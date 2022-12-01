Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 308777 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm
Infantino needlessly trying to involve himself in the trophy lift
Phil Thompston virtually had to wrestle the European Cup out of the UEFA official's hands in 1981 - football officials trying to make themselves the centre of attention  :no
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm »

'Fifa embarrassed as Salt Bae pesters Lionel Messi':-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/world-cup-fifa-embarrased-as-celebrity-chef-salt-bae-pesters-lionel-messi-z30k8rhr0

^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/D3YlI


'Fifa is facing embarrassment around how the celebrity chef known as Salt Bae was allowed to pester Lionel Messi on the pitch after the World Cup final and touch the trophy in contravention of its rules.

Salt Bae, the nickname for Nusret Gokce, who is the owner of a string of hugely expensive steak restaurants and a friend of Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, posted a series of pictures of himself on the pitch with various members of the Argentina squad, including Messi, and holding the trophy.'






'Messi ignoring Salt Bae is golden 🤣🤣' (with video) - https://twitter.com/Dantani/status/1604823598790852609


'All I want to know is who on earth decided to invite salt Bae onto the pitch to hang out with World Cup winners' - https://twitter.com/_199KhanIm/status/1604805514419904512


'A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch.' - https://twitter.com/JCUStreaks10/status/1604831504483635201





^ Must be nice to be Infantino's mate - get to ignore the rules... go on the pitch in the Final, hassle the players, get your photo ops, and then lift the trophy. No cronyism there at all...



'FIFA got dream World Cup final but Gianni Infantino and VIPs behaviour has been sickening' (from the 15th December; before the World Cup Final):-

FIFA can bask in having Argentina vs France, or Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, as their showpiece event but the behaviour of their staff in Qatar has been sickening

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/fifa-dream-world-cup-final-28738491

Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 06:13:50 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm
Phil Thompston virtually had to wrestle the European Cup out of the UEFA official's hands in 1981 - football officials trying to make themselves the centre of attention  :no

I remember watching that back a few times - that UEFA guy basically lifted the thing himself!




'🗣️"The Argentina jersey is pristine and you want to see Messi collect the trophy in that .. you have Infantino getting in the way and the robe being put on him."

Dion Fanning on a bizarre trophy presentation' - https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1604906152554135552


'World Cup review - with Dion Fanning & Philippe Auclair | THE FOOTBALL SHOW' - Off The Ball:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/99u6nKSkb_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/99u6nKSkb_o</a>

^ should be worth a watch ;D

Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 07:11:51 pm »

'The football in Qatar was great but Fifa had a stinker. It must do better for 2026':-

Argentina deserved to win the World Cup and it was lovely to see Morocco do well but the worlds governing body must learn from the lessons

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/dec/19/football-qatar-world-cup-fifa-must-do-better-for-2026-anita-asante


a snippet...


'It is hugely disappointing to see that Fifa, who announced it has made $1m more revenue than anticipated from the tournament, has still not set up a migrant workers remedy fund, instead announcing a legacy fund which currently includes no provision for worker compensation.

During the tournament there was controversy around the LGBTQ+ issues, the OneLove armband and people having their rainbow hats confiscated, but did Fifa do anything to highlight those issues? Absolutely not. Instead it was lot of people around the tournament  the media, the players, travelling supporters, the people on the ground who did that instead.

What we want to see is real leadership and real governance from the highest body in world football, but we are not getting that. We want Fifa to actually fulfil its remit of making sure that football is for everyone and that it is inclusive. Instead Fifa is putting the World Cup in places where not everyone will be accepted.

We can just go back to Gianni Infantinos speech at the beginning of the tournament and how embarrassing and shocking that was. It was disgraceful. How can you stand there on a podium and tell people that today you feel like a migrant worker and that today you feel like a person from the LGBTQ+ community. He has not lived a day in the lives of those people. It was a real how-dare-you moment.'
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 07:15:56 pm »

'Qatars real World Cup legacy has nothing to do with the football' - by Miguel Delaney:-

The product on the pitch was enthralling, but was also entirely independent of the hosts

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-world-cup-legacy-fifa-b2248127.html


'Was Now is all telling the story of a dream that comes true? Or was it a direct message to the world to look away from its dear human price? When Abdullah went to the site of the migrant workers on 4 August 2019 he found their camp without electricity in the middle of summer, without food or drinking water, with payments four months behind; but Gianni Infantino tells us in clear words and tone, focus on football; playing the World Cup is all that matters, never look at migrant workers who died and suffered in Doha, never look at people silenced in Doha prisons, just enjoy football, and the rest is none of your business.

Image was all.

It is true of literally every facet of this World Cup, that Qatar and Infantino are so willing to congratulate themselves over.

Take the controversy that kicked it off, over the sale of alcohol in stadiums. It was another lie. You could of course buy alcohol in stadiums - provided you paid enough to be in the VIP or VVIP areas. Ethical considerations didnt seem to go as far as denying the highest bidders. This is also true of the entire state.'


Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 03:03:44 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64026863 - 2022 BBC viewing figures

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44850988 - 2018 BBC viewing figures

44.5 m in 2018 vs 38.8 in 2022, a near 13% reduction in reach.

That is a significant difference and will definitely impact how much advertisers are willing to pay for the product in future if they fear a similar drop in viewing figures. Whether or not this is all down to who was hosting is hard to say, but it will make up a proportion of it, enough so that FIFA will face pressure from sources of income.

That's good news.

The wealthy countries with the greatest consumer power are the ones who, on the whole, had problems with FIFA hosting the World Cup in a slave state. And money talks.
Offline End Product

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Yesterday at 04:43:52 pm
No, I don't. I call meaningless gestures of not watching a football tournament performative,

Lad, not watching the product is a boycott, hence you think boycotts are performative.
Offline stoa

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 08:24:48 pm »
This is the perfect ending to this World Cup, because it once more makes clear what football is about for c*nts like Infantino and whatever the ruler of Qatar is called. It's about making them famous, about them being able to rub shoulders with the stars and them showing the whole world what great/rich/powerful guys they are. They don't give a fuck about football or footballers.

Having said that, I have zero sympathy for Messi in this. He sold his soul to the devil and has no right to complain now, if he gets fucked in the arse by him. Don't see him making confused faces when he cashes Qatari cheques every month. Same goes for the salt-c*nt. Yeah, the guy is a massive wanker, but it's people like Messi who have contributed to making the c*nt "famous" in the first place. Can't complain now that he wants to be an important celebrity sharing this moment with him...
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 09:27:01 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 01:02:03 pm
Like I mentioned, you did it for your own pride and feel good about yourself. Your principles were just way to chose how to spend your free time, watching a sport or not. Your admirable stance is restricted to the way you entertain yourself. I wasn't even talking about validation. It's all a bit hollow, if you forgive me for saying so.
That's not quite accurate. I feel no pride in my decision to not watch any of the WC. I don't feel any better about myself for doing so either. I just did what I felt was right for me, so there was nothing hollow about it. I think in life situations arise and you ask yourself where you stand. You make your choice, and if you stay true to yourself then great. If others feel your stance is hollow then that's their business. You can only do what's right for you. I did what was right for me, and that's all I can do.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:19:16 pm
Who posted about 'towels on heads'?
I can't say I read every post in the thread, but I don't recall seeing anything like that. I'm sure it would have been called out straight away too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:19:16 pm
Who posted about 'towels on heads'?


He won't reply because it's bullshit and would be an instant ban,lying about people saying it should also be an instant ban.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm

That's just shite, albeit I would agree it has little effect because it is overwhelmed by people who don't really give a shit. People often have lines they won't cross, sometimes these are confused because the world is complex. These are serious lines involving how others are treated.


I tend to find toddlers don't have these lines and just go for what they want regardless of any implications for others.
This is it. Knowing where your boundaries lie, then staying true to them, is very much an adult and mature thing. Certainly not a childish thing. It comes from emotional maturity.

A wise man once spoke about being the change you want to see in the world. To do that you have to swim against the current and piss into the wind at times. Just because the majority might be going in a different direction does not mean you have to follow suit.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm

He won't reply because it's bullshit and would be an instant ban,lying about people saying it should also be an instant ban.
If it had been seen by us, it would indeed have resulted in an instant and permanent ban. We don't see everything though. That's why we have a report button. To the best of my knowledge, Nativity hasn't reported any such post, meaning that if it was made, he's quietly filed it away to use in a pseudo-moralist points scoring exercise. Principles, eh...
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 02:27:56 pm
I said it 'seems' performative because SoS said the decision to 'boycott' was his choice. He might chose not watch the WC, while sipping a Coca Cola or wearing Adidas or spending money through his VISA card, whichever applicable. It is a choice made by his principles and it really negates applying those principles while contributing to other companies who literally paid FIFA for the WC. He or anyone here don't need to justify anything, least of all their choices in sports entertainment.
You have to pick your battles in life. If you want to stay sane you have to learn to filter. I used to take the weight of the world on my shoulders. It almost killed me. I couldn't cope because every injustice I saw would stick to me like glue, and in the end I was a complete nervous wreck that couldn't function.

I can't fight the world. I wish I could because it's fucked up on multiple levels, but I can't. All I can do is negotiate my way through the endless bullshit as best and as ethically as I can. For me, this WC was utterly upfront and shameless about its disregard for human beings, for tolerance and for basic human decency. It was blatantly upfront about it all being about politics and money. All this was openly pushed down our throats. I just wanted no part of it.

There is/was no self aggrandizement, no grandstanding. Apart from people in this thread hardly anyone even knew I was swerving it. One being my partner, who had also made the decision not to watch herself. I think the only others were my brother and mum, and only because both asked if I was going to watch an upcoming match.

But anyway, the system is stacked against the little guy. It puts us all in a situation where if we make a stand on one thing someone can always say "well worrabout that?" But as I said, we can only fight on so many fronts. A single issue can bog any of us down in a fight that is seemingly endless. I've seen people dedicate most of their lives to tackling single issues they feel are important. Some have gone to their graves after doing so, yet nothing really changed anyway. But people do what they feel is right, and I'm glad they do. What's the alternative? Just give up, stand for nothing and wallow in our own helplessness?

We all have to look ourselves in the eye in the bathroom mirror each morning. If we can do so whilst feeling we are doing our best to adhere to our values then we're doing ok given the strength and size of the opposition.

The system makes hypocrites of all of us, but it's designed to do so. It keeps us passive and helpless, because opposition feels hopeless.
Offline spen71

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6334 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Infantio is one weird guy
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6335 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm

He won't reply because it's bullshit and would be an instant ban,lying about people saying it should also be an instant ban.

Someone did reply about it saying it wasnt in this thread, but in the thread about FSG wanting to sell I think. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6336 on: Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Someone did reply about it saying it wasnt in this thread, but in the thread about FSG wanting to sell I think.

Then they should have reported it.
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6337 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Someone did reply about it saying it wasnt in this thread, but in the thread about FSG wanting to sell I think. 

That was a claim by Nativity himself...

Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
Main forum, FSG thread when the news broke about Qatari or Saudi investment.

Not quite sure how or why he linked the people 'performative and hypocritical' boycotters with people who he claims posted ''nighty, negligee, towels on the head' etc. Not a good light, folks.' - other than it for to be an insult, to somehow try and denigrate people who did boycott the World Cup in here, and with an implication we are racist / as bad as people who posted these supposed 'towel head' comments?


Though like WhereAngelsPlay said, it is probably bullshit.

And a completely sly and underhand thing to do.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 04:58:51 pm
Now, Infantino has announced a 26 team club world cup. I'm dreading where they will organize it.


Made all the more powerful by people giving his own personal WC credibility
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm »

'Qatar slams EU corruption accusations, puts energy cooperation in doubt':-

Gulf state calls European Parliaments restrictions discriminatory and based on inaccurate information.

www.politico.eu/article/qatar-corruption-accusations-european-union-qatargate


'Qatar criticized the European Parliament for banning the Gulf state's representatives at the institution, warning that this discriminatory move could harm broader EU-Qatari cooperation where the bloc is dependent on Doha, including with energy.

The Parliament last week barred Qatari representatives from entering the premises and suspended legislation related to the country that include visa liberalization and planned visits. The moves followed allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence officials at the Parliament.

The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction ... will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security, a Qatari diplomat said in a statement on Sunday reported by media. The statement added that the decision demonstrates that MEPs have been significantly misled.

It is unfortunate that some acted on preconceived prejudices against Qatar and made their judgments based on the inaccurate information in the leaks rather than waiting for the investigation to conclude, the statement said. The World Cup host firmly rejects the allegations associating our government with misconduct, it said.'


Ah, the 'preconceived prejudices' excuse. Doesn't quite gel though... when Qatar is known to have previously bought votes to be awarded the 2022 World Cup:-

www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/sports/soccer/qatar-and-russia-bribery-world-cup-fifa.html (free article)

The inferred threat of such criticism... "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security, is to be expected, of course.


'Qatargate: How the key players are connected | POLITICO' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jZRg5y6AQR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jZRg5y6AQR0</a>
Offline vblfc

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm
Then they should have reported it.
I wrote the following in discussion about ownership:  I think (from my memory/experience) I didnt give our ownership much deep thought before the cowboys leveraged and then shit all over us. After near extinction, then FSG takeover it felt like something we had to constantly keep tabs on and that has proven right, time and again. The phases of Chelsea, City, Newcastle has brought a nasty element to the whole ownership issue, but also a lot more information of the risks and implications. Wouldnt have even thought of sportswashing 10 or 15 years ago. The whole nature of ownership is vastly different these days
Still cant imagine the Kop full of teatowel and belt head-wearing fans. (Bit off point - but that has to be the strangest and cringiest fan reaction btw)
Not sure if that is what Nativity is referring to?  if it is, I was referring to us not following eg the Newcastle fans wearing that headgear after takeover - If that is seen as offensive, I apologise and accept any ban associated.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
Probably is,be nice if he'd clarify one way or another.

If irc lots of posters made the point that them doing that was in itself slightly racist
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 12:51:32 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
I wrote the following in discussion about ownership:  I think (from my memory/experience) I didnt give our ownership much deep thought before the cowboys leveraged and then shit all over us. After near extinction, then FSG takeover it felt like something we had to constantly keep tabs on and that has proven right, time and again. The phases of Chelsea, City, Newcastle has brought a nasty element to the whole ownership issue, but also a lot more information of the risks and implications. Wouldnt have even thought of sportswashing 10 or 15 years ago. The whole nature of ownership is vastly different these days
Still cant imagine the Kop full of teatowel and belt head-wearing fans. (Bit off point - but that has to be the strangest and cringiest fan reaction btw)
Not sure if that is what Nativity is referring to?  if it is, I was referring to us not following eg the Newcastle fans wearing that headgear after takeover - If that is seen as offensive, I apologise and accept any ban associated.
Whilst I don't pretend to have read every post on the forum, the ones I have seen referring to tea towels have been in relation to the likes of Newcastle fans adopting such attire while celebrating being bought off by a sportswash. I think I also recall some wondering if some of our fans would follow suit if we were unfortunate enough to be bought off by one too.

None of that was in this WC thread, so had nothing to do with those who chose to give this WC a miss on ethical grounds.

I think I remember your post, and took it not as any insult towards anyone other than the crass individuals who were running around St. James' with kitchen attire on their heads. I can't see why your comment would attract a reprimand. It was aimed at the idiots, not the culture those idiots were mimicking.
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 01:44:46 am »

'World Cup 2022: Why norms LGBTQ+ football fans took for granted have been shaken' - by Jack Murley, presenter of the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63993302


a snippet...


'It's still too early to judge what mark this World Cup will leave on history.

But on one count, there can be no doubt.

Despite the repeated pledges of both Fifa and the Qatari authorities to make 'everyone welcome', those who were from - or supporting - the LGBTQ+ community have not felt that way.

There was the former Wales captain told to remove a hat in Pride colours. And the LGBTQ+ ally detained briefly by the authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow T-shirt.

A gay fan who took a greyscaled Pride flag to a game was made to throw it in the bin; another was forced to unfurl his Pride banners by guards who approached him on the metro.

A BBC cameraman who wore a Pride watch strap was initially barred from entering a stadium - and was only able to gain entry after a phone call to the authorities.

LGBTQ+ fans who chose not to travel to Qatar had to listen as Khalid Salman, one of the country's World Cup ambassadors, described homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

These were some of many stories of LGBTQ+ fans and allies being stopped or confronted.

Fifa and the Qatari authorities had given assurances that wouldn't be the case. But it happened anyway.'


Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »

From the above article, posted back in late November re the One-Love armband threats issued by FIFA, and thought it worthy of a post given it from a current player...


'Hey FIFA, have you thought about what kind of signal you are sending to all the gay players who are going to play in the FIFA Womens World Cup next summer? Are you going to ban the openly gay players from playing, ban the armband or all of a sudden pretend that you support them?'

^ from https://twitter.com/LindaSallstrom/status/1595827748601208833 (the Finnish international player)
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 01:59:56 am »

'The winner is  Qatar: curtain comes down on Project Hard Football Power':-

It was costly, carbon-heavy, bloodstained and corruption-shadowed but this micromanaged power play couldnt have gone much better for the hosts

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/19/the-winner-is-qatar-project-hard-football-power-world-cup-2022


a snippet...


'Aside from all this, we still have the death. Not to mention suffering, corruption and grotesque monarchical vanity. So many things at this World Cup have seemed to be screaming in horror, from the open mouths of the gleaming stadium roofs, to the frightening cartoon avatars of the Bein Sports graphics, to the mind-numbing universal public address system.

The stage was haunted by ghosts. The Peoples World Cup was also the dead peoples World Cup. We can argue over the final tally, which is also part of the horror, the lack of care, death as part of life, in the words of the dear old Supreme Delivery Committee. But this has been football as an accessory of the overclass world, football as VVIP product.

There are other costs. An otherworldly chill settled over Lusail Iconic Stadium an hour before kick-off in the World Cup final. Rain? Guilt? No, this was the giant-scale air-conditioning, brainchild of Qatars famous Dr Cool, whose indirect carbon footprint must be one of the most terrifyingly vast on earth. Hopefully Dr Cool also recycles and rides a bike. But we all pay for this in the end.

Otherwise this was also a World Cup of illusion and fakery, football in the age of populism and post-truth. Concerns about a lack of care by the hosts have been routinely dismissed with useful, dead-end moral relativism; even described, absurdly, as racism (reality: few things are as racist as a structurally racist state carelessly harming migrant workers).'


Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 02:25:59 am »

'How Qatar controls integrity and transparency in sport':-

The ICSS was financed by the emirate and recruited elements involved in the investigation for the award of the 2022 World Cup. The organization is at the origin of SIGA, directed by the Portuguese Emanuel Medeiros.

www.publico.pt/2022/12/17/desporto/investigacao/qatar-controla-integridade-transparencia-desporto-2031813? (translated)


^ article in full can be read here - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zq73ji/how_qatar_monitors_integrity_and_transparency_in (and scroll down)


a snippet of a very long - yet informative and eye-opening read...


'Eight months before awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, on December 2, 2010, anticipating suspicions about the process, FIFA hired as "security chief" the Australian Chris Eaton, a reputable Interpol expert on sports corruption. The experienced 58-year-old police officer was in charge of the internal investigation into the process that led to the selection of the small, prosperous Gulf emirate over the bids of the USA, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

The mission ended unexpectedly in the spring of 2012, when Eaton left the world soccer regulator for the Qatar-created and funded International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) as executive director of integrity. He took with him the entire team and detailed knowledge of FIFA's internal investigations related to the awarding of the World Cup.'

&

'In 2014, the Portuguese Emanuel Medeiros, founder and head of the Association of European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) for nine years and with a vast network of contacts at the international level, also joined the ICSS. He integrated the advisory board, led the subsidiary ICSS Europe and Latin America, and put the organization in contact with several Portuguese entities, namely with the Government of Pedro Passos Coelho, in 2015.

Officially founded in Qatar in March 2011, ICSS was initially intended to deal with safety and security issues at major sporting events, but quickly broadened its scope to integrity, good governance and transparency in sport. Headed by Mohammed bin Hanzab, a former lieutenant colonel in the Qatari Army, this "international non-profit organization" was an initiative of the current emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani, then crown prince (he would assume the throne on June 25, 2013), and was supported by the Interior Ministry.

The independence of the body began to be questioned as evidence of large-scale corruption in the awarding of the 2022 World Cup was revealed.

In the face of mounting accusations of a lack of financial transparency, Hanzab himself admitted on November 5, 2015, that the Qatari government was responsible for "70% of the ICSS budget," but refuted any interference or privileged treatment vis-à-vis the emirate. Despite assuring on its website that it has accounts audited by KPMG, ICSS financial records are not available, and there is scant information on that data.

On the same day that he admitted Qatar's funding, Hanzab announced the creation of a new international organization for transparency in sport, called the Global Alliance for Sport Integrity (SIGA). This, at a time when the image of the ICSS was shaken by public revelations about some of its activities and speculation about its real goals.

SIGA would be launched on April 7, 2016, in Madrid, Spain, with the support of 50 organizations from the sports sector, but it would not be officially established as a legal entity until January 31, 2017. It quickly branded itself as "the world's largest independent coalition in the field of sports integrity" and now has over 100 international partners.'



As someone else in the linked thread said... 'It's sad it's gone so far that "FIFA appoints investigator for investigating bribery before the Qatar winner is announced, to head off bribery claims. But he leaves the position to go work for Qatar" won't even be a footnote in a week'.



