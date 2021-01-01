Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 305198 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,508
  • kopite
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 10:37:41 pm »
Back to the beginning of this shitshow for this one...


Leaders Without Spine

No mettle, no courage, no backbone.

Only care for yourself, and yourself alone.

In front of millions, you had the chance.

You had the platform to take a stance.

 
You have influence, fans will listen to you.

Stop discrimination everywhere in 2022.

In publicity shots, the armband they wore.

But when it really mattered, nothing more.


A yellow card...big deal,before the game.

A small price to pay to back the campaign.

So, a chance gone begging afraid of a fine.

UEFA and the Captains, leaders without spine.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:28:27 pm
BBC busy removing any "controversial"comments on World Cup pages. "Off-topic" was the reason given to me. Thousands of dead people: off-topic. Let's all celebrate instead.

As a broadcaster that is beholden to the licence fee payer Im sure they have an obligation to explain their reasoning for this censorship
Logged
Believer

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,906
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm »
Not a minute of this watched.
Not a single goal or highlight.
#fuckfifa

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 