 2018. The article implies that these regimes already had their infamous atrocities under their belts when they received their gifts from the IOC or FIFA. This isn't quite true. Certainly Nazi Germany and Putin's Russia had already committed major crimes against humanity when they were asked to host their tournaments. But the greatest crimes were yet to come.

This what awarding great tournaments to bullies can do. It emboldens them. It makes them feel more secure to commit further atrocities. In that sense it does the opposite of what the organisers claim their tournaments will do. This World Cup won't bring Qatar into the comity of nations, and all that bullshit. Just like the last one did nothing to knock off the criminal edges of Putin's despotism. Just like Saudi ownership of Newcastle United will do nothing to raise human rights in Riyadh or make life a little less dangerous for the Houthis. Things will get worse for these people because Geordies are now wearing tear-towels on their heads.

We should keep watching Qatar.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 12:26:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm
Thanks Jason.

Just one point I'd like to emphasise in the articles you posted. There's an error in the one which talks about prestigious international sporting tournaments being awarded to tyrannies and terror regimes in the past, like Germany '36, Argentina '78, Russia in 2018. The article implies that these regimes already had their infamous atrocities under their belts when they received their gifts from the IOC or FIFA. This isn't quite true. Certainly Nazi Germany and Putin's Russia had already committed major crimes against humanity when they were asked to host their tournaments. But the greatest crimes were yet to come.

Good point, mate. I certainly didn't twig that.




'2022: A disastrous year for football' - by Si Hughes:-

https://theathletic.com/4039948/2022/12/29/2022-disastrous-year-for-football


article in full - https://archive.ph/4ImPk (and well worth a read)


a snippet...


'Another faultless 12 months for footballs authorities, where not a single significant administrator lost their job  this despite two disasters, one of them among the worst ever, another near-disaster at club footballs biggest game, and then the hosting of the sports most celebrated international event, which went ahead despite preparations delivering a body count of thousands, according to independent sources.

All of this makes you question whose interests world footballs governing body FIFA, its European equivalent UEFA, African federation CAF and, perhaps, every one of the other institutions that run our game are serving first.

Without a doubt, it is not the fans  or the average, hard-working human beings whose labour serves up the global spectacles that make men such as FIFA president Gianni Infantino rich and famous.'


.
