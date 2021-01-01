Back to the beginning of this shitshow for this one...





Leaders Without Spine



No mettle, no courage, no backbone.



Only care for yourself, and yourself alone.



In front of millions, you had the chance.



You had the platform to take a stance.





You have influence, fans will listen to you.



Stop discrimination everywhere in 2022.



In publicity shots, the armband they wore.



But when it really mattered, nothing more.





A yellow card...big deal,before the game.



A small price to pay to back the campaign.



So, a chance gone begging afraid of a fine.



UEFA and the Captains, leaders without spine.

