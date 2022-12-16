Thank fuck it's over...my last words on this disgrace of a tournament.



What Mattered Most



I wrote nothing of the footy on the pitch.

I wrote about the greed and the filthy rich.

On the pitch upsets, meant nothing to me.

I wrote about the spineless and liars to see.



Not a word I wrote about Messi and co.

I only cared about the corruption on show.

I didn't write about the near misses or goals.

I had my say about the hidden death tolls.



I had nothing to say about Ronaldo's tears.

I wrote about rainbows, and why the fears.

I wrote nothing about England or Harry Kane.

Nothing of France or how close they came.



I wrote about oppression, of human rights.

As they where the only things in my sights.

For me, I wrote about what mattered most.

My hatred for that tournament.. and its host.

