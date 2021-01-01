I said it 'seems' performative because SoS said the decision to 'boycott' was his choice. He might chose not watch the WC, while sipping a Coca Cola or wearing Adidas or spending money through his VISA card, whichever applicable. It is a choice made by his principles and it really negates applying those principles while contributing to other companies who literally paid FIFA for the WC. He or anyone here don't need to justify anything, least of all their choices in sports entertainment.



You have to pick your battles in life. If you want to stay sane you have to learn to filter. I used to take the weight of the world on my shoulders. It almost killed me. I couldn't cope because every injustice I saw would stick to me like glue, and in the end I was a complete nervous wreck that couldn't function.I can't fight the world. I wish I could because it's fucked up on multiple levels, but I can't. All I can do is negotiate my way through the endless bullshit as best and as ethically as I can. For me, this WC was utterly upfront and shameless about its disregard for human beings, for tolerance and for basic human decency. It was blatantly upfront about it all being about politics and money. All this was openly pushed down our throats. I just wanted no part of it.There is/was no self aggrandizement, no grandstanding. Apart from people in this thread hardly anyone even knew I was swerving it. One being my partner, who had also made the decision not to watch herself. I think the only others were my brother and mum, and only because both asked if I was going to watch an upcoming match.But anyway, the system is stacked against the little guy. It puts us all in a situation where if we make a stand on one thing someone can always say "well worrabout that?" But as I said, we can only fight on so many fronts. A single issue can bog any of us down in a fight that is seemingly endless. I've seen people dedicate most of their lives to tackling single issues they feel are important. Some have gone to their graves after doing so, yet nothing really changed anyway. But people do what they feel is right, and I'm glad they do. What's the alternative? Just give up, stand for nothing and wallow in our own helplessness?We all have to look ourselves in the eye in the bathroom mirror each morning. If we can do so whilst feeling we are doing our best to adhere to our values then we're doing ok given the strength and size of the opposition.The system makes hypocrites of all of us, but it's designed to do so. It keeps us passive and helpless, because opposition feels hopeless.