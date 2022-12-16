Poll

Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Back to the beginning of this shitshow for this one...


Leaders Without Spine

No mettle, no courage, no backbone.

Only care for yourself, and yourself alone.

In front of millions, you had the chance.

You had the platform to take a stance.

 
You have influence, fans will listen to you.

Stop discrimination everywhere in 2022.

In publicity shots, the armband they wore.

But when it really mattered, nothing more.


A yellow card...big deal,before the game.

A small price to pay to back the campaign.

So, a chance gone begging afraid of a fine.

UEFA and the Captains, leaders without spine.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
BBC busy removing any "controversial"comments on World Cup pages. "Off-topic" was the reason given to me. Thousands of dead people: off-topic. Let's all celebrate instead.

As a broadcaster that is beholden to the licence fee payer Im sure they have an obligation to explain their reasoning for this censorship
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm »
Not a minute of this watched.
Not a single goal or highlight.
#fuckfifa

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Watched the final. Rather, I was in the presence of it as I was visiting a friend and he wanted it on. Only game I watched.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm
Not a minute of this watched.
Not a single goal or highlight.
#fuckfifa



I watched about 3 mins of it, when it was on at someones house and the tv was right in front of my face. Otherwise not a minute watched. Didnt miss it to be honest.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
I do miss it actually. Wanted to watch a Croatia game with my family. But I cant support this shitshow.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Ill hopefully watch the next one live.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »

'Qatar Got the World Cup It Wanted':-

In the end, after a tournament shadowed by controversy since the host rights were awarded, Qatar had the turn in the global spotlight it sought.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/18/sports/soccer/qatar-world-cup-host.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/w9WSV


a snippet...


'The spectacular denouement  a dream final pitting Argentina against France; a first World Cup title for Messi, the worlds best player; a pulsating match settled after six goals and a penalty shootout  made sure of that. And as if to make sure, to put the nations final imprint on the first World Cup in the Middle East, Qatars emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, stopped a beaming Messi as he made his way to collect the biggest trophy in the sport and pulled him back. There was one more thing that needed to be done.

He pulled out a golden fringed bisht, the black cloak worn in the Gulf for special occasions, and wrapped it around Messis shoulders before handing over the 18-karat gold trophy.

The celebration ended a tumultuous decade for a tournament awarded in a bribery scandal; stained by claims of human rights abuses and the deaths and injuries suffered by the migrant workers hired to build Qatars $200 billion World Cup; and shadowed by controversial decisions on everything from alcohol to armbands.'


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 12:04:57 am »
Thank fuck it's over...my last words on this disgrace of a tournament.

What Mattered Most

I wrote nothing of the footy on the pitch.
I wrote about the greed and the filthy rich.
On the pitch upsets, meant nothing to me.
I wrote about the spineless and liars to see.

Not a word I wrote about Messi and co.
I only cared about the corruption on show.
I didn't write about the near misses or goals.
I had my say about the hidden death tolls.

I had nothing to say about Ronaldo's tears.
I wrote about rainbows, and why the fears.
I wrote nothing about England or Harry Kane.
Nothing of France or how close they came.

I wrote about oppression, of human rights.
As they where the only things in my sights.
For me, I wrote about what mattered most.
My hatred for that tournament.. and its host.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 12:12:29 am »
Have to admit, the only bit I watched was the start of the second half of the Final onwards. Well had it on with the sound down, was watching and listening to golf on my laptop.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 12:25:25 am »

'The Big Winners of the 2022 World Cup? Qatar and Despots the World Over':-

Even sportswashing that costs over $200 billion appears to be money well spent.

www.thenation.com/article/society/world-cup-winner-qatar


a snippet...


'The winner of the Qatar mens World Cup is not Argentina, who won the greatest match in finals in history, or even the upstart semifinalist Morocco. It is neither the Golden Boot winner, the otherworldly Kylian Mbappe of France, nor the Golden Ball winner, the legendary Argentinian Lionel Messi. The champion is Qatar, and they didnt have to win a match. The World Cup host country looks to have successfullywith the Wests full complicityengaged in brazen sportswashing, earning plaudits and envy from authoritarians the world over.

2022 has unquestionably been the year of sportswashing. Political leaders, authoritarian and democratic alike, used sports mega-events to distract from their crimes and lies. Qatar executed its sportswash brilliantly, and despotsand those aspiring to be such tyrantsare noticing the dividends the country is reaping. The Western wannabe despots were on display as camera captured Elon Musk and seditious Trump-son-in-law Jared Kushner standing unsmiling in a luxury box with gulf state authoritarians.'
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 12:29:14 am »

'Today is International Migrants Day.

As the #FIFAWorldCup comes to a close, a reminder: unless FIFA + Qatar provide remedy for the unaddressed abuses suffered by migrants who built the tournament, they'll leave behind a legacy of exploitation and shame'...


'Qatar: FIFA World Cup Ending Without Migrant Remedy Fund':-

www.hrw.org/news/2022/12/16/qatar-fifa-world-cup-ending-without-migrant-remedy-fund


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Thanks again Jason for your sterling work.  :wave

You can go back to your day job now.  ;D
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 12:37:51 am »

^ Back to the porn? ;D

No worries mate. There may be a few more decent and insightful articles in the coming days - but that'll be it from me on this, honest!

Next up sportswashing by Man City & Newcastle ;)
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 12:48:30 am »

'Diary of a gay football fan at the Qatar World Cup':-

What was it like to watch England play in a country where your sexuality makes you a criminal? Alex Baker describes his experience

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/diary-of-a-gay-football-fan-at-the-qatar-world-cup-rxf73rctm


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/Z9dgl


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 12:50:15 am »

Staged and organised by the thoroughly corrupt, won by the thoroughly unpleasant.


There you go


Normal service will now be resumed, $229bn later
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 12:58:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:15 am
Staged and organised by the thoroughly corrupt, won by the thoroughly unpleasant.


There you go

I thought I was in the Premier League  /  Abu Dhabi FC thread for a moment there.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 01:03:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:58:14 am
I thought I was in the Premier League  /  Abu Dhabi FC thread for a moment there.


Indeed, little escape these days is there, I have my escape in another sport, other addicts are not so lucky
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 01:46:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:12:29 am
Have to admit, the only bit I watched was the start of the second half of the Final onwards. Well had it on with the sound down, was watching and listening to golf on my laptop.

Bit strange to miss the 63 preceding games entirely, just to not really watch or listen to most of the last one?  ;D
