Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 312077 times)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm »

'Spoke to a group of African migrant workers from Niger enjoying a kick-about in Doha.
Some told me theyd been out of work for the past 2 months as the construction projects theyd been on had been paused because of the World Cup & that they were sleeping 7-10 to a room' - https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1605025312496287744 (BBC's Dan Roan; with 1 minute video)


'Global construction trade union BWI told @BBC_Mani that 200,000 migrant workers had been sent home because authorities wanted to reduce visible construction during the WC & there's no indication whether they will return or be paid for their leave':-

'World Football in Qatar: Argentina rejoices as Messi matches Maradona' - www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0dq4ffv (31 minute program)
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 10:57:08 pm »

'FIFA disbanded human rights board and did not replace it with independent advisers' - by Rob Harris:-

Concerns about rights abuses in Qatar saw FIFA in 2017 create the human rights advisory board, with an initial mandate renewed by FIFA for another two years in 2019 before the body was disbanded.

https://news.sky.com/story/fifa-disbanded-human-rights-board-and-did-not-replace-it-with-independent-advisers-12769742


a snippet...


'FIFA disbanded its human rights board two years ago and did not act on a plea to urgently replace it with new independent advisers particularly providing scrutiny of the Qatar World Cup, Sky News can reveal.

The downplaying of the need for independent human rights audits raises questions about FIFA's commitment to ensuring there is not exploitation and discrimination associated with global football events it organises.

A leading football anti-discrimination activist said FIFA needs to regain the confidence of people who feel human rights checks have been abandoned.

Concerns about rights abuses in Qatar saw FIFA in 2017 - a year into Gianni Infantino's presidency - create the human rights advisory board. Its initial mandate was renewed by FIFA for another two years in 2019 before the body was disbanded.

In a final report to FIFA in February 2021, which has not been previously reported, the board said: "We believe there is an urgent need for a body to provide ongoing and independent evaluation of FIFA's human rights efforts through the entire life cycle of the FWC 2022."

It also recommended that FIFA "move to embed human rights oversight within its internal governance structures" to "gain the trust of stakeholders".

But FIFA revealed to Sky News, following questions, that it was only today its ruling council during a meeting in Qatar approved the formation of a new human rights and social responsibility sub-committee.

No names of members were ready to be provided - unlike the previous independent human rights board which published details of the experts in labour rights, anti-corruption, unions and sponsors.'


with videos and more info in the linked article


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
I'm not worth losing any sleep over though mate. ;)
I do know that, but thanks again for the gentle reminder mate 😁.
That whole discussion has left me forced to reflect and (for example) try to imagine how Jürgen felt recently when he said we couldnt compete with the state funded clubs and he was subsequently accused of being xenophobic. I guess I have learned that its very disarming when that happens and effectively forces the person and the point to be silenced.
The impact of such tactics is very hard to digest or understand and I hope I can eventually find the proper words to reply to such situations and still keep some integrity. I have no wish or intent to be silenced or to just accept such accusations, but I feel it's a check mate type of conversation where you are basically left with no moves and thats not something I am used to dealing with. Now I will sleep
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm »
And another thing, we've correctly focused on migrant worker deaths, LGBT rights, corruption and environmental impact but....


What about the cost.


If we are correct at $229bn ($209bn more than any previous WC) then that is an obscence expenditure for 4 weeks of football that could have been held in any other country at a fraction of that money.


$229bn is more than the GDP of Portugal


Only 48 Countries in the world have a GDP greater than that, 164 countries do not, including Qatar. It is an obscene amount of money for something with little or no legacy for that expenditure other than the flattered egos of a few rich families (including Infantino)


That sum is around 50% more than the UK spends on all its public investment in a year. That's all the transport/roads, schools, hospitals, flood defence, arms & defence, business, energy, housing, admin.......everything. For 4 weeks of football.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »

^ Aye, absolutely crazy amount of money being spent on it - and could have easily paid the migrant workers a decent wage, living conditions, and improved safety etc, yet... no.



'Qatars forgotten migrant workers stuck in a prison where you can work':-

In a world away from the glamour of Sundays World Cup final workers plough on, some still waiting to be paid

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/21/qatar-forgotten-migrant-workers-world-cup-2022


a snippet...


Isaac* and Emmanuel* would have watched the World Cup final if they could have, but work came first. While Lionel Messi was rewriting history they moved through one of Qatars opulent shopping malls, area by area, fulfilling the cleaning tasks their employer had assigned.

It was not too hard to glean what was going on, and sometimes Isaac would try to make his old Nokia phone strain for updates. But football, and especially football as inaccessible as this, was really a remote concern. Walking past designer handbags, perfumes and suits every day feels like a trudge through vacant, empty space. The young Ghanaian men are in their third month here and are yet to be paid a penny.

They told us they would pay this month but they told us that the previous times too, says Isaac. I have no money. Im not happy at all. People tell you before you come here that its better and that, with hard work, you can get everything you want. But its just not like that.

It is mid-evening and company buses have just dropped them off from another potentially fruitless shift. The daily return of Dohas migrant workers is a sight few visitors will have witnessed over the past month, partly because some organisations were incentivised to keep their staff at home during the tournament in an attempt to ease congestion.'

&

'The overriding sense is that, while Qatar has bragged wildly about the success of its tournament, it has staged a show intended for anyone but the low-paid migrants who have risked their wellbeing to keep it running smoothly. The World Cup wasnt for me, Geoffrey says. It was about the Qataris, not us. Were the labourers. It has made history for them, they can always point to what happened. But they wanted to be famous, and we were used for that.'
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »

'FIFA World Cup deletes Cristiano Ronaldo tweet after fans accused them of trolling':-

The official FIFA World Cup Twitter account has been forced to delete a tweet that included Cristiano Ronaldo after fans slammed them for trolling.

www.sportbible.com/football/fifa-world-cup-cristiano-ronaldo-tweet-604800-20221221


the offending tweet and now deleted tweet...




Modern slavery, migrant deaths, their living and work conditions, LFBTQ+ issues, environmental concerns, allowing some political imagery - and not others... all ignored by FIFA... but a few upset Ronaldo fans can somehow get FIFA to act and act quickly. They a really are weird, corrupt bunch.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
'Spoke to a group of African migrant workers from Niger enjoying a kick-about in Doha.
Some told me theyd been out of work for the past 2 months as the construction projects theyd been on had been paused because of the World Cup & that they were sleeping 7-10 to a room' - https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1605025312496287744 (BBC's Dan Roan; with 1 minute video)


'Global construction trade union BWI told @BBC_Mani that 200,000 migrant workers had been sent home because authorities wanted to reduce visible construction during the WC & there's no indication whether they will return or be paid for their leave':-

'World Football in Qatar: Argentina rejoices as Messi matches Maradona' - www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0dq4ffv (31 minute program)

When I mentioned to the wife yesterday about the obscene cost and that they are now going to dismantle the stadiums, her first words were "how many will die doing that"
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »

Probably a considerable number given much the world's press won't likely be focusing on Qatar any longer. Plus the Qatar's unwillingness to provide decent accommodation, wages, improve on work safety, and other conditions... they'd rather continue to massage the figures and muddy the waters :no



'Fifa floats idea of mens World Cup finals tournament every three years':-

Proposal for a biennial event was scrapped this year
African and Asian countries believed to support plan

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/20/fifa-float-idea-of-mens-world-cup-finals-every-three-years


a snippet...


'The prospect of staging a mens World Cup every three years has been discussed by Fifa officials, as footballs governing body revisits plans for a radical change to the games calendar.

The idea of a triennial World Cup was first floated behind closed doors this year shortly after plans for a tournament every two years were abandoned. The plan remains hypothetical but is revealing of the strategy of Gianni Infantino, who hopes to remain as Fifas president for a further decade.

A triennial mens World Cup would mean a complete change in the global fixtures calendar, which caused much of the opposition to a biennial World Cup, an idea first floated last summer and killed off in the new year. Infantinos desire to host his flagship tournament more frequently is shared by nations in Africa and Asia, however, and could get closer to reality if other stakeholders are brought on board.'


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:09:57 pm
Probably a considerable number given much the world's press won't likely be focusing on Qatar any longer. Plus the Qatar's unwillingness to provide decent accommodation, wages, improve on work safety, and other conditions... they'd rather continue to massage the figures and muddy the waters :no



'Fifa floats idea of mens World Cup finals tournament every three years':-

Proposal for a biennial event was scrapped this year
African and Asian countries believed to support plan

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/20/fifa-float-idea-of-mens-world-cup-finals-every-three-years


They really are determined to try and kill football off by never giving the players a summer off aren't they, you'd have the regional competitions following suit to avoid the clash of one being 3 years and the other 4 plus that idiotic club world cup thing in the 3rd year.

Clearly just another attempted power grab by Fifa to try and take some of the attention away from the biggest leagues and the CL by harming the quality in those at the same time as boosting their own presence.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm »
I think a World Cup every three years would be fine if you ...

A) Got rid of international friendlies
B) Get rid of anything containing the words 'Nations League' - I'm not sure if every federation has one but obviously there's the European one and I think there may be a North American one?
C) Could only hold the Euros/AFCON/Copa America etc once every four years
D) Do away with this new Club World Cup format and not add more games to the Champions League etc

And possibly more things I can't think of right now. Obviously it's best every four years but if you could sort the schedule out as laid out above I wouldn't mind it. Eventually I think it'll get to the point where there is a big international tournament every year though
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 04:14:51 pm »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Today at 04:05:46 pm
I think a World Cup every three years would be fine if you ...

A) Got rid of international friendlies
B) Get rid of anything containing the words 'Nations League' - I'm not sure if every federation has one but obviously there's the European one and I think there may be a North American one?
C) Could only hold the Euros/AFCON/Copa America etc once every four years
D) Do away with this new Club World Cup format and not add more games to the Champions League etc

And possibly more things I can't think of right now. Obviously it's best every four years but if you could sort the schedule out as laid out above I wouldn't mind it. Eventually I think it'll get to the point where there is a big international tournament every year though

A) Never going to happen, in fact, there'll probably be more in the future
B) Not a chance, they love it and think it's been a massive success
C) Impossible as every 4th WC would then clash with one of those tournaments in the summer
D) The Super League is happening but we have zero control over it in the giuse of the new CL and this new CWC is FIFA's version of it as well. Massive club tournaments in the summer to just run the players into the ground

Football is dead
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
FIFA should propose having international teams - that are just that a team that players of that nationality sign up for and play for no one else, maybe that would satiate their ridiculous need to have a constant stream of games. Maybe they can use some of their ill-gotten bribe money to pay their wages (yeah I know  ::) ).
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
FIFA (and other governing bodies) need to realise that there's going to come a point where more matches doesn't equal more money. More World Cups just means less uniqueness, which will result in less interest.

The NFL doesn't exactly struggle financially and they only play 16-20 matches a season and do pretty much nothing for 6 months in between. Imagine what Infantino would try and do with that.
