^ Aye, absolutely crazy amount of money being spent on it - and could have easily paid the migrant workers a decent wage, living conditions, and improved safety etc, yet... no.':-In a world away from the glamour of Sundays World Cup final workers plough on, some still waiting to be paida snippet...Isaac* and Emmanuel* would have watched the World Cup final if they could have, but work came first. While Lionel Messi was rewriting history they moved through one of Qatars opulent shopping malls, area by area, fulfilling the cleaning tasks their employer had assigned.It was not too hard to glean what was going on, and sometimes Isaac would try to make his old Nokia phone strain for updates. But football, and especially football as inaccessible as this, was really a remote concern. Walking past designer handbags, perfumes and suits every day feels like a trudge through vacant, empty space. The young Ghanaian men are in their third month here and are yet to be paid a penny.They told us they would pay this month but they told us that the previous times too, says Isaac. I have no money. Im not happy at all. People tell you before you come here that its better and that, with hard work, you can get everything you want. But its just not like that.It is mid-evening and company buses have just dropped them off from another potentially fruitless shift. The daily return of Dohas migrant workers is a sight few visitors will have witnessed over the past month, partly because some organisations were incentivised to keep their staff at home during the tournament in an attempt to ease congestion.''The overriding sense is that, while Qatar has bragged wildly about the success of its tournament, it has staged a show intended for anyone but the low-paid migrants who have risked their wellbeing to keep it running smoothly. The World Cup wasnt for me, Geoffrey says. It was about the Qataris, not us. Were the labourers. It has made history for them, they can always point to what happened. But they wanted to be famous, and we were used for that.'