'How Qatar controls integrity and transparency in sport
':-The ICSS was financed by the emirate and recruited elements involved in the investigation for the award of the 2022 World Cup. The organization is at the origin of SIGA, directed by the Portuguese Emanuel Medeiros.www.publico.pt/2022/12/17/desporto/investigacao/qatar-controla-integridade-transparencia-desporto-2031813? (translated)
^ article in full can be read here - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zq73ji/how_qatar_monitors_integrity_and_transparency_in (and scroll down)a snippet of a very long - yet informative and eye-opening read...
'Eight months before awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, on December 2, 2010, anticipating suspicions about the process, FIFA hired as "security chief" the Australian Chris Eaton, a reputable Interpol expert on sports corruption. The experienced 58-year-old police officer was in charge of the internal investigation into the process that led to the selection of the small, prosperous Gulf emirate over the bids of the USA, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.
The mission ended unexpectedly in the spring of 2012, when Eaton left the world soccer regulator for the Qatar-created and funded International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) as executive director of integrity. He took with him the entire team and detailed knowledge of FIFA's internal investigations related to the awarding of the World Cup.'
&
'In 2014, the Portuguese Emanuel Medeiros, founder and head of the Association of European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) for nine years and with a vast network of contacts at the international level, also joined the ICSS. He integrated the advisory board, led the subsidiary ICSS Europe and Latin America, and put the organization in contact with several Portuguese entities, namely with the Government of Pedro Passos Coelho, in 2015.
Officially founded in Qatar in March 2011, ICSS was initially intended to deal with safety and security issues at major sporting events, but quickly broadened its scope to integrity, good governance and transparency in sport. Headed by Mohammed bin Hanzab, a former lieutenant colonel in the Qatari Army, this "international non-profit organization" was an initiative of the current emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani, then crown prince (he would assume the throne on June 25, 2013), and was supported by the Interior Ministry.
The independence of the body began to be questioned as evidence of large-scale corruption in the awarding of the 2022 World Cup was revealed.
In the face of mounting accusations of a lack of financial transparency, Hanzab himself admitted on November 5, 2015, that the Qatari government was responsible for "70% of the ICSS budget," but refuted any interference or privileged treatment vis-à-vis the emirate. Despite assuring on its website that it has accounts audited by KPMG, ICSS financial records are not available, and there is scant information on that data.
On the same day that he admitted Qatar's funding, Hanzab announced the creation of a new international organization for transparency in sport, called the Global Alliance for Sport Integrity (SIGA). This, at a time when the image of the ICSS was shaken by public revelations about some of its activities and speculation about its real goals.
SIGA would be launched on April 7, 2016, in Madrid, Spain, with the support of 50 organizations from the sports sector, but it would not be officially established as a legal entity until January 31, 2017. It quickly branded itself as "the world's largest independent coalition in the field of sports integrity" and now has over 100 international partners.'
As someone else in the linked thread said... 'It's sad it's gone so far that "FIFA appoints investigator for investigating bribery before the Qatar winner is announced, to head off bribery claims. But he leaves the position to go work for Qatar" won't even be a footnote in a week'.